|2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by AmericanQuarter: 3:04pm
Happening now - Governor Obiano receives 2face Idibia, Vote not fight Campaign train, reassures on peaceful election in Anambra.
By Kenechukwu Ofomah.
Governor Willie Obiano earlier today played host to famous Nigerian Music Artiste, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2face and members of the Vote Not Fight Campaign train at the governor's Lodge, Amawbia.
The musician who is the founder of 2face Foundation is in the state with the Vote not fight as part of efforts to mobilize Anambra Youths to participate actively in the upcoming governorship election and to shun Pre, during and post election violence.
Addressing the group, Governor Obiano maintained that APGA, the party in power in the state is a peaceful party with a slogan that encourages brotherliness and also has a tradition of winning elections fair and square.
According to him, the only reason why there will be disaster, is when anybody would want to thwart the people's collective mandate.
2face in his remarks, commended Governor Obiano for his peaceful stance on the election, adding that their major target is youths because of their vulnerability.
lalasticlala
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by Amarabae(f): 3:07pm
2face still looking hot!
Btw obiano time up,
Dr. Henry Obaze is the incoming Anambra governor,
the peter obi legacy must be built upon, obiano failed in that aspect.
Anambra deserves better.
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by PaulOgenyi: 3:17pm
Ugly dirty woman, you said you are from Oyigbo, Rivers State but you have not commented on the disaster happening in your cursed town. Stop commenting on Anambra matter because you are not from Anambra but a cursed old woman from Rivers state. How do you know between Obi and Obiano who's better? As much as I know that Obi tried his best but Obiano is a better governor than Obi. Obiano is the best so far followed by Ngige and then Obi. As for this election, Obiano will win with a landslide. Go and write today's date.
Amarabae:
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by zlantanfan: 3:18pm
Nnadi kanu would have succeeded if he initially insited on restructuring first and used his supporters as a bargain chip to secure all south east politicians especially lawmakers before endorsing ideal candidate who breaths his values, once he remained unbiased in that he would have secured millions of support from Nigerians who would take him seriously and as such use that support to endorse the most suitable politician especially lawmaker.
A strategy which would have made his values more in Senate and restructuring bill passed, from then can move for a completely new Biafra after the powers at the center had been dymstefied.
which ever way walk out as a legend from your country and Nigeria or it's nations still regards you and keeps open relationship with your country.
All these couldn't have happened without patience, love, law abiding, tolerance, peace, strategy to every tribe and best still no single live or property lost.
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by Yyeske(m): 3:20pm
Amarabae:Go install Obaze na
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by coolcatty: 3:21pm
PaulOgenyi:
How do u feel after spewing all these diatribe?
You feel awful right.... You feel you messed up and lack self control..... You realize that the lady you quoted didn't insult u...
You feel guilty... Do the right thing and apologize.... It won't cost u anything man.
Regards
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by PaulOgenyi: 3:23pm
I just said the bitter truth. No apology
coolcatty:
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by Yyeske(m): 3:23pm
Obiano will go for a third term, unfortunately the constitution doesn't permit it.
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by Amarabae(f): 3:24pm
PaulOgenyi:God bless your soul dear,
but your insults dont move me a bit.
Lolz
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by Yyeske(m): 3:24pm
coolcatty:Allow ndi Omambala to speak for themselves please
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by SweetJoystick(m): 3:25pm
E clear say Tuface dey craze
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by Yyeske(m): 3:25pm
Amarabae:You mind your business next time
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by PaulOgenyi: 3:26pm
Bless your soul too. I won't stop telling you the bitter truth on this board.
Amarabae:
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by mazimee(m): 3:28pm
Those who want to vote should vote. I don't have plans to vote for any pin, not after they all pretended like nothing is happening in their region.
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by Yyeske(m): 3:28pm
PaulOgenyi:We can never allow them to denigrate Omambala anyhow
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by Amarabae(f): 3:29pm
PaulOgenyi:but get ready for the Ogbaru tecnorat as the new governor
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by PaulOgenyi: 3:31pm
This is the same reason I said you are a cursed old dirty woman. Obiano will win with a wide margin. Go and mark today's date.
Amarabae:
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by Yyeske(m): 3:32pm
Amarabae:Your opinion as a non Anambrarian nor residing in Anambra.
We Umu Omambala have made up our minds for Obiano already
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by Amarabae(f): 3:32pm
Yyeske:who are them?
I have every right to talk about Anambra because thats the state I am married to while am oyigbo indigene by birth,
obaze is the right choice,
think deeply
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by Yyeske(m): 3:33pm
PaulOgenyi:Leave dem bitter souls envious of our success
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by PaulOgenyi: 3:33pm
Don't mind the ugly dirty woman.
Yyeske:
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by PaulOgenyi: 3:34pm
You don't have any right. Outcasts are not allowed to discuss Anambra. It is a taboo.
Amarabae:
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by PaulOgenyi: 3:35pm
Yyeske:
Her home town Oyigbo has been turned into a killing field but the outcast is yet to make a single comment about it. You would have seen her insulting Obiano had it happened in Anambra.
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by Amarabae(f): 3:36pm
PaulOgenyi:I put it to you that you are not an Igbo,
you just want to cause argument between Igbos here to make it look that we are not united,
you failed!
Am smarter than you
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by Yyeske(m): 3:37pm
Amarabae:Oh yeah!
Face Obigbo and let ndi Omambala decide their destiny.
I'm not a chauvinist but face Rivers state because you have no right to dictate to us
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by PaulOgenyi: 3:39pm
You are the one that is not Igbo nor even Anambra. Stop poke-nosing into Anambra matters. There are more than 1000 topics on the frontpage that are discussing the killing fields of Oyigbo. Go on those thread and camp. Leave issues concerning Anambra for Anambrans.
Amarabae:
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by Amarabae(f): 3:39pm
PaulOgenyi:my sweet oyigbo is peaceful now after you ipobs caused trouble there,
lets talk about obaze our sweetheart,
the incoming gov of Anambra
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by PaulOgenyi: 3:41pm
Obigbo is a killing field right now. It is because you left your own matter to focus on matters that does not concern you. Go on facebook and see horrid pictures coming out of Obigbo. Illiterate old woman.
Amarabae:
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by Yyeske(m): 3:41pm
Amarabae:Akiko n'egwu, try Umu Omambala and we are ready to shut down this site. Don't dare us biko
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by Amarabae(f): 3:42pm
Yyeske:oh the obiano paid media agents,
i smell aguleri boys here,lols,
save yourself heartattack,
No one can stop Dr henry obaze in november election,
enough of obiano average performance pls
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by Yyeske(m): 3:44pm
PaulOgenyi:Imagine and she has guts to open mouth on top our matter
|Re: 2face Idibia Meets Governor Obiano In Awka- Pictures by Amarabae(f): 3:46pm
Yyeske:lwkmd!
Chestbeating,
make una leave me jare
