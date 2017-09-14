Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Linjoe Madu Welcomes Baby Number 3 (Photos) (5512 Views)

Thin Tall Tony And Wife Welcome Baby Number 3 / Davido Pictured With Baby Number 3 In Ghana / I Know About Child Spacing, Expect Baby Number 4 Soon– Mercy Johnson (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Linjoe shares the good news with fans on her social media page.



Actress,Madu shared glorious news with her fans as she welcomed a bouncing baby . The movie maker and entrepreneur couldn't be more joyful as she becomes a mother of 3.



In her post, Linjoe shared a photo of his new baby with caption saying..



I love you my Baby and welcome to the World... Thank you Lord for this wonderful Gift ��� #no3#KLM



See Screenshot..







http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actress-linjoe-madu-welcomes-baby-number-3/ Nollywood movie maker and actor Linjoe Madu just welcomed a baby number 3.Linjoe shares the good news with fans on her social media page.Actress,Madu shared glorious news with her fans as she welcomed a bouncing baby . The movie maker and entrepreneur couldn't be more joyful as she becomes a mother of 3.In her post, Linjoe shared a photo of his new baby with caption saying..I love you my Baby and welcome to the World... Thank you Lord for this wonderful Gift ��� #no3#KLMSee Screenshot.. 2 Likes

Congratulations Sweetie

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

I don't know her. Congratulations to her though.

Congrats!!

Pretty lady, cute baby.

We rejoice with u.... Op let's go to the next issue at hand.

At this rate they will be able to remake Sound of music..with Linjoe and her husband, Maria and captain Von Trapp

From which country?

kidap:

Nollywood movie maker and actor Linjoe Madu just welcomed a baby number 3.



Linjoe shares the good news with fans on her social media page.



Actress,Madu shared glorious news with her fans as she welcomed a bouncing baby . The movie maker and entrepreneur couldn't be more joyful as she becomes a mother of 3.



In her post, Linjoe shared a photo of his new baby with caption saying..



I love you my Baby and welcome to the World... Thank you Lord for this wonderful Gift ��� #no3#KLM



See Screenshot..







http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actress-linjoe-madu-welcomes-baby-number-3/



congrats congrats

Cute

Ok

nice one

Celestyn8213:

We rejoice with u.... Op let's go to the next issue at hand. ...and the next issue at hand would be what? ...and the next issue at hand would be what?