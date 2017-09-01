₦airaland Forum

Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by OliliGp: 4:24pm


Ghana Based Nigerian Artiste, Mr Eazi was a guest at Beat Fm's Morning Rush yesterday and the outfit he wore has got everyone talking.

What do you think..Hit or Miss?..

Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/see-outfit-mr-eazi-wore-to-beat-fm-that.html
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by mofeoluwadassah: 4:30pm
i know wan talk abeg kiss

1 Like

Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by williamdeluxe(m): 4:30pm
MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS

4 Likes

Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by GoggleB(m): 4:34pm
Mr eazi be dressing like the first runner up in the inter house sport Competition..
SakaDat

22 Likes

Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by ufuosman(m): 4:35pm
With he money see wetin e dey wear, wot of if he no owe money Na rice bag e go take sew cloth. After e go open e mouth say e reject work of 2million monthly!

4 Likes

Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by uzoclinton(m): 4:37pm
Something is terribly wrong with this guy oo

3 Likes

Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by opeyemiieblog(m): 4:39pm
lol.... see trouser
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by bamdly(m): 4:40pm
all this yeyebrities and their yeye swag go and check wizkid or olamide
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by gentle136(m): 4:42pm
Mr Eazi, making life easy for himself.

Make una free d guy him life him style.

1 Like

Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by hazandino(m): 4:58pm
Tombs up ..... Simplicity is d best !!!!
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by Kobicove(m): 5:00pm
williamdeluxe:
MISS
MISS
MISS
MISS
MISS
MISS
MISS
MISS
MISS
MISS
MISS
MISS

Supported!
MISS
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by Skillfullulu(m): 5:26pm
This photos of his is gotta be before fame.
Else that Ghanaian/Nigerian weed is takingggggg over.

1 Like

Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by mediocre(m): 5:48pm
This guy is just a fool all round. When I remember temi and eazi, I'm tempted to agree that Love is truly blind...

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by xpressng(m): 6:08pm
that's his style. life is eazi kontinue man. drop that hit song. we are waiting
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by DanielsParker(m): 7:04pm
.
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by 9jvirgin(m): 7:04pm
Nonsense
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by Swissheart(f): 7:04pm
What is he wearing
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by otitokoroleti: 7:04pm
he looks like a mad man
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by nairavsdollars: 7:04pm
Okrika cloth with N2m per month job....Lai Mohammed' dross fall on him
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by chibike69: 7:05pm
Mr eazi dis mr eazi dat


leave dat boy alone na him life

d clothes na him get am.


yeye bloggers.
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by texazzpete(m): 7:05pm
Was rooting for him until he started with his childish lies.
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by kstix(m): 7:05pm
He Looks like something they use for sacrifice to the oracles...
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by deepwater(f): 7:05pm
Excuse me, he has a cloth on him
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by Flashh: 7:05pm
This guy has no dressing sense.

Jeez!

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by rotexteymie(f): 7:05pm
Eazi Eazi everywhere... . What is it sef.. Let's hear word ahbeg undecided undecided
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by colizee(m): 7:06pm
Misses
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by praiseneofingz(m): 7:06pm
aba weed working
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by Gabrielwilliams(m): 7:06pm
hmm..dem must talk.. na u dress pass na?
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by Rick9(m): 7:06pm
Chaaaiiiii
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by abbaapple: 7:06pm
May sense fall on this dude angry
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by Glaxx(m): 7:06pm
I don't think his choice of clothes affects me in any way undecided
Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by wayne4loan: 7:07pm
HEAVY MISS

