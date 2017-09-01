₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,877,987 members, 3,790,617 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 September 2017 at 07:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? (3992 Views)
Nigerian-American Singer, Jidenna, Pictured At Beat FM Lagos / Fans Slam Simi Over Her Outfit: "Stop Deceiving Her, The Outfit Is Ridiculous" / Chidinma Rocks Thread Hairstyle To Beat FM, Spotted With Moet And Others (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by OliliGp: 4:24pm
Ghana Based Nigerian Artiste, Mr Eazi was a guest at Beat Fm's Morning Rush yesterday and the outfit he wore has got everyone talking.
What do you think..Hit or Miss?..
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/see-outfit-mr-eazi-wore-to-beat-fm-that.html
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by mofeoluwadassah: 4:30pm
i know wan talk abeg
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by williamdeluxe(m): 4:30pm
MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS
4 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by GoggleB(m): 4:34pm
Mr eazi be dressing like the first runner up in the inter house sport Competition..
SakaDat
22 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by ufuosman(m): 4:35pm
With he money see wetin e dey wear, wot of if he no owe money Na rice bag e go take sew cloth. After e go open e mouth say e reject work of 2million monthly!
4 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by uzoclinton(m): 4:37pm
Something is terribly wrong with this guy oo
3 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by opeyemiieblog(m): 4:39pm
lol.... see trouser
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by bamdly(m): 4:40pm
all this yeyebrities and their yeye swag go and check wizkid or olamide
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by gentle136(m): 4:42pm
Mr Eazi, making life easy for himself.
Make una free d guy him life him style.
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by hazandino(m): 4:58pm
Tombs up ..... Simplicity is d best !!!!
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by Kobicove(m): 5:00pm
williamdeluxe:
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by Skillfullulu(m): 5:26pm
This photos of his is gotta be before fame.
Else that Ghanaian/Nigerian weed is takingggggg over.
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by mediocre(m): 5:48pm
This guy is just a fool all round. When I remember temi and eazi, I'm tempted to agree that Love is truly blind...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by xpressng(m): 6:08pm
that's his style. life is eazi kontinue man. drop that hit song. we are waiting
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by DanielsParker(m): 7:04pm
.
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by 9jvirgin(m): 7:04pm
Nonsense
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by Swissheart(f): 7:04pm
What is he wearing
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by otitokoroleti: 7:04pm
he looks like a mad man
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by nairavsdollars: 7:04pm
Okrika cloth with N2m per month job....Lai Mohammed' dross fall on him
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by chibike69: 7:05pm
Mr eazi dis mr eazi dat
leave dat boy alone na him life
d clothes na him get am.
yeye bloggers.
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by texazzpete(m): 7:05pm
Was rooting for him until he started with his childish lies.
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by kstix(m): 7:05pm
He Looks like something they use for sacrifice to the oracles...
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by deepwater(f): 7:05pm
Excuse me, he has a cloth on him
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by Flashh: 7:05pm
This guy has no dressing sense.
Jeez!
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by rotexteymie(f): 7:05pm
Eazi Eazi everywhere... . What is it sef.. Let's hear word ahbeg
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by colizee(m): 7:06pm
Misses
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by praiseneofingz(m): 7:06pm
aba weed working
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by Gabrielwilliams(m): 7:06pm
hmm..dem must talk.. na u dress pass na?
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by Rick9(m): 7:06pm
Chaaaiiiii
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by abbaapple: 7:06pm
May sense fall on this dude
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by Glaxx(m): 7:06pm
I don't think his choice of clothes affects me in any way
|Re: Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? by wayne4loan: 7:07pm
HEAVY MISS
The 2011 (83rd) Academy Awards - Photos Slideshow / Holy Mallam Sues Nira Audio Visual Limited / Rapper Od Goes To Nollywood
Viewing this topic: Kemzone2003, Ebony2390, Seculent, loobby(m), sureheaven(m), yummy76, docky22, masterpix(m), DaQueen7, Ptwealth, ChristGang, oluwoleife, Eportal123(m), bejeria101(m), yungokus, freemile2ru, segzyuk, skykid86, ajokebelle(f), alosof, nairavsdollars, hushshinani(m), phrankchek(m), Adamadam, RealZizou(m), Gourdoinc(m), safarigirl(f), ruke84(m), rovher(m), ThugBoat, magoo10, kehindetayo(m), yanjutomi(m), tonylaw07(m), Franco2017(m), abbeyfel, adaksbullet(m), PqsMike, TKDEE(m), igbokwesampson(m), KingPabloo4, aygafsam11(m), Eshiettk(m), Habbatically, peace2all(m), stem(m), jericco1(m), Roland17(m), topeayan(m), MTKbudapest(m), mofogmholu(m), AbouNazir(m), ABIODUNOLAOPA1(m), Foxyn, milloguy, mbaoma90, cnc(m), bros1234(m), Rexmarysweet(m), NicoBaba(m), phemmy88(m), Yorisb, kilmix, JayJohnson, Pinkblue(f), chibike69, nwosu35, Mrniceguy11, chally02(m), Wiseman007, iyzeek(m), kelvino41, Dosmay(m), mickey226(m), mrdan(m), Daniel058(m), olunavi(m), psalmistkakah(m), ZACHIE, OBIGS, Walphem(m), Adegbemigunjosh(m), agboskipool(m), misterkay(m), brain54(m), phillippiano(m), Abbotp, Babalagzy, calliking(m), lilmonarch, osemoses1234(m), Smartmanager(m), Topelistic(f), Stmacaria123, elvisdaniels(m), OGHENE316, gentlepraise, succez09, lawboss, olumide81(m), udy821(m), YmodulusBabe, samo50(m), LastMumu, Bisywisyo, herbeedar(m), somebody02(m), omogerohprecious(m), SoftGuyy(m), gozie112(m), truthsayer009(m), bluetrails7, Youngdream1, gentlegg(m), baski92(m), Bibyken(f), seunseye(m), eddytop, Olaitan88, bigdeals, malcom2x(m), platoworks(m), temmytopsy1(f), kaybbs(f), adeSoft2yk, sydelle(f), progressj, SaviTar(m), greatme2good(f), greatjoey, jobbitto(m), petroldollar, Blueivey, KBlinks01(m), Owenuneed, Habeyy(m), ceinnocen, carsonchuks(m), francoray(m), sonnie10, KingSHUAIBU(m), PicassoSaySo, LifeIsGuhd(f), Guffaz, Cupidkc(m), Aventures(m), jonero4(m), xtybliss(f), Suntemi(m), umbo, drkaetochy(m), nnatobryno(m), Oluvico007(m), Kitiii(m), Seyilome(m), pumpz(m), bravedude(m), Bibi972(m), josielewa(m), BabbanBura(m), brugge007(m), Jossy12345, gileadinho(m), 9jaBloke, rocaika, eistien(m), babadee1(m), Majesticniyi(m), kstan(m), Ukamakam, obezzy1, HESKAY89(m), anunimus(m), moorenic, KunlePrism(m), Atinuke123(f), sholay2011(m), madgoat(m), Griffon, Lazyreporta(m), slimsue(f), Lokoyen(m), mamasemilore, Notunerecords, denjjy(m), ceasarho(m), wasmilebags, brianok(m), mhisterdreezy(m), richard69(m), ebonyz007, IamGADAFFI(m), MadameHadiza, gezzyvinci(m), Devane(m), Omotaday(m), Rightdan(m), valuka(m), fidel3431(m), jasonthastar(m), Rexnegro, excelsiorfarm(m), concept86, Raphwise(m), Partnerbiz3, paranorman(m), iDROID, Rio84(m), hemjaypss, tunde82seidat, Sniper12, sleazy5(m), Adedrizzy(m), tosin4lyf, johnie, kowema(f), Abaski9, RoyalBoutique(m) and 298 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16