|6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by tortorri1: 8:28am
'Owambe' parties are definitely one of the best in the world. So much time goes into the planning and preparation for these parties that when they eventually do happen, they happen really big. I guess it’s just in our nature as Nigerians to go all the way when it comes to partying.
Given how big they usually are, 'owambe' parties have been known to block streets and roads, which in-turn, disrupt nearly all forms of movement in areas close to where they are being held. Thankfully, they are held mainly during weekends and not work days.
For those who don't know, 'owambe' parties are basically huge parties thrown by Nigerians (most especially Yoruba Nigerians) to celebrate anything from birthdays to weddings, and the likes.
These parties majorly involve the presence of lots of food, most especially, jollof rice and pounded yam served with various types of highly endowed soup, coupled with plenty of small chops (finger foods) and lots of drinks.
They also involve a lot of dancing and money spraying by the numerous guests in attendance, with continuous loud music being played by a live band in the background. The guests are usually present in their 'aso ebi', plus shoes, bags and accessories to match.
'Aso-ebi' by the way, is a Yoruba term which means 'family clothes', in English. It refers to a common cloth worn as some form of uniform by members and friends of a family during social occasions.
The 'aso ebi' fabric is usually chosen by the host(s) and sold to interested guests. The fabric is then sewn into various styles and worn to the party on the D-Day. The varieties of 'aso ebi' styles adds an interesting mix to the ceremony as a whole. Although the 'aso ebi' concept originated from the Yoruba tribe, other tribes in Nigeria have also embraced it.
Moving on however, there are basically six kinds of people that you will always find at any 'owambe' party in Nigeria. You just can’t help but notice their presence right from the moment you arrive at the party venue, until the moment you leave.
1. The 'Aso Ebi' Slay Gang.
This set of people slay together at owambe parties in their 'aso ebi', sewn in different breath-taking styles. They are the most important people at the party. If an owambe party were a company on the stock exchange, they would definitely be the shareholders of the company.
Given the huge importance attached to the wearing of 'aso ebi' at owambe parties, this special set of people are always placed high on the priority list when it comes to getting the goodies or benefits of the parties they attend.
2. The ‘Mo-Gbo-Mo-Ya People (Party-Crashers).
These set of people are the party-crashers/intruders/uninvited ones at any 'owambe' party. Whenever they hear about the next party to hold in town, they must attend, even though they have no connection with anybody at the party whatsoever.
They don’t want to know whether they don't have an invite or care about what the celebration is about. Whether it's a birthday, wedding party or even a post-funeral party, They don't want to know. They just have to be there by all means and they solely attend for no other reason than the free food and drinks.
When you try asking them about their relationship with the host, their response is usually something like “I’m a friend to the brother of the host's aunty's cousin's sister's nephew's mother's sister”. But brethren, don't be deceived. Anything they tell you is nothing but lies.
They can be further grouped into two categories; that is, the 'part-timers' and the 'full-timers'. The part-timers are not consistent with their party-crashing. They simply do as their spirit wills. They only crash parties for ‘awoof’ (free) food and drinks when they're broke and hungry .
The full-timers on the other hand are very consistent. Party-crashing is a full-time weekend job for them. No matter the financial weather they're in, they will still look for parties to crash. Before the beginning of every weekend, they will patiently and carefully find out about all the upcoming parties in town and develop a ‘must-attend’ list. You can trust they won't miss any party on the list. They will surely be at every one of them.
3. The Hungry People.
This set of people are never patient enough to wait till food and drinks reach their table. They take it upon themselves to constantly remind the servers every chance they get that they haven’t been served, even when it’s not their turn yet.
They are not hard to spot at parties at all. You can always identify them when you hear stuff like, “Aunty/Uncle hurry up with the serving naw!” “We haven’t received food here o!”
The ‘mo-gbo-mo-ya’ people or party-crashers could also easily fit into this category because they are also a hungry set of people but there are ‘hungry people’ and there are ‘hungry people’, if you get what I mean.
4. The Greedy People (Gluttons).
Even after consuming several rounds of everything consumable at the party, this set of people are never satisfied. Their gluttony is first class. They must have a taste of everything.
They would lie shamelessly to the servers over and over again that they haven’t been served so that they can get more.
If the feeding arrangement is of a ‘serve-your-self’ format, they will start with, "I just need something light" and then go on to fill their plates with a bit of everything available, until a mountain forms and there is no space left on the plate to fill. You can always trust them to return for more after that.
Most times, this set of people also come prepared with a nylon bag to pack home all the extra food they fraudulently collect. It is a must that they pack food home for later consumption. Most of them have no shame. They will confidently fill their nylon bag in the presence of...More>>>
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by gbzed(m): 8:59am
The ones dat came to catch babes,
D ones dat came to steal phones and other gadgets
D ones dat came to FIJOGBOWO
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by Narldon(f): 1:08pm
The ones who came just for the jollof rice
They don’t care if it is a burial or a wedding. They just came for the free food… and they are not sorry about it.
The selfie addicts
What is life without a few selfies right? But these ones are a special breed. Their aso ebi must not waste. Check their phones, it’s selfie galore.
The dancing machines
They can like to turn up! Everywhere na so so dance, dance, dance! They are the ones on their feet all through the party dancing all over the place. Watch out for them in the next owambe you attend. You can’t miss them. They are everywhere.
The souvenir hustlers
Whether it’s a plastic bucket or a back scratcher, they have to collect everything… and they do this in every party they attend irrespective of whether they have that particular souvenir at home or not.
The ones who know everybody
They can’t just keep still on their seats. They just must see someone they know. They keep getting up to greet people as if they are sitting on a needle.
The bored ones
They are the ones who wonder what they came to the party for. They would rather sit at home and watch telemundo than come out for the party.
The ones that came to pick Money
That was how I saw Tosyne2much and Evablizin fighting for N200 the other day
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by grayht(m): 1:09pm
The ones that came to steal phone nko?
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by themonk: 1:09pm
7.
The ones that came to eat snake soup
Lala please don't ban me o
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by kennybabs1980: 1:09pm
lol....
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by komzy589(m): 1:09pm
The ones that came to forkasibe
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by MaryBenn(f): 1:09pm
Yoruba party
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by maxiuc(m): 1:10pm
The Aso ebi got me cracking
Sometime last my babe sister was hosting a very big party this time the owambe Asoebi were in different categories
5k Asoebi =E concern you if you no see food
10k Asoebi =we go try give you food
15k Asoebi =we go serve you very well
30k Asoebi =we go serve you very well infact you can pack as much as you like to your house
Naso my babe move 30k Asoebi give me ooo on the D day Naso I show see entourage wey welcome me what I was hearing all the day was you are welcome sir you are welcome sir
See me
Who dash monkey banana
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by komzy589(m): 1:10pm
The ones that came to FORKASIBE.
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by drizslim(m): 1:10pm
lol
A typical yoruba will throw a party to celebrate the success of the previous party
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by DancingSkeleton(m): 1:10pm
ME VS MY FRIEND WHEN DRAGGING FOR RICE
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by Naturallyme: 1:10pm
The attache.. Gum body and follow come
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by HenryDion: 1:11pm
Lol..the gluttons can run down any party.
Check my signature
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by horlahsunbo225(m): 1:11pm
True
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by Ajisebioyolaari: 1:11pm
The Professional Beggars......if there is no adequate security in place, they will storm your wedding, embarassing your guests by begging them for money. Some wait outside the venue and pounce on you upon exit.
The Robbers....they come with the aim of stealing phones, wallets and other valuables of careless guests.
The Talking drummers......they station themselves around the venue and sing/drum to your listening pleasure, sometimes praising you (if they know your name, they go praise you tire) in exchange for financial gratification.
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by bgossipnaija(f): 1:12pm
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by Sleyanya1(m): 1:12pm
Number X: The Critiques
Anything Or Anyhow you like do your best, they'll always have something to complain about the party.
E.g: Upon all the money una get, una no fit share the rice in cooler for people, why Dem go play this type of music, them dey show off etc.
These type of people are never smiling o, they'll still eat everything sha.
You begin to wonder why they came
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by desreek9(f): 1:12pm
that is why it is called an owambe party; enjoy urself as you please
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by bercarray(m): 1:13pm
lol
these reminds me of when I was in hundred level, a naming ceremony took place at a place we usually watch football. After watching the match, arsenal vs manutd, man utd lost the match that day, i was like, guy "I just wasted money watching these match, the money I should have used to eat something nice". and my friend was like are you hungry ni?" I said yes and he was like let's go that side na, " i responded saying I don't know anybody there o, he said let's go.
when we got there he just went straight to the woman serving the food and I he was shouting,"mummy what about those on that seat, won't you serve us, or are we here to play?" in my mind I was like on top another person party? the woman was like "we are very sorry sir what do you want sir? my friend ordered four amala o
since that day I use to call that my friend o ri Ogun ologun fokanbale.
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by BlackDBagba: 1:13pm
Ok
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by kaluxy007(m): 1:13pm
op you forgot to add those that go to parties with polythene bags , some will even bring people. i remember when my mom helped in serving at a party, all of a sudden we saw one fat lady with 7 people follow her. when she was asked who the other people are, she responded with 'awon omomi niyen' meaning those are my children, including one wey get bear bear and moustache
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by Danielmoore(m): 1:14pm
Awon omo Ilorin no dey follow do owanbe
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by tosyne2much(m): 1:14pm
You nailed it
You forgot the "mogbò moya". These are people who are not invited to the party but are only passing by, then they decide to register their presence
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by jejemanito: 1:15pm
Even peeps who hasn't killed a fly will be forming Yoruba Demon
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by Suspect33(m): 1:16pm
chai, sometimes i wish i were yoruba just for one thing, their party life
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by solasoulmusic(f): 1:17pm
The dude I just landed ones forming international clique
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by VickyRotex(f): 1:17pm
No Ankara, No Semo
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by MhizzAJ(f): 1:18pm
I love d 'Aso-ebi slay gang'
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by moses93(m): 1:19pm
I think I belong to that of number 2. I don't want to know what the party is all about.
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by BerryAnny(m): 1:19pm
Every Saturday always look out for any public school field or ceremonies hall, Yoruba will always hold party. #Proud to be one tho....
|Re: 6 Kinds Of People You Will Always Find At 'Owambe' Parties In Nigeria. by Bibidear(f): 1:19pm
I am so proud of my tribe...we like party so much....never a dull moment
