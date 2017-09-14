₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,877,894 members, 3,790,256 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 September 2017 at 04:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos (8717 Views)
Peace Samuel Omana: Multicoloured Eyed Girl At Mile 12 Market Cute Photoshoot / The Kenyan Woman Who Carries Oxygen Tank Around In New Photos / The Woman Carrying Oxygen To Survive And The Crying Little Boy In New Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by TunnyOgunnowo(m): 3:01pm
Peace Omana seems to be getting all the attention she deserves as she has now become the favourite model for make up artistes, magazines and other fashion outlets. Just few weeks ago we reported how Peace stunned in the cover photo of Laveronica Magazine. Her unique eyes have been drawing lots of attention towards her recently. Now here are now photos of Peace looking like a Korean High School lady. See photos below:
Source: http://www.absolutehearts.com/2017/09/multi-coloured-eyed-girl-peace-omana-is.html
3 Likes
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by TunnyOgunnowo(m): 3:02pm
See all photos at > http://www.absolutehearts.com/2017/09/multi-coloured-eyed-girl-peace-omana-is.html
7 Likes
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by PWEETYWIZZY(f): 3:02pm
Nicely nice
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by Modsenemy(f): 3:04pm
We talking Biafra here and u talking bout photo effect .
Damn!
Let them open border for us let's run away ...
21 Likes
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by Brooke60(f): 3:07pm
I just love the wig...so nice
1 Like
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by chibike69: 3:26pm
beautiful girl
small time now story go full everywhere
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by eleojo23: 3:26pm
It would really be nice if that was her natural hair.
That's why I don't like it when people shave off their female kid's hair. It usually takes years to grow it back.
Schools are not helping matters.
Leave the hair to grow and there will be no need for any additional attachment..
4 Likes
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by Teewhy2: 3:26pm
Nice pics, GOD can use anything to bless someone or a family. At least he has use her to pick the call of her family. She should just make good use of the fame in a positive way , her life and that of her family will not remain the same for good. Her parents and elders should guide her in order not to mismanage the fame and not join bad eggs.
2 Likes
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by Holuwahyomzzy: 3:26pm
Nice One
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by tossie101(f): 3:26pm
She looks good... so pretty
i just hope they wont take advatage of her through this medium...
Iknow what im talking about.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by buygala(m): 3:26pm
Nice
May pedophiles, ritualists and opportunists be far from her
2 Likes
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by soberdrunk(m): 3:26pm
Like play like play this girl is now a celebrity oooo!! I wonder who will discover me and my exceptional pot belly
18 Likes
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by EddyNumerouno(m): 3:27pm
I hope she's allowed to be a child �
1 Like
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by lafflaff123(m): 3:27pm
Modsenemy:
Are you the one in the dp picture?please try to be checking your cholesterol level every week.
You put the picture to show you are enjoying right?i see the picture of some one trying to eat herself to death.
3 Likes
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by eezeribe(m): 3:28pm
OK
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by noah24(m): 3:28pm
D 4th pics sha
1 Like
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by Uyi168(m): 3:28pm
But ehn..this girl noe too fine like that o..
1 Like
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by humeeh(f): 3:28pm
She should open her teeth more often...Pretty gal..
1 Like
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by Keneking: 3:28pm
She is Chiu Kon Chi
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by Lore80008: 3:29pm
What's Korean about these pictures? Alexandre Belle dey wear these clothes for x movies too
1 Like
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by TINALETC3(f): 3:29pm
babe me dey ur bak, let me no wen dey open d border
Modsenemy:
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by jeffcole(m): 3:30pm
noah24:
Looks familiar abi
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by Gangster1ms: 3:31pm
I'm hungry
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by hemsquare(m): 3:32pm
lafflaff123:
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by titiloyeblog(m): 3:32pm
She is beautiful
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by dreamworld: 3:33pm
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by RexEmmyGee: 3:33pm
1: Bread to fame
2: Ugwu to fame
3: Any interested should find the puzzle
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by goingape1: 3:33pm
TunnyOgunnowo:this is not a masquerade festival
|Re: Peace Samuel Omana Is A Korean Beauty In These New Photos by AngelicBeing: 3:33pm
Hmmm Details On How To Browse Free Using A Dstv,hitv And Mytv Decoder With A Pc / Upload Your Celebrity Gossips On Freshvibezz / Fmp News Desk: Olamide Dumps Coded Tunes
Viewing this topic: phadat(m), bayocanny, mondee02(m), Shubbys, stano2(m), ibkayee(f), ufotty2001, Iamsammy(m), Joseunlimited(f), teamf, Samuel89(m), Wealth7(m), Phylix76, Ukododondon, Liwenjing, Gangster1ms, niyihawking(m), komzybrown(f), tooth4tooth, Benitogucci(m), Glaxx(m), Oguieke(m), prciouschika(f), Boyooosa(m), donsk60, oxbloodpolish(f), fortune5351(m), maywes(m), HMZi(m), Etizz, mboii, Femoje, Desyner, Naijaaccountwiz, lilprinze, angelo5uk(m), ejosh4(m), linla, cle62000, Dimmamaero, Soothedsoul(m), lailo, uckyra(f), wendyberry(m), reayoola, purplelady, emperorzz(m), KingNom, JennyOfOldstones(f), arabbunkum, olalekanba(m), galantjoe(m), Maxymilliano(m), Ore000, Dollben, dczieta, Warlord3000(m), vizion, Allwell147(m), Alexk2(m), Lisaflex(f), williams20(m), Trizyd(m), omolorlarh(f), mrvitalis(m), suasmablow(m), KingSHUAIBU(m), rozayx5(m), teeorume(m), djlittlej(m), Doctorfitz(m), dljbd1(m), lovesky(m), Ucheoman, MiguelKingII(m), Mjshexy(f), beamot431(f), Ibenny(f), lukfame(m), AktorLee(m), justlaw(m), edunwosu(m), Thukzee01(m), xcolanto(m), duabba, uist, Empredboy(m), vansledge(m), riches4me, OAM4J, kenn4rill(m), Jeromejnr(m), conquistadores(m), Boston001(m), Greenie404(f), Omoedeki(m), ilesanmima(m), JMK9600(f), tobigerard(m), djgreenland(m), Kolababe, Kingtim(m), gwason, Archbishop88, wickyyolo, franklynn(m), Ekakamba, Satioshi, Nehemiah18, vascey(m), demoman(m), abiolagiwa, Johnbusky, Anybodie and 157 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22