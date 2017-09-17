Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Hot Water Poured On Baby By His Jealous Stepmother In Katsina (Graphic Picture) (18356 Views)

Report has it that the baby is currently in pain at a general hospital in Katsina state.



The unfortunate event happened at their home in Yandaki community in the state.



THE WOMAN WHO DID THIS DESERVES TO BE BATH IN ACID... THE WOMAN WHO DID THIS DESERVES TO BE BATH IN ACID... 31 Likes 1 Share

Wickedness keep taking different forms and faces. Sorry poor child. 12 Likes

Oh my God, what is the offence of this innocent child for receiving such an inhuman treatment? This is pure wickedness of the highest order. That evil woman should be poured same hot water so that she can feel what the innocent baby is going through. That woman should be excommunicated from humans for crying out loud. 6 Likes

I don't know why northern part of nigeria have been on the news for negative poo 1 Like

I don't know why northern part of nigeria have been on the news for negative poo Blame Islam.



Blame Islam.

The main thing that brings out the beast in a woman is rivalry which Islam encourages in the form of polygamy. No woman ever wants to share her husband with another woman, no matter how ugly or broke he is. But the Islamic religion in Northern Nigeria cannot make women protest against polygamy. That's why they engage in this kind of act to show the pain they are stomaching.





Wickedness in high and low places!!!

This is the height of wickedness.



Why a defenceless baby for God's sake?



Where is King Solomon when you need him

this one weak me....chaiiiii Evaberry things..



I blame their marriage system... That forces underage girls into wifehood and motherhood... Even before they know how to fix menstrualpads..

The world is increasing in wickedness.

According to Sharia laws, I hereby sentence the wicked woman to 600million lashes of koboko laden with chilly pepper plus 25years in jail 1 Like





They wil kill u faster than you think...! In life, it's either you marry one wife ( which is d best) or you marry more dan two if you power reach..... Don't ever marry two wives.They wil kill u faster than you think...! 2 Likes

They should just grind Cameroon pepper and pour it inside the woman's private part and tie her two hand.that's all. 1 Like

I pity the baby, he is a victim of "teenage marriage" that turns norm in a particular region...... 1 Like

See skin!



wicked world..

I pity this little boy

Jesus is Lord!

O My Goooooooood. It shall never be well with that woman that did this to this innocent child. 1 Like 1 Share

Blame Islam.



The main thing that brings out the beast in a woman is rivalry which Islam encourages in the form of polygamy. No woman ever wants to share her husband with another woman, no matter how ugly or broke he is. But the Islamic religion in Northern Nigeria cannot make women protest against polygamy. That's why they engage in this kind of act to show the pain they are stomaching. its very shallow minded to blame the religion for such act... women naturally have a trait of jealousy, but it depends on the person...



...and also you said yourself... "encourages polygamy" which is not a forceful thing, I thin, maybe to reduce fornication or something... just because you don't like it doesn't mean every one shouldn't..



..and your last statement, have you been to the north? have you ran a social query on each and every polygamists about what they feel? NO am sure... so which database did your results emerge from? or you just look at their eyes and conclude...



c'mon boy... brace up... condemn the act and stop looking for a way to fault religion on its 4th scale... but if you find peace and happiness in faulting islam for all your problems.. who am I to query you? go on! its very shallow minded to blame the religion for such act... women naturally have a trait of jealousy, but it depends on the person......and also you said yourself... "encourages polygamy" which is not a forceful thing, I thin, maybe to reduce fornication or something... just because you don't like it doesn't mean every one shouldn't....and your last statement, have you been to the north? have you ran a social query on each and every polygamists about what they feel? NO am sure... so which database did your results emerge from? or you just look at their eyes and conclude...c'mon boy... brace up... condemn the act and stop looking for a way to fault religion on its 4th scale... but if you find peace and happiness in faulting islam for all your problems.. who am I to query you? go on! 9 Likes 2 Shares

Thunder go fire her, she will never find peace in her entire life. EWU

DOWNSIDES TO POLYGAMY 2 Likes

Inhumanity in d highest order, this woman need to thrown in a dungeon to be swallowed by pythons.