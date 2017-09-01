₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by craix(m): 9:29am
Nigerian Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem in a chat with LIB has weighed in on the ongoing Babymama trend hovering around the Nigerian Entertainment Industry.
http://www.thenaijaface.com/2017/09/davido-is-going-to-regret-having.html
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by Florblu(f): 9:54am
Both of una na OKO ASHEWO now so what's the fuss all about?
If you remember Edris Abdulkareem Oko Ashewo's song and you are not yet married you need SHILOH
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by BoyHuncho(m): 10:05am
The man has a solid point buh some dumbos won't acknowledge that fact...
My personal opinion tho..
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by MhizzAJ(f): 10:09am
Of course he will regret it
He doesn't need anyone to tell him
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by phintohlar(f): 10:19am
BoyHuncho:u are right tho...
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by opeyemiieblog(m): 10:26am
he's right
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by phintohlar(f): 10:28am
"Am a rich small boy with two baby mama, dem born me baby girl dem no get wahala" in davido's voice
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by Tamarapetty(f): 11:06am
davido is a grown kid
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by GoggleB(m): 11:53am
Truth of the matter. But David will take it d opposite way..
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by Houseofglam7: 12:50pm
Na true na
D turtle ninja wouldn't know what hit him
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by SarkinYarki: 1:02pm
And how is this Ur business..
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by Maxwellgunz: 2:58pm
This stupid idris has been finding davido mouth since....he should just shut up
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by Maxwellgunz: 3:02pm
BoyHuncho:my opinion is that you may be that dumb ass tho
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by uzoclinton(m): 3:13pm
2 face nko?
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by mayweather145: 3:20pm
Is it only davido that has baby mamas? Y is everyone calling his name? We have d likes of olamide, wizkid and their oga 2baba. E.t.c
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by thenaijaface: 5:44pm
Davido is still a boy
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by LesbianBoy(m): 7:45pm
Eedris should shurrup abeg
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by nairavsdollars: 8:33pm
The same way you are regretting singing Nigeria jagajaga which earned you three hot slaps from OBJ
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by Addicted2Women: 8:33pm
Imagine growing up without a father or a mother
Having a baby mama is an insult to women
Any woman that has a child for any man without getting married is dumb
You're good for sex and having children but not good to be married ??
I wouldn't do that shiit to my kids
Kid : dad, where's my mom ??
Dad : i got her pregnant and she gave birth to you
Kid : why didn't you marry her ??
Dad : because she's not qualified to be a wife
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:33pm
Ok
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by cokiek(f): 8:33pm
Sad reality
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by folakemigeh(f): 8:34pm
hmmmmmm... What is he going to regret exactly ? Accepted he made a mistake impregnating two different girls, but isnt that better for him to pay the girls off and tell them to abort it?
Persin give me belle by mistake now,,,,,, Na to Born am oo.... Gone were those days of "what will i tell my parents"
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 8:35pm
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by stanliwise(m): 8:35pm
That's the sad true, Although for some unknown reason critics would flood in.
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by enemyofprogress: 8:36pm
He has 4 childrens haba that is too much now
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by YelloweWest: 8:36pm
of course na.
Any man who does not put in the work to raise a decent family usually lives his old age in regret.
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by SIRmanjar(m): 8:37pm
Hahahahahahahaha! @ when he grows up.
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by toyinjimoh(m): 8:37pm
Truth, legend has spoken
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by enemyofprogress: 8:37pm
folakemigeh:see as you dey moan,the thing don enter? E touch you for throat?
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” by Assensio(m): 8:37pm
abi dis wan de craze ni...abi he go say e no nak ladies him own tym.abi na because ladies no lyk am? Bad belle...jelousy fall on you...cary on davido jor
