|Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by SleekMadam: 10:32am
Hi nairalanders,
Tecno mobile Nigeria hosted 50 of its fans to a party yesterday #TecnoFansParty and it was lots of fun, different kinds of game were played at the party ranging from VR games to scrabble, dart game ,FIFA and many more.
There was so much to eat and everybody went home with a goody bag, God bless tecnomobile .
.see pictures below
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by obojememe: 10:37am
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by SleekMadam: 10:40am
Some of the fans and won amazing gifts for themselves by answering tecno related questions
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by SleekMadam: 10:48am
More pictures
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by SleekMadam: 10:54am
Beautiful faces at the event
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by SleekMadam: 10:58am
Everybody went home with a goody bag and it was a wrap
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by lofty900(m): 11:05am
thumbs up to tecno. They really appreciatetheir fans not itel that play their fans wayo. I won goodybag on itel they collected my phone number and email and address promised to send the goody bag to my house. Till today nothing for over 2 months now
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by paolokonqueror(m): 11:46am
It was litttttt!
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by Ennyholar: 2:42pm
Tecno really knows how to make their fans happy... Kudos today.
cc; Lalasticlala
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by rentAcock(m): 2:45pm
Techno, infinix hot and other cheaply made Chinese leftovers are causing a higher prevalence of oral cancer, cervical cancer and testicular cancer amongst our youth but no one is doing anything about it. Quite honestly, the minister of health hasn't noticed the trend and he's clueless about what to do.
People don't realize the amount of genome changing radiation emitted by these cheaply made phones that will never be approved for sale in 1st world country but Nigeria is a dumping ground.
China knows it's dominance is waning, Africa will replace it as the world exporter soon because of the availability of cheap labor. China wants to turn every youth in this country into zombies with terminal cancer so as to maintain is dominance, but of course the youth don't see the writing on the wall, they all want to be virtual millionaires by gambling on betnaija, trading in bitcoins or frolicking with blood money rituals.
If you cannot afford a $1000 iPhone or Samsung phone, you should stick to talking drums, a tin can phone and postage mail for communication.
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by djemillionia: 2:45pm
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by Wisedove(m): 2:46pm
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by cokiek(f): 2:46pm
Common 50
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 2:46pm
Only 50?
maybe they are afraid say naija pple nor get chill. make dem no chop pass the amount they don budget
seu.n wen will u carry Nlanders out ehn?
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by ajo51230: 2:47pm
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by seunmohmoh(f): 2:48pm
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by fidalgo19: 2:49pm
Carry your fake phones out of this country
They will now be promoting tecno because they are getting incentives from them
China fake
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by UnknownT: 2:50pm
How were the 50 selected?
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by CASTOSVILLA(m): 2:51pm
With their wack Comon CX having screen issues everywhere.
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by lastbaff(m): 2:52pm
Tecno released a lot of phones in the past few months. You can check them and their specs here:
Latest Tecno phones and prices
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by malbon(m): 3:01pm
They try,a round of applause for them.if they like make dey host FREE TECNO i will neva leave my vivo ;DThey try,a round of applause for them.if they like make dey host FREE TECNO i will neva leave my vivo
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by LexMacquin(m): 3:02pm
jaymejate:
Imagine!! 50! and they served them fanta and groundnut.
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by enny66(m): 3:08pm
You should have been there to see how big the chicken was
LexMacquin:
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by olarababi(f): 3:20pm
rentAcock:send us a screenahot of your iPhone 4 or higher...
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by silasweb(m): 3:33pm
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by ritababe(f): 3:42pm
rentAcock:
shut up, you are not making any sense.
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by rentAcock(m): 3:50pm
ritababe:
It's not surprising to see the techno and infinix loyalists quoting me. Just know you've been warned today. Every time you talk on your phone, you are exposing your oral mucosa to genetic altering radiation, whenever you place that same phone in your pocket, you are exposing your cervix and testicles to dangerous radiation and for some of you ladies who hide your phones in your bra well you know the outcome of that. It's doesn't even matter if the phone isn't being used, those cheaply made phones are constantly connecting or updating apps in the background..
Talk about misplaced priorities, you pay 10,000 naira for a phone that will cause cancer in the coming years. Pitiful.
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by Xzydar: 4:00pm
Una never serious
wen una serious una go start to make phones with 3gb ram and snap-dragon processors for less than N30k
Only den wld I listen to any other crap
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by Adaomalight(f): 4:06pm
rentAcock:
Wow! can you get an iPhone or Samsung for me please?
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by FIDELITY24(m): 4:07pm
rentAcock:your last sentence only goes to show how arrogant you are, so because you can afford to buy an Iphone or a samsung device gives you the right to spit rubbish, nonsense.
|Re: Tecno Mobile Hosts 50 Fans To A Party (Photos) by paolokonqueror(m): 4:08pm
They also shared gifts, chicken and Nigerian Jollof
LexMacquin:
