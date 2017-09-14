₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by Amagite: 7:09am
Big brother Naija star, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss channeled a Rivers Goddess in this topless, face and body paint photo shoot.
Going topless is not a new one from TBoss, but this is quiet creative!
http://www.lailasblog.com/tboss-goes-topless-new-photoshoot-photos/
Cc; lalasticlala
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by Amagite: 7:10am
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by modelmike7(m): 7:13am
Team #BossNation
TBoss... Looking as beautiful as ever!
If you see Efe anywhere, please tell am say we dey ask of am O!
3 Likes
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by Lawlahdey(f): 7:14am
Have your fun jare.
If you don't have brain, you wee sha use what you have
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by modelmike7(m): 7:14am
Ride on pretty.
Haters keep hating!
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by pyyxxaro: 7:21am
I talk am b4
I know say winch de this gal system
I know say TB Joshua go soon disgrace am finally
Nor be only River goddess naaa Hell goddess
2 Likes
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:24am
T-boss is really trying o
Going nude here and there in d name of photoshoot
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by Larryfest(m): 7:27am
Those tins on her chest are quite suckable
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by Emjay1310(m): 7:43am
Well, nothing human being no go do to make money o. Many people will render curses and insults, but will even do more in the same condition.
Not supporting it though
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by BreezyCB(m): 7:58am
Bossnation
Astonishing Boss lady
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by CEEcey(f): 8:02am
Flaunt what you have my dear.
We all know you have no talent whatsoever so why not use your body to get attention
Am still regretting voting for Efe, that one has no hidden or visible talent.
Abeg who no get somebody??
Babe next time, I will advice you to leave everything bare
coz its always better
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by veekid(m): 8:11am
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by kruzade22: 8:11am
Bia... Banana fall on you there
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 8:12am
lol.."river goddess".
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by uzoclinton(m): 8:12am
the first picture dope like mad
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by sayhi2certified(m): 8:12am
madness ...what's this
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by silasweb(m): 8:13am
I wish her the best
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by erico2k2(m): 8:13am
MhizzAJ:its way better to go NUDE and get PAID than go NUDE and get LAID .
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by Kingstone32(m): 8:14am
Marine spirit
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by wayray: 8:14am
No be this same bobby wey we see for BIG BROTHER NAIJA with a ring on the Tip?. yeye dey smell.
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by yaqq: 8:14am
she still the hide boobby wie we don see tire
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by omogin(f): 8:14am
Olokun people
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by flimzy24: 8:14am
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by Partnerbiz3: 8:14am
Nawao this girl forcing herself to stay relevant
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by cephas10: 8:14am
Fyn gial...I've always loved this babe from d first day I saw her.
|Re: River Goddess! Tboss Goes Topless For Photoshoot (photos) by ct2(m): 8:14am
w
