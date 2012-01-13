Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old (10150 Views)

The mother of one said she left her husband when her son clocked 3 months because he’s irresponsible.



Though it was earlier reported that her marriage crashed when her son turned 3 years, the actress has since corrected the report.



Here is what she said in a Facebook post:





“Morning friends, I never said my son was 3 years. My son was 3 months old when I left my irresponsible husband. Thanks.”





I so deslike too forward arrogant senseless and always defensive women, who claim equality with men and call themselves feminists



Hm

your problem is your problem 4 Likes

Biko we get enough tins to worry about.

Just swerve with ya irresponsible husband. 8 Likes

Naija people ehn,na you be the husband?? We have an irresponsible government already.....your husband irresponsibility is nobody businessNaija people ehn,na you be the husband?? 14 Likes 1 Share

Abeg swerve





I hate uncultured women, young or old, I can see a mannerless woman from 1k miles away, I can detect it from the way she replies my "good morning"....



I can't just be found around a loud saucy piece of sh*t like that...



doyinisaac:

We have an irresponsible government already.....your husband irresponsibility is nobody business Naija people ehn,na you be the husband?? How can I marry a piece of sh*t like that...I hate uncultured women, young or old, I can see a mannerless woman from 1k miles away, I can detect it from the way she replies my "good morning"....I can't just be found around a loud saucy piece of sh*t like that... 8 Likes

Hope u enjoyeenjoyed carrying ya cross alone.

Aunty it shows you're irresponsible too





Responsibility is not a one sided something 7 Likes 1 Share

3 mths, 3years...wetin be d difference?...Main koko na say u left him. 1 Like

BABY MAMA

your problem.....

.

who marriage epp. team baby mama

Very foul-mouthed. "I left my husband when our son was 3months" would have been fine. I'm sure your "irresponsible" husband is being enjoyed by one woman somewhere now. Has your foul mouth given you a replacement for him?

Na una sabi jare 6 Likes

And dat makes u responsible abi??

Marry good man... nah lie

Nah money u go dey follow around



Una come dey showcase you self for

Show glass that u r single 1 Like

for dragging him out on social media shows you are 2times more irresponsible than your husband. yeye dey smell. 1 Like

. For better, for worse no b 4 mouth, I hate divorce or anything dat luks like it Yeah, u publicly cul hm irresponsible bc u ar hurt by his actions, Wat if 2mao, tins turns out well and u both decides to settle back, wl u b able 2 com bak 2 net to amend dis statement. For better, for worse no b 4 mouth, I hate divorce or anything dat luks like it 2 Likes

U've just succeeded in typing trash...and always understand something before typing...

Ah no sabi how she dey arrogant for wetin she talk now U've just succeeded in typing trash...and always understand something before typing...Ah no sabi how she dey arrogant for wetin she talk now 2 Likes

Says a responsible lady. Lansense and ingredient

where did she mention being a feminist? Were you there in the marriage with her, you want her to lie about her experience and does she even know you that she'd lie to make you happy and express herself in the manner that will appeal to your small standards? Mteew where did she mention being a feminist? Were you there in the marriage with her, you want her to lie about her experience and does she even know you that she'd lie to make you happy and express herself in the manner that will appeal to your small standards? Mteew 2 Likes

who b dis one