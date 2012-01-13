₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by kidap: 6:52am
Nollywood actress Bimbo Akinsanya who took a long break from the big screen to raise a family and cater to her son has returned in full force.
The mother of one said she left her husband when her son clocked 3 months because he’s irresponsible.
Though it was earlier reported that her marriage crashed when her son turned 3 years, the actress has since corrected the report.
Here is what she said in a Facebook post:
“Morning friends, I never said my son was 3 years. My son was 3 months old when I left my irresponsible husband. Thanks.”
http://news.nollyzone.com/left-irresponsible-husband-son-3-months-old-bimbo-akinsanya/
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by Zeze06(m): 6:54am
I so deslike too forward arrogant senseless and always defensive women, who claim equality with men and call themselves feminists
Arrogant enough to call your husband "irresponsible" in public WTF!!
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:02am
Hm
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by INTROVERT1: 7:09am
your problem is your problem
4 Likes
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by Houseofglam7: 8:55am
Biko we get enough tins to worry about.
Just swerve with ya irresponsible husband.
8 Likes
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by doyinisaac: 9:12am
We have an irresponsible government already.....your husband irresponsibility is nobody business
Zeze06:Naija people ehn,na you be the husband??
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by veekid(m): 9:42am
Abeg swerve
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by Zeze06(m): 9:53am
How can I marry a piece of sh*t like that...
I hate uncultured women, young or old, I can see a mannerless woman from 1k miles away, I can detect it from the way she replies my "good morning"....
I can't just be found around a loud saucy piece of sh*t like that...
doyinisaac:
8 Likes
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by olaolulazio(m): 10:50am
Hope u enjoyeenjoyed carrying ya cross alone.
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by elog(m): 10:50am
Aunty it shows you're irresponsible too
Responsibility is not a one sided something
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by yomibelle(f): 10:51am
3 mths, 3years...wetin be d difference?...Main koko na say u left him.
1 Like
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by bamdly(m): 10:51am
BABY MAMA
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by ajimotoke(m): 10:51am
your problem.....
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by DanielsParker(m): 10:52am
.
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by Sniper12: 10:52am
who marriage epp. team baby mama
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by IgedeBushBoy(m): 10:52am
Very foul-mouthed. "I left my husband when our son was 3months" would have been fine. I'm sure your "irresponsible" husband is being enjoyed by one woman somewhere now. Has your foul mouth given you a replacement for him?
Na una sabi jare
6 Likes
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by Nbote(m): 10:53am
And dat makes u responsible abi??
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by descrisom(m): 10:53am
Marry good man... nah lie
Nah money u go dey follow around
Una come dey showcase you self for
Show glass that u r single
1 Like
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by xpressng(m): 10:54am
for dragging him out on social media shows you are 2times more irresponsible than your husband. yeye dey smell.
1 Like
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by TINALETC3(f): 10:54am
Yeah, u publicly cul hm irresponsible bc u ar hurt by his actions, Wat if 2mao, tins turns out well and u both decides to settle back, wl u b able 2 com bak 2 net to amend dis statement . For better, for worse no b 4 mouth, I hate divorce or anything dat luks like it
2 Likes
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by updatingxxx2: 10:56am
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by vanhayor(m): 10:56am
Zeze06:U've just succeeded in typing trash...and always understand something before typing...
Ah no sabi how she dey arrogant for wetin she talk now
2 Likes
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by olayinkajnr(m): 10:57am
Says a responsible lady. Lansense and ingredient
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by olayinkajnr(m): 10:57am
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by vanhayor(m): 10:58am
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by olayinkajnr(m): 10:58am
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by verycheese: 10:58am
Zeze06:where did she mention being a feminist? Were you there in the marriage with her, you want her to lie about her experience and does she even know you that she'd lie to make you happy and express herself in the manner that will appeal to your small standards? Mteew
2 Likes
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by oshe11(m): 11:00am
who b dis one
|Re: Bimbo Akinsanya: I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old by fisfat(m): 11:05am
Zeze06:
She's not senseless and she's not too foward. I'm a man and what she said is not bad. Do you know what the man is doing? The guy even looks like a smoker. And you want her to raise her children with such man?
2 Likes
