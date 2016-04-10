

http://www.reportnaija.com/2017/09/photos-checkout-susan-rosemon.html Meet Selemon Susan Funke the founder of "Susan Rosemon" Fashion Brand. The fast rising fashion designer aged 23, hails from Nigeria and is a graduate of the University of Ibadan where she studied Educational management. My passion for fashion started since I was a lass. I started learning how to sew at the early age of seven from my mother who also learnt from my grandmother. It's a family heritage. From the early age of seven, I wanted to be more creative than my mum and she really encouraged me, supported my dream and kept pushing me hard to be a better me. She has always been my number one mentor and role model.Today I can do so much with my hands thanks to my mum. Asides from designing and making dresses; I design and make costumes, bags, shoes, hats, accessories. I also do interior decoration and can work with materials of any kind, from fabrics, paper, plastic, glass, beads, and so on. The reason I know so much is because of the drive and passion within me. Learning and creating new designs each day keeps me going in this competitive industry.One of my memorable fashion experiences is the Nigeria's Next Top Designer 2016 competition in which I made top 7 from over 500 fashion designers shortlisted. My 2017 Newspaper Series Collection was inspired by God. The truth is, I wouldn't even come this far without Gods divine guidance and direction. With all these gifts that I have, I hope to inspire the upcoming generation to seat tight and be productive.My advice to upcoming entrepreneurs, is to find something you are passionate about, learn it so well and be your own boss. You don't need to have the talent or skill, just be passionate and love what you do. Surely there will be a lot of challenges faced, but with hard work and prayer, you will break grounds.