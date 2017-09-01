



The beautiful actress shared the update via her social media page. She wrote: "lk about a good day! Thank you to my new family at @multichoice_africa for making me the Face of #DSTV #Explora2 @dstvnigeria ! #ambassador"





Somkele gained prominence on her role in Nigeria TV Series, Gidi Up and went on to star on Hit Movie, The Wedding Party.





