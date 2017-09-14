Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures (2265 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Happening now - Governor Obiano receives 2face Idibia, Vote not fight Campaign train, reassures on peaceful election in Anambra.

By Kenechukwu Ofomah.

Governor Willie Obiano earlier today played host to famous Nigerian Music Artiste, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2face and members of the Vote Not Fight Campaign train at the governor's Lodge, Amawbia.



The musician who is the founder of 2face Foundation is in the state with the Vote not fight as part of efforts to mobilize Anambra Youths to participate actively in the upcoming governorship election and to shun Pre, during and post election violence.

Addressing the group, Governor Obiano maintained that APGA, the party in power in the state is a peaceful party with a slogan that encourages brotherliness and also has a tradition of winning elections fair and square.



According to him, the only reason why there will be disaster, is when anybody would want to thwart the people's collective mandate.

2face in his remarks, commended Governor Obiano for his peaceful stance on the election, adding that their major target is youths because of their vulnerability.



https://www.facebook.com/absradiotelevision/photos/pb.200902653400035.-2207520000.1505396606./860869890736638/?type=3&theater



lalasticlala

2face still looking hot!

Btw obiano time up,

Dr. Henry Obaze is the incoming Anambra governor,

the peter obi legacy must be built upon, obiano failed in that aspect.

Anambra deserves better. 6 Likes





Amarabae:

2face still looking hot!

Btw obiano time up,

Dr. Henry Obaze is the incoming Anambra governor,

the peter obi legacy must be built upon, obiano failed in that aspect.

Anambra deserves better.



Ugly dirty woman, you said you are from Oyigbo, Rivers State but you have not commented on the disaster happening in your cursed town. Stop commenting on Anambra matter because you are not from Anambra but a cursed old woman from Rivers state. How do you know between Obi and Obiano who's better? As much as I know that Obi tried his best but Obiano is a better governor than Obi. Obiano is the best so far followed by Ngige and then Obi. As for this election, Obiano will win with a landslide. Go and write today's date. 3 Likes

Nnadi kanu would have succeeded if he initially insited on restructuring first and used his supporters as a bargain chip to secure all south east politicians especially lawmakers before endorsing ideal candidate who breaths his values, once he remained unbiased in that he would have secured millions of support from Nigerians who would take him seriously and as such use that support to endorse the most suitable politician especially lawmaker.

A strategy which would have made his values more in Senate and restructuring bill passed, from then can move for a completely new Biafra after the powers at the center had been dymstefied.

which ever way walk out as a legend from your country and Nigeria or it's nations still regards you and keeps open relationship with your country.

All these couldn't have happened without patience, love, law abiding, tolerance, peace, strategy to every tribe and best still no single live or property lost. 1 Like

Amarabae:

2face still looking hot! Btw obiano time up, Dr. Henry Obaze is the incoming Anambra governor, the peter obi legacy must be built upon, obiano failed in that aspect. Anambra deserves better.

Go install Obaze na Go install Obaze na 1 Like

PaulOgenyi:

Ugly dirty woman, you said you are from Oyigbo, Rivers but you have not commented on disaster happening in your cursed town. Stop commenting on Anambra matter because you are not from Anambra but a cursed old woman from Rivers state. How do you know between Obi and Obiano who's better? As much as I know that Obi tried his best but Obiano is a better governor than Obi. Obiano is the best so far followed by Ngige and then Obi. As for this election, Obiano will win with a landslide. Go and write today's date.



[s][/s]

How do u feel after spewing all these diatribe?



You feel awful right.... You feel you messed up and lack self control..... You realize that the lady you quoted didn't insult u...



You feel guilty... Do the right thing and apologize.... It won't cost u anything man.



Regards How do u feel after spewing all these diatribe?You feel awful right.... You feel you messed up and lack self control..... You realize that the lady you quoted didn't insult u...You feel guilty... Do the right thing and apologize.... It won't cost u anything man.Regards 4 Likes





coolcatty:





How do u feel after spewing all these diatribe?



You feel awful right.... You feel you messed up and lack self control..... You realize that the lady you quoted didn't insult u...



You feel guilty... Do the right thing and apologize.... It won't cost u anything man.



Regards I just said the bitter truth. No apology

Obiano will go for a third term, unfortunately the constitution doesn't permit it. 1 Like

PaulOgenyi:

Ugly dirty woman, you said you are from Oyigbo, Rivers but you have not commented on the disaster happening in your cursed town. Stop commenting on Anambra matter because you are not from Anambra but a cursed old woman from Rivers state. How do you know between Obi and Obiano who's better? As much as I know that Obi tried his best but Obiano is a better governor than Obi. Obiano is the best so far followed by Ngige and then Obi. As for this election, Obiano will win with a landslide. Go and write today's date.



[s][/s] God bless your soul dear,

but your insults dont move me a bit.

Lolz God bless your soul dear,but your insults dont move me a bit.Lolz 2 Likes

coolcatty:





How do u feel after spewing all these diatribe?



You feel awful right.... You feel you messed up and lack self control..... You realize that the lady you quoted didn't insult u...



You feel guilty... Do the right thing and apologize.... It won't cost u anything man.



Regards Allow ndi Omambala to speak for themselves please Allow ndi Omambala to speak for themselves please 1 Like

E clear say Tuface dey craze

Amarabae:

God bless your soul dear You mind your business next time You mind your business next time 1 Like





Amarabae:

God bless your soul dear Bless your soul too. I won't stop telling you the bitter truth on this board.

Those who want to vote should vote. I don't have plans to vote for any pin, not after they all pretended like nothing is happening in their region. 2 Likes

PaulOgenyi:

Bless your soul too. I won't stop telling you the bitter truth on this board.



We can never allow them to denigrate Omambala anyhow We can never allow them to denigrate Omambala anyhow 1 Like

PaulOgenyi:

Bless your soul too. I won't stop telling you the bitter truth on this board.



but get ready for the Ogbaru tecnorat as the new governor but get ready for the Ogbaru tecnorat as the new governor





Amarabae:

but get ready for the Ogbaru tecnorat as the new governor This is the same reason I said you are a cursed old dirty woman. Obiano will win with a wide margin. Go and mark today's date.

Amarabae:

but get ready for the Ogbaru tecnorat as the new governor Your opinion as a non Anambrarian nor residing in Anambra.

We Umu Omambala have made up our minds for Obiano already Your opinion as a non Anambrarian nor residing in Anambra.We Umu Omambala have made up our minds for Obiano already 1 Like

Yyeske:

We can never allow them to denigrate Omambala anyhow who are them?

I have every right to talk about Anambra because thats the state I am married to while am oyigbo indigene by birth,

obaze is the right choice,

think deeply who are them?I have every right to talk about Anambra because thats the state I am married to while am oyigbo indigene by birth,obaze is the right choice,think deeply

PaulOgenyi:

This is the same reason I said you are a cursed old dirty woman. Obiano will win with a wide margin. Go and mark today's date.



[s][/s] Leave dem bitter souls envious of our success Leave dem bitter souls envious of our success





Yyeske:

We can never allow them to denigrate Omambala anyhow Don't mind the ugly dirty woman.





Amarabae:

who are them?

I have every right to talk about Anambra because thats the state I am married to while am oyigbo indigene by birth,

obaze is the right choice,

think deeply

You don't have any right. Outcasts are not allowed to discuss Anambra. It is a taboo.

Yyeske:

Leave dem bitter souls envious of our success



Her home town Oyigbo has been turned into a killing field but the outcast is yet to make a single comment about it. You would have seen her insulting Obiano had it happened in Anambra. Her home town Oyigbo has been turned into a killing field but the outcast is yet to make a single comment about it. You would have seen her insulting Obiano had it happened in Anambra.

PaulOgenyi:

You don't have any right. Outcasts are not allowed to discuss Anambra. It is a taboo.



[s][/s] I put it to you that you are not an Igbo,

you just want to cause argument between Igbos here to make it look that we are not united,

you failed!

Am smarter than you I put it to you that you are not an Igbo,you just want to cause argument between Igbos here to make it look that we are not united,you failed!Am smarter than you 1 Like

Amarabae:

who are them?

I have every right to talk about Anambra because thats the state I am married to while am oyigbo indigene by birth,

obaze is the right choice,

think deeply

Oh yeah!

Face Obigbo and let ndi Omambala decide their destiny.

I'm not a chauvinist but face Rivers state because you have no right to dictate to us Oh yeah!Face Obigbo and let ndi Omambala decide their destiny.I'm not a chauvinist but face Rivers state because you have no right to dictate to us 1 Like





Amarabae:

I put it to you that you are not an Igbo,

you just want to cause argument between Igbos here to make it look that we are not united,

you failed!

Am smarter than you You are the one that is not Igbo nor even Anambra. Stop poke-nosing into Anambra matters. There are more than 1000 topics on the frontpage that are discussing the killing fields of Oyigbo. Go on those thread and camp. Leave issues concerning Anambra for Anambrans.

PaulOgenyi:







Her home town Oyigbo has been turned into a killing field but the outcast is yet to make a single comment about it. You would have seen her insulting Obiano had it happened in Anambra. my sweet oyigbo is peaceful now after you ipobs caused trouble there,

lets talk about obaze our sweetheart,

the incoming gov of Anambra my sweet oyigbo is peaceful now after you ipobs caused trouble there,lets talk about obaze our sweetheart,the incoming gov of Anambra





Amarabae:

my sweet oyigbo is peaceful now after you ipobs caused trouble there,

lets talk about obaze our sweetheart,

the incoming gov of Anambra Obigbo is a killing field right now. It is because you left your own matter to focus on matters that does not concern you. Go on facebook and see horrid pictures coming out of Obigbo. Illiterate old woman.

Amarabae:

I put it to you that you are not an Igbo,

you just want to cause argument between Igbos here to make it look that we are not united,

you failed!

Am smarter than you Akiko n'egwu, try Umu Omambala and we are ready to shut down this site. Don't dare us biko Akiko n'egwu, try Umu Omambala and we are ready to shut down this site. Don't dare us biko

Yyeske:

Oh yeah!

Face Obigbo and let ndi Omambala decide their destiny.

I'm not a chauvinist but face Rivers state because you have no right to dictate to us oh the obiano paid media agents,

i smell aguleri boys here,lols,

save yourself heartattack,

No one can stop Dr henry obaze in november election,

enough of obiano average performance pls oh the obiano paid media agents,i smell aguleri boys here,lols,save yourself heartattack,No one can stop Dr henry obaze in november election,enough of obiano average performance pls

PaulOgenyi:







Her home town Oyigbo has been turned into a killing field but the outcast is yet to make a single comment about it. You would have seen her insulting Obiano had it happened in Anambra. Imagine and she has guts to open mouth on top our matter Imagine and she has guts to open mouth on top our matter