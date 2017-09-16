₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,160 members, 3,794,951 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 September 2017 at 07:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company (6436 Views)
Man Seeking Job As A Driver Crashes The Company's Car During His Job Interview / This Is What I Saw On Saturday When I Was Browsing / When I Was Filling Fidelity Bank Recruitment Form Online See Wat I Saw (1) (2) (3) (4)
|My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by jdluv(f): 11:16am
Straight to the point, last year, my brother got a sack letter from a company he was working for after 3 years with the organization.
Then this month he got another employment. During the process of submitting forms after employment [you know all this guarantor forms, bank statement, etc.] He was asked if he had a pension account which he affirmatively replied. So he submitted the account detail only for the HR To check and find out that no single dime has ever been paid into the account. And for 3 years the company has been deducting a sum of 5k per month for pension. There was even a time he got a silp from the pension office that a sum of 7500 was paid in.
I want to know if there is something he can do or its normal?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by drunkcow(m): 11:18am
Name of the company . Make i avoid dem
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by dingbang(m): 11:27am
I just hope Kimberly Ryan pays my tax into the government tax account... Hmmm...
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by MARX77(m): 11:27am
jdluv:Locate the nearest Pencom office and go with the employment & sack letters and the pension slip. I believe Pencom wud tk it 4rm der wen u explain ur plight.
33 Likes
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by pooozeee: 11:30am
jdluv:
Don't he get alert from the pension office every month to ascertain his payment ?
3 Likes
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by jdluv(f): 11:32am
MARX77:thanks but wat is a pencom. Is it the pension company? like ibtc pension
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by jdluv(f): 11:36am
pooozeee:he only got this slip with transparent envelope from his company once stating that7500 as been paid into the account.
1 Like
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by Policymaker88: 12:38pm
jdluv:First thing to do is identify which organization was responsible for the pension scheme in his organization, then put together all the documentation relating to the pension scheme. If he still has records of alerts of payment into the pension account, he should include it too. Take all the documentation to the organization, they should be able to sort this out. Hope this helps.
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by Kunle106(m): 1:25pm
This is a great offence and the company can be sanction for it according to the pension reform act. If you have all the evidences, you can write to pencom which is the regulatory body for necessary action
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by aieromon(m): 2:07pm
jdluv:
Contact PENCOM with proof of your pension account,offer of employment and proof of monthly pay from the employer.
This is sheer fraud.
3 Likes
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by MARX77(m): 3:33pm
jdluv:Pencom is a pension regulatory commission that ensures pensioners don't go tru wat ur bro is going tru.Check google for their office closer to you and also google pencom to know more.
1 Like
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by OGHENAOGIE(m): 4:32pm
MARX77:Nigeria a country of rogues Kai...nawa imagine three years 5k*30 plus months hmmm
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by obajoey(m): 5:08pm
This mostly happens when one is a contract staff. They deduct, but they don't remit all.
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by djemillionia: 6:28pm
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by ceeroh(m): 6:29pm
Python Dance. Ekun oko Kanu ati BSS
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by 1StopRudeness: 6:30pm
jdluv:
This one is really no big deal...
The company ur brother worked for is not in anyway involved with scam they can't take his money. If there's any scam at all its from the pension managers coy..
Pension money remittance is a duty of the employer to remit 8% of employee's basic and transport plus an additional 10% percent from the employee...
It's possible the employer might not remit for a while then later remitt in a lump...but them no born their papa well, dem must remit..unless it's not in the contract ur brother signed
It's not a bank where you can just withdraw wenever ur feel like..by law u are only entitled to 25% of ur total savings after uve been out of job for 6months or more..note: this can only happen once ...so this kinda serial 5k deduction can only happen from the insurance pension manager's end...dem go cough am..no worry
He should first request for his statement...and see what's missing or not remitted...
Then write the insurance coy managing the pension...
If he wants to finish them he should go to PENCOM directly
The only angle I fear for ur bro is if his employment isnt official and remenuraton and entitlement not fully documented and signed
2 Likes
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by doctorkush(m): 6:30pm
eni yara logun GBE - Yoruba adage
means- why didnt he dupe them first and sack himself
oh! he wants to be like Jesus the saint ... when is your court case so I can witness his sentencing
now let me read your story
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by MarcC: 6:30pm
Una dey see post b4 dem paste am.. I kept refreshing to make sure I was first to comment.. abeg next time make Una wait 4 me
1 Like
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by Hofbrauhaus: 6:30pm
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by ylaa(f): 6:31pm
To bad
quote author=jdluv post=60515040]Straight to the point, last year, my brother got a sack letter from a company he was working for after 3 years with the organization.
Then this month he got another employment. During the process of submitting forms after employment [you know all this guarantor forms, bank statement, etc.] He was asked if he had a pension account which he affirmatively replied. So he submitted the account detail only for the HR To check and find out that no single dime has ever been paid into the account. And for 3 years the company has been deducting a sum of 5k per month for pension. There was even a time he got a silp from the pension office that a sum of 7500 was paid in.
I want to know if there is something he can do or its normal?[/quote]
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by frosbel2: 6:33pm
Everywhere in Nigeria fraud and scams
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by Jyemi(m): 6:34pm
This is crazy Mehn
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by IMASTEX: 6:34pm
Wow!!
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by silasweb(m): 6:34pm
Your brother should seek the face of God
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by nwakibie3(m): 6:34pm
obajoey:
That's simply the truth. I was once a victim
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by maxti: 6:36pm
jdluv:The first step is for him to try logging into his RSA online. He should confirm first before taking Any action.
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by maxiuc(m): 6:36pm
...
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by femo122: 6:38pm
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by bold44: 6:38pm
There is no way his new company can know the amount in his pension account. Only him has access to it. No dey sell false news o.
So its either u did not get his version of story or u r bend on making frontpage.
***let him take his PEN to the pension managers that he has pension with n check.
Thank you
But why na u dey pursue another person pension?choi. This country nawa o.
1 Like
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by hok4u(m): 6:44pm
Most Nigeria's companies are like that especially one man business
3 Likes
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by kamikazze22: 6:45pm
Pele o
|Re: My Brother Was Sacked And Duped By A Company by deluxeT(m): 6:46pm
ceeroh:
Against armless and frustrated people.
Just let a Nubian arrow laced with ordinary frog poison graze the skin of any of them.
then you will start hearing tributes to falling cowards called heroes.
1 Like
Bankers & Professional Bankers Discussion Thread / How To Write A Good Sales Pitch Letter / Knowledge Workers: What Did You Search For On Wikipedia/Google Today?
Viewing this topic: noboski, HVACSpecialist, ochigboochayi(m), EdDave(m), vladhillz(m), Humbleprick, Veetee(m), temmyt20(m), Dantedasz, damoche64, zainabicy, hitman2911, nairalander(m), ladyyummy, Thylord(m), stephenUgh, lilwheezy1(m), nija80, Fortitude5(m), godsonarablord, peaceway(m), LadyTenny, sunnykalu125, ogayor, tokuboeric(m), Ayaba03(f), Hydriss(m), Adedolapo1, Daninya11(m), linnyx, stano2(m), oshe11(m), donbabajay, Cladez(m), uktopux, Isholaade2895(m), purplekayc(m), osolee(m), flexyonline, Ridens(f), kunlesmiles(m), Bigjusmith, Ekponoimo(m), Cameleon72(f), aktolly54(m), k10, Yosuregames, mecusbosco(m) and 60 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23