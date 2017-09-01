Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” (14800 Views)

Kiss Daniel Says He Want To Be Like OBAMA When He Grows Up(pics,video) / OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies / "Skales, Come & Take Your Child Or You Will Regret It" - Lady Calls Out Singer (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerian Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem in a chat with LIB has weighed in on the ongoing Babymama trend hovering around the Nigerian Entertainment Industry.



While praising Nigerian artistes who are making Africa proud globally, the ‘Jaga Jaga’ rapper rendered an advice to Davido and his other colleagues with several babymamas.



“Davido and other artistes are riding on International platforms and making Africa proud. But my advice to him and others artistes is that don’t go to America and come back to show us cocaine in your videos which makes no sense.



‘Another thing is having several babymamas because they will all regret it when they grow up.’

‘Don’t let you kids kill themselves because of jealousy,’ he added.



Eedris Abdulkareem who has been married for over 13 years, has four children with his wife Sekinat Abdulkareem.



http://www.thenaijaface.com/2017/09/davido-is-going-to-regret-having.html 12 Likes

Both of una na OKO ASHEWO now so what's the fuss all about?

If you remember Edris Abdulkareem Oko Ashewo's song and you are not yet married you need SHILOH 34 Likes

The man has a solid point buh some dumbos won't acknowledge that fact...



My personal opinion tho.. 119 Likes 3 Shares

Of course he will regret it

He doesn't need anyone to tell him 5 Likes

BoyHuncho:

The man has a solid point buh some dumbos won't acknowledge that fact...



My personal opinion tho.. u are right tho... u are right tho... 28 Likes

he's right 3 Likes

"Am a rich small boy with two baby mama, dem born me baby girl dem no get wahala" in davido's voice 1 Like

davido is a grown kid

Truth of the matter. But David will take it d opposite way.. 1 Like



D turtle ninja wouldn't know what hit him Na true naD turtle ninja wouldn't know what hit him 2 Likes

And how is this Ur business.. 2 Likes

This stupid idris has been finding davido mouth since....he should just shut up 2 Likes

BoyHuncho:

The man has a solid point buh some dumbos won't acknowledge that fact...



My personal opinion tho.. my opinion is that you may be that dumb ass tho my opinion is that you may be that dumb ass tho 1 Like

2 face nko?

Is it only davido that has baby mamas? Y is everyone calling his name? We have d likes of olamide, wizkid and their oga 2baba. E.t.c

Davido is still a boy 3 Likes

Eedris should shurrup abeg

The same way you are regretting singing Nigeria jagajaga which earned you three hot slaps from OBJ



Imagine growing up without a father or a mother



Having a baby mama is an insult to women



Any woman that has a child for any man without getting married is dumb



You're good for sex and having children but not good to be married ??



I wouldn't do that shiit to my kids



Kid : dad, where's my mom ??

Dad : i got her pregnant and she gave birth to you

Kid : why didn't you marry her ??

Dad : because she's not qualified to be a wife 28 Likes 5 Shares

Ok 1 Like

Sad reality 1 Like 1 Share

hmmmmmm... What is he going to regret exactly ? Accepted he made a mistake impregnating two different girls, but isnt that better for him to pay the girls off and tell them to abort it?



Persin give me belle by mistake now,,,,,, Na to Born am oo.... Gone were those days of "what will i tell my parents" 2 Likes

1 Like

unknown reason critics would flood in. That's the sad true, Although for someunknown reason critics would flood in.

He has 4 childrens haba that is too much now

of course na.





Any man who does not put in the work to raise a decent family usually lives his old age in regret. 3 Likes

Hahahahahahahaha! @ when he grows up.

Truth, legend has spoken

folakemigeh:

hmm see as you dey moan,the thing don enter? E touch you for throat? see as you dey moan,the thing don enter? E touch you for throat? 2 Likes