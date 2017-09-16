Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company (6436 Views)

Straight to the point, last year, my brother got a sack letter from a company he was working for after 3 years with the organization.



Then this month he got another employment. During the process of submitting forms after employment [you know all this guarantor forms, bank statement, etc.] He was asked if he had a pension account which he affirmatively replied. So he submitted the account detail only for the HR To check and find out that no single dime has ever been paid into the account. And for 3 years the company has been deducting a sum of 5k per month for pension. There was even a time he got a silp from the pension office that a sum of 7500 was paid in.



I want to know if there is something he can do or its normal? 1 Like 1 Share

Name of the company . Make i avoid dem 21 Likes 2 Shares

I just hope Kimberly Ryan pays my tax into the government tax account... Hmmm...

Don't he get alert from the pension office every month to ascertain his payment ? 3 Likes

Locate the nearest Pencom office and go with the employment & sack letters and the pension slip. I believe Pencom wud tk it 4rm der wen u explain ur plight. thanks but wat is a pencom. Is it the pension company? like ibtc pension thanks but wat is a pencom. Is it the pension company? like ibtc pension

Don't he get alert from the pension office every month to ascertain his payment ? he only got this slip with transparent envelope from his company once stating that7500 as been paid into the account. he only got this slip with transparent envelope from his company once stating that7500 as been paid into the account. 1 Like

This is a great offence and the company can be sanction for it according to the pension reform act. If you have all the evidences, you can write to pencom which is the regulatory body for necessary action 8 Likes 1 Share

Contact PENCOM with proof of your pension account,offer of employment and proof of monthly pay from the employer.



This is sheer fraud. Contact PENCOM with proof of your pension account,offer of employment and proof of monthly pay from the employer.This is sheer fraud. 3 Likes

thanks but wat is a pencom. Is it the pension company? like ibtc pension Pencom is a pension regulatory commission that ensures pensioners don't go tru wat ur bro is going tru.Check google for their office closer to you and also google pencom to know more. Pencom is a pension regulatory commission that ensures pensioners don't go tru wat ur bro is going tru.Check google for their office closer to you and also google pencom to know more. 1 Like

Pencom is a pension regulatory commission that ensures pensioners don't go tru wat ur bro is going tru.Check google for their office closer to you and also google pencom to know more. Nigeria a country of rogues Kai...nawa imagine three years 5k*30 plus months hmmm Nigeria a country of rogues Kai...nawa imagine three years 5k*30 plus months hmmm

This mostly happens when one is a contract staff. They deduct, but they don't remit all.

Python Dance. Ekun oko Kanu ati BSS 7 Likes 1 Share

This one is really no big deal...



The company ur brother worked for is not in anyway involved with scam they can't take his money. If there's any scam at all its from the pension managers coy..

Pension money remittance is a duty of the employer to remit 8% of employee's basic and transport plus an additional 10% percent from the employee...

It's possible the employer might not remit for a while then later remitt in a lump...but them no born their papa well, dem must remit..unless it's not in the contract ur brother signed

It's not a bank where you can just withdraw wenever ur feel like..by law u are only entitled to 25% of ur total savings after uve been out of job for 6months or more..note: this can only happen once ...so this kinda serial 5k deduction can only happen from the insurance pension manager's end...dem go cough am..no worry



He should first request for his statement...and see what's missing or not remitted...

Then write the insurance coy managing the pension...

If he wants to finish them he should go to PENCOM directly



The only angle I fear for ur bro is if his employment isnt official and remenuraton and entitlement not fully documented and signed This one is really no big deal...The company ur brother worked for is not in anyway involved with scam they can't take his money. If there's any scam at all its from the pension managers coy..Pension money remittance is a duty of the employer to remit 8% of employee's basic and transport plus an additional 10% percent from the employee...It's possible the employer might not remit for a while then later remitt in a lump...but them no born their papa well, dem must remit..unless it's not in the contract ur brother signed..so this kinda serial 5k deduction can only happen from the insurance pension manager's end...He should first request for his statement...and see what's missing or not remitted...Then write the insurance coy managing the pension...If he wants to finish them he should go to PENCOM directlyThe only angle I fear for ur bro is if his employment isnt official and remenuraton and entitlement not fully documented and signed 2 Likes



This mostly happens when one is a contract staff. They deduct, but they don't remit all.

That's simply the truth. I was once a victim That's simply the truth. I was once a victim

I want to know if there is something he can do or its normal? The first step is for him to try logging into his RSA online. He should confirm first before taking Any action. The first step is for him to try logging into his RSA online. He should confirm first before taking Any action.

Most Nigeria's companies are like that especially one man business 3 Likes

