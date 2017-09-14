₦airaland Forum

Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos

Celebrities

Peace Samuel Omana: Multicoloured Eyed Girl At Mile 12 Market Cute Photoshoot / The Kenyan Woman Who Carries Oxygen Tank Around In New Photos / The Woman Carrying Oxygen To Survive And The Crying Little Boy In New Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by TunnyOgunnowo(m): 3:01pm
Peace Omana seems to be getting all the attention she deserves as she has now become the favourite model for make up artistes, magazines and other fashion outlets. Just few weeks ago we reported how Peace stunned in the cover photo of Laveronica Magazine. Her unique eyes have been drawing lots of attention towards her recently. Now here are now photos of Peace looking like a Korean High School lady. See photos below:

Source: http://www.absolutehearts.com/2017/09/multi-coloured-eyed-girl-peace-omana-is.html

Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by TunnyOgunnowo(m): 3:02pm
See all photos at > http://www.absolutehearts.com/2017/09/multi-coloured-eyed-girl-peace-omana-is.html

Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by PWEETYWIZZY(f): 3:02pm
Nicely nice

Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by Modsenemy(f): 3:04pm
We talking Biafra here and u talking bout photo effect .

Damn!

Let them open border for us let's run away ...

Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by Brooke60(f): 3:07pm
I just love the wig...so nice

Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by chibike69: 3:26pm
beautiful girl


small time now story go full everywhere

Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by eleojo23: 3:26pm
It would really be nice if that was her natural hair.

That's why I don't like it when people shave off their female kid's hair. It usually takes years to grow it back.
Schools are not helping matters.

Leave the hair to grow and there will be no need for any additional attachment..

Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by Teewhy2: 3:26pm
Nice pics, GOD can use anything to bless someone or a family. At least he has use her to pick the call of her family. She should just make good use of the fame in a positive way , her life and that of her family will not remain the same for good. Her parents and elders should guide her in order not to mismanage the fame and not join bad eggs.

Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by Holuwahyomzzy: 3:26pm
Nice One

Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by tossie101(f): 3:26pm
She looks good... so pretty
i just hope they wont take advatage of her through this medium...

Iknow what im talking about.

Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by buygala(m): 3:26pm
Nice


May pedophiles, ritualists and opportunists be far from her smiley

Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by soberdrunk(m): 3:26pm
Like play like play this girl is now a celebrity oooo!! I wonder who will discover me and my exceptional pot belly angry

Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by EddyNumerouno(m): 3:27pm
I hope she's allowed to be a child �

Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by lafflaff123(m): 3:27pm
Modsenemy:
We talking Biafra here and u talking bout photo effect .

Damn!

Let them open border for us let's run away ...

Are you the one in the dp picture?please try to be checking your cholesterol level every week.

You put the picture to show you are enjoying right?i see the picture of some one trying to eat herself to death.

Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by eezeribe(m): 3:28pm
OK
Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by noah24(m): 3:28pm
D 4th pics sha undecided

Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by Uyi168(m): 3:28pm
But ehn..this girl noe too fine like that o..

Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by humeeh(f): 3:28pm
She should open her teeth more often...Pretty gal..

Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by Keneking: 3:28pm
She is Chiu Kon Chi grin
Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by Lore80008: 3:29pm
What's Korean about these pictures? Alexandre Belle dey wear these clothes for x movies too

Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by TINALETC3(f): 3:29pm
grin babe me dey ur bak, let me no wen dey open d border grin grin
Modsenemy:
We talking Biafra here and u talking bout photo effect .

Damn!

Let them open border for us let's run away ...

Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by jeffcole(m): 3:30pm
noah24:
D 4th pics sha undecided

Looks familiar abi grin
Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by Gangster1ms: 3:31pm
Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by hemsquare(m): 3:32pm
lafflaff123:


Are you the one in the dp picture?please try to be checking your cholesterol level every week.

You put the picture to show you are enjoying right?i see the picture of some one trying to eat herself to death.
Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by titiloyeblog(m): 3:32pm
She is beautiful
Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by dreamworld: 3:33pm
Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by RexEmmyGee: 3:33pm
1: Bread to fame

2: Ugwu to fame

3: Any interested should find the puzzle
Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by goingape1: 3:33pm
TunnyOgunnowo:
Peace Omana seems to be getting all the attention she deserves as she has now become the favourite model for make up artistes, magazines and other fashion outlets. Just few weeks ago we reported how Peace stunned in the cover photo of Laveronica Magazine. Her unique eyes have been drawing lots of attention towards her recently. Now here are now photos of Peace looking like a Korean High School lady. See photos below:

Source: http://www.absolutehearts.com/2017/09/multi-coloured-eyed-girl-peace-omana-is.html

this is not a masquerade festival
Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by AngelicBeing: 3:33pm
