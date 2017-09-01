Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr Eazi's Outfit To Beat FM That Has People Talking: Hit Or Miss? (3992 Views)

Ghana Based Nigerian Artiste, Mr Eazi was a guest at Beat Fm's Morning Rush yesterday and the outfit he wore has got everyone talking.



What do you think..Hit or Miss?..



i know wan talk abeg 1 Like

MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS MISS 4 Likes

Mr eazi be dressing like the first runner up in the inter house sport Competition..

SakaDat 22 Likes

With he money see wetin e dey wear, wot of if he no owe money Na rice bag e go take sew cloth. After e go open e mouth say e reject work of 2million monthly! 4 Likes

Something is terribly wrong with this guy oo 3 Likes

lol.... see trouser

all this yeyebrities and their yeye swag go and check wizkid or olamide

Mr Eazi, making life easy for himself.



Make una free d guy him life him style. 1 Like

Tombs up ..... Simplicity is d best !!!!

Supported!

MISS

This photos of his is gotta be before fame.

Else that Ghanaian/Nigerian weed is takingggggg over. 1 Like

This guy is just a fool all round. When I remember temi and eazi, I'm tempted to agree that Love is truly blind... 3 Likes 1 Share

that's his style. life is eazi kontinue man. drop that hit song. we are waiting

.

Nonsense

What is he wearing

he looks like a mad man

Okrika cloth with N2m per month job....Lai Mohammed' dross fall on him

Mr eazi dis mr eazi dat





leave dat boy alone na him life



d clothes na him get am.





yeye bloggers.

Was rooting for him until he started with his childish lies.

He Looks like something they use for sacrifice to the oracles...

Excuse me, he has a cloth on him

This guy has no dressing sense.



Jeez! 4 Likes 2 Shares

Eazi Eazi everywhere... . What is it sef.. Let's hear word ahbeg

Misses

aba weed working

hmm..dem must talk.. na u dress pass na?

Chaaaiiiii

May sense fall on this dude

I don't think his choice of clothes affects me in any way