Source: Peace Omana seems to be getting all the attention she deserves as she has now become the favourite model for make up artistes, magazines and other fashion outlets. Just few weeks ago we reported how Peace stunned in the cover photo of Laveronica Magazine. Her unique eyes have been drawing lots of attention towards her recently. Now here are now photos of Peace looking like a Korean High School lady. See photos below:Source: http://www.absolutehearts.com/2017/09/multi-coloured-eyed-girl-peace-omana-is.html 3 Likes

See all photos at > http://www.absolutehearts.com/2017/09/multi-coloured-eyed-girl-peace-omana-is.html 7 Likes

Nicely nice 2 Likes 1 Share

We talking Biafra here and u talking bout photo effect .



Damn!



Let them open border for us let's run away ... 21 Likes

I just love the wig...so nice 1 Like

beautiful girl





small time now story go full everywhere 1 Like 1 Share

It would really be nice if that was her natural hair.



That's why I don't like it when people shave off their female kid's hair. It usually takes years to grow it back.

Schools are not helping matters.



Leave the hair to grow and there will be no need for any additional attachment.. 4 Likes

Nice pics, GOD can use anything to bless someone or a family. At least he has use her to pick the call of her family. She should just make good use of the fame in a positive way , her life and that of her family will not remain the same for good. Her parents and elders should guide her in order not to mismanage the fame and not join bad eggs. 2 Likes

Nice One 1 Like 1 Share

She looks good... so pretty

i just hope they wont take advatage of her through this medium...



Iknow what im talking about. 1 Like 1 Share







May pedophiles, ritualists and opportunists be far from her NiceMay pedophiles, ritualists and opportunists be far from her 2 Likes

Like play like play this girl is now a celebrity oooo!! I wonder who will discover me and my exceptional pot belly 18 Likes

I hope she's allowed to be a child � 1 Like

Modsenemy:

Are you the one in the dp picture?please try to be checking your cholesterol level every week.



You put the picture to show you are enjoying right?i see the picture of some one trying to eat herself to death. Are you the one in the dp picture?please try to be checking your cholesterol level every week.You put the picture to show you are enjoying right?i see the picture of some one trying to eat herself to death. 3 Likes

D 4th pics sha 1 Like

But ehn..this girl noe too fine like that o.. 1 Like

She should open her teeth more often...Pretty gal.. 1 Like

She is Chiu Kon Chi

What's Korean about these pictures? Alexandre Belle dey wear these clothes for x movies too 1 Like

babe me dey ur bak, let me no wen dey open d border Modsenemy:

Are you the one in the dp picture?please try to be checking your cholesterol level every week.



You put the picture to show you are enjoying right?i see the picture of some one trying to eat herself to death.

She is beautiful

1: Bread to fame



2: Ugwu to fame



3: Any interested should find the puzzle