₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,028 members, 3,794,393 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 September 2017 at 02:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals (795 Views)
BREAKING: Nigeria’s D’tigers Overpower Senegal, Zoom Into Afrobasket Final / Afrobasket 2017: D’Tigress cruise to Semifinals. Beat Ivory Coast 98 - 43 / D’tigers Unhappy With Buhari’s N600k Gift (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals by robosky02(m): 11:45am
Afrobasket 2017 final
Nigeria vs Tunisia
Nigeria took a big step towards defending their title at the 2017 FIBA Africa Championship co-hosted by Tunisia and Senegal, by qualifying for the final.
D’Tigers saw off Senegal 76-71 in a thrilling contest on Friday, to book a place in Saturday’s final.
Nigeria dominated the first three quarters of the game, only losing the last quarter to the Lions.
D’Tigers took the first quarter 15-12 and the second 19-17. They won the third 18-16, before losing 26-24 in the last quarter.
The coach Alex Nwora side will play co-hosts Tunisia, who defeated Morocco 60-52 in Tunis, as they seek to retain the title they won on the same soil in 2015.
Before Saturday’s clash, Nigeria and Tunisia have met seven times, the most recent of which was a 70-59 victory for D’Tigers in the semi-finals of the 2015 AfroBasket. D’Tigers have won five of the meetings.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/16/afrobasket-2017-dtigers-qualify-final/
|Re: Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals by robosky02(m): 12:50pm
I hope D’Tigers can do just what the females did to complete nigerias total dominace of basketball
lets go there
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals by robosky02(m): 1:10pm
the boys
|Re: Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals by veekid(m): 1:47pm
Good stuff
|Re: Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals by YomzzyDBlogger: 1:47pm
Ok
|Re: Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals by sukkot: 1:48pm
cant take these boys serious after USA destroyed them in the olympics. after getting raped they still went to ask for autographs from the rapists. yeye pipo
|Re: Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals by NSNA: 1:48pm
Good going guys, we are cheering for you
|Re: Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals by modelmike7(m): 1:49pm
All the best guys!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals by jre41450: 1:49pm
nigeria
|Re: Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals by Dididrumz(m): 1:50pm
Congratulations to them......
|Re: Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals by GetHelpWorldwid: 1:50pm
I don't do basketball
|Re: Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals by XaintJoel20(m): 1:50pm
The boys gave me reason to be happy being a Nigerian.
#GoDa'Tigers...
#GoNigeria...
#ProudlyNigerian...
|Re: Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals by rman: 1:50pm
robosky02:
The pic you posted was for the 2015 team
|Re: Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals by Princelumide: 1:51pm
Waiting for u guys....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals by agabusta: 1:54pm
robosky02:
These are players and coaching crew of the 2015 squad.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals by hrykanu231(m): 1:56pm
Go boys, bring the cup home. The Tunis will want to use home advantage, but I trust d tigres to overcome them
|Re: Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals by robosky02(m): 1:58pm
lets go there
ItsQuinn, safarigirl, shizzy7, Smellymouth, Mediapace, refiner, optional1, vivianblog1, cruzita, klexycole, VickyRotex, blueto, TheSuperNerd, mikron, TonyeBarcanist, Ajibel, honeric01 cheesy
|Re: Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals by HottestFire: 2:00pm
robosky02:
Is this the picture of the current team and coaching crew?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals by joenor(m): 2:01pm
Congrat to them in advance.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Tunisia: Afrobasket 2017 Finals by Nathanieloo7: 2:02pm
sukkot:i pray sense fall on u
(0) (Reply)
Todays Predictions / Watch WWE Money In The Bank 2013: Live Stream, Start Time, TV Info / Watch The Epl,ucl,la Liga,bundesliga Matches On This Site For Free,
Viewing this topic: Sleezwizz, Reference(m), delana, Bobnotrouble, earnest16(m), Kebreal92(m), namdyz(m), greypencils, organicfoods(m), nuban07, alberson(f), Edgewise, sukkot, Gaddafithe2nd(m), scholes0(m), Provie(m), toluakinhanmi(m), HottestFire, libson001(m), Maduhuman(m), richidinho(m), Patrickker(m), Tbamo(m), Walelavender(m), EmmyToluwa, weiren(m), zirizee(m), Nathanieloo7, EVABLAZE(m), ItchingPreek(m), Johngla(m), Isaactop9(m), dvee2, successinlife, life2017 and 58 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24