Hi naira landers,



I have a little problem and I need help, anytime I drop my android phone my younger once seems to browse through pornograhic sites, the delete the page but I always see it through the browser history.



Pls anyone who knows how I can block such sites on my android phone should help.



Thanks 1 Like

use security code padlock ur phone 13 Likes 1 Share

why not just lock your phone or internet apps? 15 Likes

Thanks guys, yes my phone has security lock bt dey need the phone to do research for their assignments, all I need is how to block porn sites.

Block it from your mind. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Papanonso17:

Thanks guys, yes my phone has security lock bt dey need the phone to do research for their assignments, all I need is how to block porn sites.

There's this app I'm currently using, dunno the exact name but it acts as a calculator and also as a private app... It hides anything, nobody would even know you've got some stuffs hidden there cos it's just a "calculator" There's this app I'm currently using, dunno the exact name but it acts as a calculator and also as a private app... It hides anything, nobody would even know you've got some stuffs hidden there cos it's just a "calculator" 5 Likes 1 Share

thesicilian:

Block it from your mind.

Guy be serious for once... Move along joor Guy be serious for once... Move along joor 11 Likes

HIScraziness:





There's this app I'm currently using, dunno the exact name but it acts as a calculator and also as a private app... It hides anything, nobody would even know you've got some stuffs hidden there cos it's just a "calculator"

Pls help with the name.... Thanks Pls help with the name.... Thanks

Papanonso17:





Pls help with the name.... Thanks

The name is " calculator "... Maybe you should search for it on play store... The name is " calculator "... Maybe you should search for it on play store... 1 Like

Papanonso17:





Pls help with the name.... Thanks KEEPSAFE KEEPSAFE

I may be wrong with this, but there are some mobile antivirus apps which include such features. 1 Like

If truly ur sister is visiting porn then talk 2 her .an app wont fix this shii 11 Likes

drunkcow:

If truly ur sister is visiting porn then talk 2 her .an app wont fix this shii

younger ones not Sister... not Sister... 26 Likes 2 Shares

Papanonso17:





Pls help with the name.... Thanks this website will help you this website will help you https://www.quora.com/How-can-I-block-porn-websites-in-my-Android-cell-phone 2 Likes

Y u dey use your younger one lie



Haba, you no get shame Y u dey use your younger one lieHaba, you no get shame 11 Likes 2 Shares

thesicilian:

Block it from your mind. 14 Likes

LifeIsGuhd:



younger ones not Sister... dem even plenty dem even plenty 1 Like

LifeIsGuhd:





younger ones not Sister... what do you mean younger one's you mean both male and female or what you should be specific what do you mean younger one'syou mean both male and female or whatyou should be specific

before u give her d fone, connect to a vpn that has a saudi arabian server. dat does the trick 19 Likes 3 Shares

NigeriaBam:

this website will help you https://www.quora.com/How-can-I-block-porn-websites-in-my-Android-cell-phone

Thanks Thanks

Make una help me find solution una dey talk plenty..... Na WA ooo 1 Like

And how Old are these "Younger ones"?

you can edit your host file... but you have to acquire root access first.

you can edit your host file... but you have to be root first.

dey need beating plus slap to reset their brain

Op I have a feeling u want to stop porn and soaph, me I need am too. 4 Likes

It's as easy bro!



STOP LOGGING in











Download vidmate app and always log into 4hawk tins if yu most get moist!



Don't Eva use ur direct phone browser.



Tank mi lerra! It's as easy bro!STOP LOGGING inDownload vidmate app and always log into 4hawk tins if yu most get moist!Don't Eva use ur direct phone browser.Tank mi lerra!



Download and install the app that's all Log on to www.pornhub.com Download and install the app that's all