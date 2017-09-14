₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by Bmedels26(m): 12:12pm On Sep 14
Remember the FJ Cruiser? It’s the quirky-looking retro-designed SUV Toyota sold in America from 2007 to 2014. But even after left-hand drive versions were discontinued, sales went on in Japan – until now, that is.
Toyota announced today that it will be releasing a “Final Edition” FJ Cruiser exclusively for the Japanese market. The FJ Final Edition will feature a unique beige paint, beige interior, 20-inch wheels, bumper-mounted lights, black door handles, a 4.0-liter V6 engine, and a five-speed automatic transmission.
if you haven’t noticed, the Final Edition also comes with a sweet fender-mounted left side-view mirror, a feature we think all JDM cars should have.
Obviously, this car will not be available in Nigeria. But we still thought we should give a proper fair well to the weirdness that was the FJ Cruiser. Hopefully Toyota will replace it with something even stranger. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.
Source:http://carfreaksng.com/2017/09/14/toyota-stop-production-fj-cruiser-final-edition/
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by Kufie(m): 12:14pm On Sep 14
The fender mounted mirror isn't a "new feature".. it's usually a standard on Japanese SUVs.
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by mejai(m): 5:54pm On Sep 14
d motor with 3 colours
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by DONFASZY(m): 7:22am
Ugliest Toyota jeep ever
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by jeeqaa7(m): 9:05am
Ok
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by DanielsParker(m): 9:05am
Better for them.
Ugly thing. This is one of the cars I don't even like to look at on the road.
By the way, has Honda stopped production of element jeeps yet? I hate that car .
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by djemillionia: 9:06am
and ?
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by MadCow1: 9:06am
This car and Honda Element are in my top 10 list of foolish car designs..
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by vivalavida(m): 9:08am
Worst Toyota product.
In the same class with Honda element to me
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by kimond101: 9:08am
Interesting
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by obidevine(m): 9:09am
Bmedels26:
JDM means Japanese Domestic Market, I guess
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by TheShopKeeper(m): 9:10am
The vehicle 's design is very attrocious...
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by iLickAnalFungus(m): 9:11am
It's high time it dies
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by free2ryhme: 9:11am
Bmedels26:
ok
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by Harbeyg09(m): 9:16am
DONFASZY:Wat do you know about cars
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by agarawu23(m): 9:21am
Pick the car and Honda element
I dislike am die
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by naptu2: 9:21am
Inspired by the FJ40 Landcruisers of the 1970s and 1980s
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by Jarus(m): 9:23am
The Toyota car I dislike most.
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by Jarus(m): 9:23am
agarawu23:
Same here.
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by Jarus(m): 9:24am
TheShopKeeper:Really atrocious.
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by Thobiy(m): 9:26am
See Car
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by salbis(m): 9:27am
MadCow1:You have said it all.
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by lloydpras: 9:28am
The Love my Sis has for this FJ cruiser tho
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by idupaul: 9:37am
The FJ cruisers shape always irritates me
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by smith666999(m): 9:40am
DONFASZY:
you mean "SUV"?
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by Maj196(m): 9:40am
People saying its ugly dis dat if dem dash u. You no go collect
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by crazygod(m): 9:42am
This car strong die. I hardly see this vehicle in an auto repair shop. I will still love to buy it someday sha
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by 2shure: 9:45am
Between fj cruiser
Toyota 4runner 2008 model
But y na say fj cruiser dey always get dual gear
Why
Abi dem wan convert am go limo
|Re: Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition by refreshrate: 9:49am
My friends daughter calls it NEPA car because of the white roof on black color scheme. Can't blame her though
