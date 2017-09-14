₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Linjoe Madu Welcomes Baby Number 3 (Photos) by kidap: 7:25pm On Sep 13
Nollywood movie maker and actor Linjoe Madu just welcomed a baby number 3.
Linjoe shares the good news with fans on her social media page.
Actress,Madu shared glorious news with her fans as she welcomed a bouncing baby . The movie maker and entrepreneur couldn't be more joyful as she becomes a mother of 3.
In her post, Linjoe shared a photo of his new baby with caption saying..
I love you my Baby and welcome to the World... Thank you Lord for this wonderful Gift ��� #no3#KLM
See Screenshot..
http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actress-linjoe-madu-welcomes-baby-number-3/
|Re: Linjoe Madu Welcomes Baby Number 3 (Photos) by ZeroUnity: 9:56pm On Sep 13
Congratulations Sweetie
|Re: Linjoe Madu Welcomes Baby Number 3 (Photos) by sample0097(m): 9:57pm On Sep 13
|Re: Linjoe Madu Welcomes Baby Number 3 (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 9:57pm On Sep 13
I don't know her. Congratulations to her though.
|Re: Linjoe Madu Welcomes Baby Number 3 (Photos) by chibike69: 9:57pm On Sep 13
|Re: Linjoe Madu Welcomes Baby Number 3 (Photos) by Coldfeet(f): 9:57pm On Sep 13
|Re: Linjoe Madu Welcomes Baby Number 3 (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 9:58pm On Sep 13
Congrats!!
|Re: Linjoe Madu Welcomes Baby Number 3 (Photos) by rali123(f): 9:58pm On Sep 13
Pretty lady, cute baby.
|Re: Linjoe Madu Welcomes Baby Number 3 (Photos) by Celestyn8213: 9:59pm On Sep 13
We rejoice with u.... Op let's go to the next issue at hand.
|Re: Linjoe Madu Welcomes Baby Number 3 (Photos) by birdsview(m): 10:00pm On Sep 13
At this rate they will be able to remake Sound of music..with Linjoe and her husband, Maria and captain Von Trapp
|Re: Linjoe Madu Welcomes Baby Number 3 (Photos) by curvilicious: 10:01pm On Sep 13
From which country?
|Re: Linjoe Madu Welcomes Baby Number 3 (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:06pm On Sep 13
kidap:
congrats
|Re: Linjoe Madu Welcomes Baby Number 3 (Photos) by czarina(f): 10:23pm On Sep 13
Cute
|Re: Linjoe Madu Welcomes Baby Number 3 (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 10:28pm On Sep 13
Ok
|Re: Linjoe Madu Welcomes Baby Number 3 (Photos) by BoyHuncho(m): 10:28pm On Sep 13
nice one
|Re: Linjoe Madu Welcomes Baby Number 3 (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 10:43pm On Sep 13
Celestyn8213:...and the next issue at hand would be what?
|Re: Linjoe Madu Welcomes Baby Number 3 (Photos) by Fembleez1(m): 10:54pm On Sep 13
Congratulations to her. May God bless the baby and the family.
