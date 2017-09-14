Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) (927 Views)

Peter Okoye Kits Up As A World War 2 Soldier For Photoshoot / Tokunbo Idowu Tboss Goes Into Acting, Radio / Ms. Chief Goes Topless For ‘Skushi' Promotion (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Going topless is not a new one from TBoss, but this is quiet creative!



http://www.lailasblog.com/tboss-goes-topless-new-photoshoot-photos/



Cc; lalasticlala Big brother Naija star, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss channeled a Rivers Goddess in this topless, face and body paint photo shoot.Going topless is not a new one from TBoss, but this is quiet creative!Cc; lalasticlala

Team #BossNation

TBoss... Looking as beautiful as ever!



If you see Efe anywhere, please tell am say we dey ask of am O! 3 Likes



If you don't have brain, you wee sha use what you have Have your fun jare.If you don't have brain, you wee sha use what you have 6 Likes 1 Share

Ride on pretty.

Haters keep hating!





I know say winch de this gal system



I know say TB Joshua go soon disgrace am finally





Nor be only River goddess naaa Hell goddess I talk am b4I know say winch de this gal systemI know say TB Joshua go soon disgrace am finallyNor be only River goddess naaa Hell goddess 2 Likes

T-boss is really trying o

Going nude here and there in d name of photoshoot

Those tins on her chest are quite suckable

Well, nothing human being no go do to make money o. Many people will render curses and insults, but will even do more in the same condition.

Not supporting it though

Bossnation



Astonishing Boss lady

Flaunt what you have my dear.





We all know you have no talent whatsoever so why not use your body to get attention





Am still regretting voting for Efe, that one has no hidden or visible talent.



Abeg who no get somebody??



Babe next time, I will advice you to leave everything bare

coz its always better

Bia... Banana fall on you there

lol.."river goddess".

the first picture dope like mad

I have the following web applications for sale which you can use to kick-start your online business



1. School Management Information System



2. Sales and Inventory Management System



3. MLM Application



4. Peer to Peer Application.



5. Ecurrency Buy and Sell Application



6. Online Gas Sales Web Application....



7. MultiVendor Eccomerce Application



If you need any of the following you can Call/Whats App: O 905 986 6289,.

madness ...what's this

I wish her the best

MhizzAJ:

T-boss is really trying o

Going nude here and there in d name of photoshoot its way better to go NUDE and get PAID than go NUDE and get LAID . its way better to go NUDE and get PAID than go NUDE and get LAID .

Marine spirit

No be this same bobby wey we see for BIG BROTHER NAIJA with a ring on the Tip?. yeye dey smell.

she still the hide boobby wie we don see tire

Olokun people

.I hv been saying this, call of the strike and u wil c de great reduction in the numba IPOB protesters. Some of them are idle students, who have noting doing bcus of the strike. The blood of any injured or dead student wil b on de head of any one, group or thing responsible for dis strike.

Nawao this girl forcing herself to stay relevant

Fyn gial...I've always loved this babe from d first day I saw her.