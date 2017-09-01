₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,877,894 members, 3,790,256 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 September 2017 at 04:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) (2385 Views)
Somkele Iyamah Covers Genevieve Magazine, Rocks Swimsuit / Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) / 10 Top Facts About Rosaline Meurer, The Beautiful Actress (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) by JamieNaij(m): 2:50pm
Nigerian Actress, Somkele Iyamah was named as the face of Multichoice's DStv Explora 2.
The beautiful actress shared the update via her social media page. She wrote: "lk about a good day! Thank you to my new family at @multichoice_africa for making me the Face of #DSTV #Explora2 @dstvnigeria ! #ambassador"
Somkele gained prominence on her role in Nigeria TV Series, Gidi Up and went on to star on Hit Movie, The Wedding Party.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/beautiful-actress-somkele-iyamah.html
|Re: Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) by chibike69: 3:47pm
FTC
Again for ANON AJAJA
5n gal
|Re: Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 3:47pm
Good
|Re: Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) by iamnlia(m): 3:47pm
So what should we now do?
|Re: Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) by GodsOwnFav: 3:47pm
better pikin
|Re: Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) by queenamirah: 3:48pm
Good
|Re: Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) by greatface(m): 3:48pm
good for her
|Re: Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) by Vegetablesuply(f): 3:49pm
|Re: Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 3:49pm
She's cute
|Re: Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) by Dimejidude(m): 3:49pm
.
|Re: Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) by mikeczay: 3:49pm
Why is it that we rarely have young stars in Nigeria. Stars from 15 to 20. 95% of Nigerian musicians and actors are 25 to 30 and above
|Re: Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) by unamdi(m): 3:50pm
Another way to exploit Nigerians. What is the difference between explora 1 and explora 2?? maybe we will watch happenings in heaven
1 Like
|Re: Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 3:50pm
|Re: Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 3:53pm
never heard of her
|Re: Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) by genhenry1(m): 3:54pm
|Re: Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) by Ikenna94: 3:57pm
mofeoluwadassah:Then u ve not watched the movie of the decade. .wedding party
|Re: Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) by Whizzing(m): 3:57pm
mofeoluwadassah:
Same here... No offense though
|Re: Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) by Keneking: 3:59pm
Subscription levels would shift from SSHD to SSN to SS0
|Re: Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) by drizslim(m): 4:00pm
Falz crush
so can we fry water now?
|Re: Somkele Iyamah Is Face Of DSTv Explora 2 (Photos) by setpredict(m): 4:04pm
ok
(0) (Reply)
I Don't Mind Acting Nud€ - Ghanian/nigerian Actress Christabel Ekeh / Tb_joshua_-_bribing_journalists_to_manipulate_collapsed_building_story / P-squares Reveals The Reason Behind Their Clash
Viewing this topic: Kam0007(m), emfaldo(m), rekeson, Barristertemmie(f), Marshmallows, omobritiko, oladelove, scobaba, Sheuns(m), HarunaWest(m), femi4, Keneking, Winners72(m), dandadee, stalicia(f), peggycious(f), cyberhike(m), Ninii(f), Blaiseikenna50, annie74(f), mcbaba, Thiannah(f), Divine17, Folababa100, EaglesT(m), bazooka1, Yomzzyblog, username226, elixirjackson, KingShayDee(m), Garykasparov, kunlesehan(m), Oysdam(m), ezeomoba, BelemaG, AuroraB(f), princessfoluke(f), Akainzo(m), femoosh, TechAddiction, Challas(m), jejeman, Josenice(m), Adadinmaa(f), SlowlybtSurely, dammycree, Sodams(m), Drslimz, debby516(f), queenfav(f), Redder97(m), setpredict(m), nedman77, chinoxdaniels(m) and 82 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10