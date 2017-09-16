₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Papanonso17: 9:25am On Sep 15
Hi naira landers,
I have a little problem and I need help, anytime I drop my android phone my younger once seems to browse through pornograhic sites, the delete the page but I always see it through the browser history.
Pls anyone who knows how I can block such sites on my android phone should help.
Thanks
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by ipobarecriminals: 9:35am On Sep 15
use security code padlock ur phone
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by SuperSuave(m): 9:35am On Sep 15
why not just lock your phone or internet apps?
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Papanonso17: 9:43am On Sep 15
Thanks guys, yes my phone has security lock bt dey need the phone to do research for their assignments, all I need is how to block porn sites.
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by thesicilian: 9:48am On Sep 15
Block it from your mind.
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by HIScraziness(m): 9:49am On Sep 15
Papanonso17:
There's this app I'm currently using, dunno the exact name but it acts as a calculator and also as a private app... It hides anything, nobody would even know you've got some stuffs hidden there cos it's just a "calculator"
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Papanonso17: 9:50am On Sep 15
thesicilian:
Guy be serious for once... Move along joor
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Papanonso17: 9:51am On Sep 15
HIScraziness:
Pls help with the name.... Thanks
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by HIScraziness(m): 9:55am On Sep 15
Papanonso17:
The name is " calculator "... Maybe you should search for it on play store...
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by 2RUTHHURTS(m): 10:28am On Sep 15
Papanonso17:KEEPSAFE
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by MarkWayne89: 10:36am On Sep 15
I may be wrong with this, but there are some mobile antivirus apps which include such features.
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by drunkcow(m): 11:44am On Sep 15
If truly ur sister is visiting porn then talk 2 her .an app wont fix this shii
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by LifeIsGuhd(f): 12:48pm On Sep 15
drunkcow:
younger ones not Sister...
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by NigeriaBam: 1:04pm On Sep 15
Papanonso17:this website will help you https://www.quora.com/How-can-I-block-porn-websites-in-my-Android-cell-phone
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by free2ryhme: 1:49pm On Sep 15
Papanonso17:
Y u dey use your younger one lie
Haba, you no get shame
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by LodiDodi(m): 2:03pm On Sep 15
thesicilian:
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by drunkcow(m): 2:06pm On Sep 15
LifeIsGuhd:dem even plenty
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Iscoalarcon: 3:08pm On Sep 15
LifeIsGuhd:what do you mean younger one's you mean both male and female or what you should be specific
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by VIPERVENOM(m): 3:49pm On Sep 15
before u give her d fone, connect to a vpn that has a saudi arabian server. dat does the trick
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Papanonso17: 4:11pm On Sep 15
NigeriaBam:
Thanks
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Papanonso17: 4:14pm On Sep 15
Make una help me find solution una dey talk plenty..... Na WA ooo
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Nooxa(m): 5:45pm On Sep 15
And how Old are these "Younger ones"?
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by crotonite(m): 6:19pm On Sep 15
you can edit your host file... but you have to acquire root access first.
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by crotonite(m): 6:21pm On Sep 15
you can edit your host file... but you have to be root first.
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Airoflaw(m): 6:46pm On Sep 15
dey need beating plus slap to reset their brain
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Robbin7(m): 7:07pm On Sep 15
Op I have a feeling u want to stop porn and soaph, me I need am too.
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by onward4life(m): 9:21pm On Sep 15
Papanonso17:
It's as easy bro!
STOP LOGGING in
Download vidmate app and always log into 4hawk tins if yu most get moist!
Don't Eva use ur direct phone browser.
Tank mi lerra!
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by muller101(m): 9:22pm On Sep 15
Log on to www.pornhub.com
Download and install the app that's all
|Re: How To Block Porn Sites On My Android Phone. by Realkenny: 10:10pm On Sep 15
Just tell them to stop it and pray for them
Pornography is the worst thing after smoking weed and cocaine
