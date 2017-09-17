Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) (2895 Views)

Hi nairalanders,



Tecno mobile Nigeria hosted 50 of its fans to a party yesterday #TecnoFansParty and it was lots of fun, different kinds of game were played at the party ranging from VR games to scrabble, dart game ,FIFA and many more.



There was so much to eat and everybody went home with a goody bag, God bless tecnomobile .



.see pictures below

Some of the fans and won amazing gifts for themselves by answering tecno related questions

Beautiful faces at the event

Everybody went home with a goody bag and it was a wrap

thumbs up to tecno. They really appreciatetheir fans not itel that play their fans wayo. I won goodybag on itel they collected my phone number and email and address promised to send the goody bag to my house. Till today nothing for over 2 months now 3 Likes

It was litttttt!

Tecno really knows how to make their fans happy... Kudos today.



cc; Lalasticlala

Techno, infinix hot and other cheaply made Chinese leftovers are causing a higher prevalence of oral cancer, cervical cancer and testicular cancer amongst our youth but no one is doing anything about it. Quite honestly, the minister of health hasn't noticed the trend and he's clueless about what to do.



People don't realize the amount of genome changing radiation emitted by these cheaply made phones that will never be approved for sale in 1st world country but Nigeria is a dumping ground.



China knows it's dominance is waning, Africa will replace it as the world exporter soon because of the availability of cheap labor. China wants to turn every youth in this country into zombies with terminal cancer so as to maintain is dominance, but of course the youth don't see the writing on the wall, they all want to be virtual millionaires by gambling on betnaija, trading in bitcoins or frolicking with blood money rituals.



If you cannot afford a $1000 iPhone or Samsung phone, you should stick to talking drums, a tin can phone and postage mail for communication.

ok

Ok

Common 50





maybe they are afraid say naija pple nor get chill. make dem no chop pass the amount they don budget



seu.n wen will u carry Nlanders out ehn?

techno

cool

Carry your fake phones out of this country

They will now be promoting tecno because they are getting incentives from them

China fake

How were the 50 selected? 1 Like

With their wack Comon CX having screen issues everywhere.





They try,a round of applause for them.if they like make dey host FREE TECNO i will neva leave my vivo ;D

Only 50?



maybe they are afraid say naija pple nor get chill. make dem no chop pass the amount they don budget



seu.n wen will u carry Nlanders out ehn?

Imagine!! 50! and they served them fanta and groundnut.

You should have been there to see how big the chicken was

send us a screenahot of your iPhone 4 or higher...

This is good

shut up, you are not making any sense.

It's not surprising to see the techno and infinix loyalists quoting me. Just know you've been warned today. Every time you talk on your phone, you are exposing your oral mucosa to genetic altering radiation, whenever you place that same phone in your pocket, you are exposing your cervix and testicles to dangerous radiation and for some of you ladies who hide your phones in your bra well you know the outcome of that. It's doesn't even matter if the phone isn't being used, those cheaply made phones are constantly connecting or updating apps in the background..



It's not surprising to see the techno and infinix loyalists quoting me. Just know you've been warned today. Every time you talk on your phone, you are exposing your oral mucosa to genetic altering radiation, whenever you place that same phone in your pocket, you are exposing your cervix and testicles to dangerous radiation and for some of you ladies who hide your phones in your bra well you know the outcome of that. It's doesn't even matter if the phone isn't being used, those cheaply made phones are constantly connecting or updating apps in the background..

Talk about misplaced priorities, you pay 10,000 naira for a phone that will cause cancer in the coming years. Pitiful.

Una never serious







wen una serious una go start to make phones with 3gb ram and snap-dragon processors for less than N30k









Only den wld I listen to any other crap

Wow! can you get an iPhone or Samsung for me please?

