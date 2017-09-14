Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition (4177 Views)

Toyota announced today that it will be releasing a “Final Edition” FJ Cruiser exclusively for the Japanese market. The FJ Final Edition will feature a unique beige paint, beige interior, 20-inch wheels, bumper-mounted lights, black door handles, a 4.0-liter V6 engine, and a five-speed automatic transmission.





if you haven’t noticed, the Final Edition also comes with a sweet fender-mounted left side-view mirror, a feature we think all JDM cars should have.

Obviously, this car will not be available in Nigeria. But we still thought we should give a proper fair well to the weirdness that was the FJ Cruiser. Hopefully Toyota will replace it with something even stranger. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

The fender mounted mirror isn't a "new feature".. it's usually a standard on Japanese SUVs. 1 Like

d motor with 3 colours

Ugliest Toyota jeep ever 4 Likes 1 Share

Better for them.



Ugly thing. This is one of the cars I don't even like to look at on the road.





By the way, has Honda stopped production of element jeeps yet? I hate that car .

This car and Honda Element are in my top 10 list of foolish car designs.. 12 Likes

Worst Toyota product.



In the same class with Honda element to me 1 Like

JDM means Japanese Domestic Market, I guess JDM means Japanese Domestic Market, I guess

The vehicle 's design is very attrocious...

It's high time it dies

Ugliest Toyota jeep ever Wat do you know about cars Wat do you know about cars



I dislike am die Pick the car and Honda elementI dislike am die 1 Like

Inspired by the FJ40 Landcruisers of the 1970s and 1980s 2 Likes

The Toyota car I dislike most.

Pick the car and Honda element

I dislike am die

Same here. Same here.

The vehicle 's design is very attrocious... Really atrocious. Really atrocious.

See Car

This car and Honda Element are in my top 10 list of foolish car designs.. You have said it all. You have said it all.

The Love my Sis has for this FJ cruiser tho

The FJ cruisers shape always irritates me

Ugliest Toyota jeep ever

you mean "SUV"? you mean "SUV"?

People saying its ugly dis dat if dem dash u. You no go collect 1 Like

This car strong die. I hardly see this vehicle in an auto repair shop. I will still love to buy it someday sha 1 Like

Between fj cruiser

Toyota 4runner 2008 model

But y na say fj cruiser dey always get dual gear

Why

Abi dem wan convert am go limo