Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by newsynews: 12:10pm On Sep 14
Below is a picture of a baby who was poured hot water by his jealous stepmother.
Report has it that the baby is currently in pain at a general hospital in Katsina state.
The unfortunate event happened at their home in Yandaki community in the state.
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by GloriaNinja(f): 12:15pm On Sep 14
THE WOMAN WHO DID THIS DESERVES TO BE BATH IN ACID...
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by Kowor(f): 12:17pm On Sep 14
Wickedness keep taking different forms and faces. Sorry poor child.
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by SweetWJ(m): 12:18pm On Sep 14
Oh my God, what is the offence of this innocent child for receiving such an inhuman treatment? This is pure wickedness of the highest order. That evil woman should be poured same hot water so that she can feel what the innocent baby is going through. That woman should be excommunicated from humans for crying out loud.
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by SweetWJ(m): 12:18pm On Sep 14
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 12:21pm On Sep 14
I don't know why northern part of nigeria have been on the news for negative poo
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by alBHAGDADI: 12:25pm On Sep 14
DOUBLEWAHALA:Blame Islam.
The main thing that brings out the beast in a woman is rivalry which Islam encourages in the form of polygamy. No woman ever wants to share her husband with another woman, no matter how ugly or broke he is. But the Islamic religion in Northern Nigeria cannot make women protest against polygamy. That's why they engage in this kind of act to show the pain they are stomaching.
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by marooh(m): 12:51pm On Sep 14
The God of bubu will not forgive pouree
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by jullycares: 1:08am On Sep 15
undecided THE WOMAN WHO DID THIS DESERVES TO BE BATH IN ACID...
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by Houseofglam7: 9:34am On Sep 15
Ha!!!!!
Wickedness in high and low places!!!
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by cicero13(m): 7:39pm On Sep 15
this one weak me....chaiiiii
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by DanielsParker(m): 8:36pm On Sep 16
This is the height of wickedness.
Why a defenceless baby for God's sake?
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by dingbang(m): 8:37pm On Sep 16
Wicked woman
Where is King Solomon when you need him
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by menstrualpad: 8:37pm On Sep 16
cicero13:Evaberry things..
I blame their marriage system... That forces underage girls into wifehood and motherhood... Even before they know how to fix menstrualpads..
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by TINALETC3(f): 8:37pm On Sep 16
, dis is 2 bad na
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by Generalkaycee(m): 8:37pm On Sep 16
The world is increasing in wickedness.
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by AngelicBeing: 8:37pm On Sep 16
According to Sharia laws, I hereby sentence the wicked woman to 600million lashes of koboko laden with chilly pepper plus 25years in jail
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by Xblink(m): 8:37pm On Sep 16
In life, it's either you marry one wife ( which is d best) or you marry more dan two if you power reach..... Don't ever marry two wives.
They wil kill u faster than you think...!
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by Hemcy(m): 8:39pm On Sep 16
They should just grind Cameroon pepper and pour it inside the woman's private part and tie her two hand.that's all.
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by gurunlocker: 8:39pm On Sep 16
I pity the baby, he is a victim of "teenage marriage" that turns norm in a particular region......
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by MadCow1: 8:39pm On Sep 16
Pfft....
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by emeijeh(m): 8:40pm On Sep 16
My oh my!
See skin!
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by konshency(m): 8:40pm On Sep 16
wicked world..
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by ibkkk(f): 8:40pm On Sep 16
I pity this little boy
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by Kelklein(m): 8:40pm On Sep 16
Jesus is Lord!
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by benedictac(f): 8:41pm On Sep 16
O My Goooooooood. It shall never be well with that woman that did this to this innocent child.
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by jtigwell0: 8:41pm On Sep 16
alBHAGDADI:its very shallow minded to blame the religion for such act... women naturally have a trait of jealousy, but it depends on the person...
...and also you said yourself... "encourages polygamy" which is not a forceful thing, I thin, maybe to reduce fornication or something... just because you don't like it doesn't mean every one shouldn't..
..and your last statement, have you been to the north? have you ran a social query on each and every polygamists about what they feel? NO am sure... so which database did your results emerge from? or you just look at their eyes and conclude...
c'mon boy... brace up... condemn the act and stop looking for a way to fault religion on its 4th scale... but if you find peace and happiness in faulting islam for all your problems.. who am I to query you? go on!
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by anytaij: 8:42pm On Sep 16
Thunder go fire her, she will never find peace in her entire life. EWU
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by kadinnal(m): 8:42pm On Sep 16
DOWNSIDES TO POLYGAMY
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:42pm On Sep 16
Inhumanity in d highest order, this woman need to thrown in a dungeon to be swallowed by pythons.
Re: Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) by ayourbamie: 8:42pm On Sep 16
Too much wickedness in this world
