How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone.

How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Papanonso17: 9:25am On Sep 15
Hi naira landers,

I have a little problem and I need help, anytime I drop my android phone my younger once seems to browse through pornograhic sites, the delete the page but I always see it through the browser history.

Pls anyone who knows how I can block such sites on my android phone should help.

Thanks

Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by ipobarecriminals: 9:35am On Sep 15
use security code padlock ur phone

Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by SuperSuave(m): 9:35am On Sep 15
why not just lock your phone or internet apps?

Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Papanonso17: 9:43am On Sep 15
Thanks guys, yes my phone has security lock bt dey need the phone to do research for their assignments, all I need is how to block porn sites.
Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by thesicilian: 9:48am On Sep 15
Block it from your mind.

Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by HIScraziness(m): 9:49am On Sep 15
Papanonso17:
Thanks guys, yes my phone has security lock bt dey need the phone to do research for their assignments, all I need is how to block porn sites.

There's this app I'm currently using, dunno the exact name but it acts as a calculator and also as a private app... It hides anything, nobody would even know you've got some stuffs hidden there cos it's just a "calculator" grin

Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Papanonso17: 9:50am On Sep 15
thesicilian:
Block it from your mind.

Guy be serious for once... Move along joor

Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Papanonso17: 9:51am On Sep 15
HIScraziness:


There's this app I'm currently using, dunno the exact name but it acts as a calculator and also as a private app... It hides anything, nobody would even know you've got some stuffs hidden there cos it's just a "calculator" grin

Pls help with the name.... Thanks
Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by HIScraziness(m): 9:55am On Sep 15
Papanonso17:


Pls help with the name.... Thanks

The name is " calculator "... Maybe you should search for it on play store...

Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by 2RUTHHURTS(m): 10:28am On Sep 15
Papanonso17:


Pls help with the name.... Thanks
KEEPSAFE
Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by MarkWayne89: 10:36am On Sep 15
I may be wrong with this, but there are some mobile antivirus apps which include such features.

Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by drunkcow(m): 11:44am On Sep 15
If truly ur sister is visiting porn then talk 2 her .an app wont fix this shii

Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by LifeIsGuhd(f): 12:48pm On Sep 15
drunkcow:
If truly ur sister is visiting porn then talk 2 her .an app wont fix this shii

younger ones not Sister...

Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by NigeriaBam: 1:04pm On Sep 15
Papanonso17:


Pls help with the name.... Thanks
this website will help you https://www.quora.com/How-can-I-block-porn-websites-in-my-Android-cell-phone

Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by free2ryhme: 1:49pm On Sep 15
Papanonso17:
Hi naira landers,

I have a little problem and I need help, anytime I drop my android phone my younger once seems to browse through pornograhic sites, the delete the page but I always see it through the browser history.

Pls anyone who knows how I can block such sites on my android phone should help.

Thanks

Y u dey use your younger one lie

Haba, you no get shame

Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by LodiDodi(m): 2:03pm On Sep 15
thesicilian:
Block it from your mind.

Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by drunkcow(m): 2:06pm On Sep 15
LifeIsGuhd:

younger ones not Sister...
dem even plenty

Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Iscoalarcon: 3:08pm On Sep 15
LifeIsGuhd:


younger ones not Sister...
grin what do you mean younger one's grin you mean both male and female or what grin grin you should be specific
Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by VIPERVENOM(m): 3:49pm On Sep 15
before u give her d fone, connect to a vpn that has a saudi arabian server. dat does the trick cheesy

Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Papanonso17: 4:11pm On Sep 15
NigeriaBam:
this website will help you https://www.quora.com/How-can-I-block-porn-websites-in-my-Android-cell-phone

Thanks
Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Papanonso17: 4:14pm On Sep 15
Make una help me find solution una dey talk plenty..... Na WA ooo

Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Nooxa(m): 5:45pm On Sep 15
And how Old are these "Younger ones"?
Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by crotonite(m): 6:19pm On Sep 15
you can edit your host file... but you have to acquire root access first.
Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by crotonite(m): 6:21pm On Sep 15
you can edit your host file... but you have to be root first.
Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Airoflaw(m): 6:46pm On Sep 15
dey need beating plus slap to reset their brain
Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Robbin7(m): 7:07pm On Sep 15
Op I have a feeling u want to stop porn and soaph, me I need am too.

Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by onward4life(m): 9:21pm On Sep 15
Papanonso17:
Hi naira landers,

I have a little problem and I need help, anytime I drop my android phone my younger once seems to browse through pornograhic sites, the delete the page but I always see it through the browser history.

Pls anyone who knows how I can block such sites on my android phone should help.

Thanks


It's as easy bro!

STOP LOGGING in





Download vidmate app and always log into 4hawk tins if yu most get moist!

Don't Eva use ur direct phone browser.

Tank mi lerra!
Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by muller101(m): 9:22pm On Sep 15
Log on to www.pornhub.com
Download and install the app that's all
Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Realkenny: 10:10pm On Sep 15
Just tell them to stop it and pray for them

Pornography is the worst thing after smoking weed and cocaine

