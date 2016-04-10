₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by Emmalez(m): 11:30am
Meet Selemon Susan Funke the founder of “Susan Rosemon” Fashion Brand. The fast rising fashion designer aged 23, hails from Nigeria and is a graduate of the University of Ibadan where she studied Educational management. My passion for fashion started since I was a lass. I started learning how to sew at the early age of seven from my mother who also learnt from my grandmother. It’s a family heritage. From the early age of seven, I wanted to be more creative than my mum and she really encouraged me, supported my dream and kept pushing me hard to be a better me. She has always been my number one mentor and role model.
Today I can do so much with my hands thanks to my mum. Asides from designing and making dresses; I design and make costumes, bags, shoes, hats, accessories. I also do interior decoration and can work with materials of any kind, from fabrics, paper, plastic, glass, beads, and so on. The reason I know so much is because of the drive and passion within me. Learning and creating new designs each day keeps me going in this competitive industry.
One of my memorable fashion experiences is the Nigeria’s Next Top Designer 2016 competition in which I made top 7 from over 500 fashion designers shortlisted. My 2017 Newspaper Series Collection was inspired by God. The truth is, I wouldn’t even come this far without Gods divine guidance and direction. With all these gifts that I have, I hope to inspire the upcoming generation to seat tight and be productive.
My advice to upcoming entrepreneurs, is to find something you are passionate about, learn it so well and be your own boss. You don’t need to have the talent or skill, just be passionate and love what you do. Surely there will be a lot of challenges faced, but with hard work and prayer, you will break grounds.
Check Photos Below:-
SOURCE
http://www.reportnaija.com/2017/09/photos-checkout-susan-rosemon.html
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by Emmalez(m): 11:31am
more photos below...
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by josephine123: 11:37am
Na wa oo
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by veekid(m): 3:20pm
The tailor is jobless
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by emeijeh(m): 3:20pm
What If it starts raining, and she got no umbrella?
What happens next?
She will just
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by olaolulazio(m): 3:20pm
Wow..... This is lovely!
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by pembisco(m): 3:21pm
You mean she did that with news papers?
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by Daxyd4realzy(m): 3:21pm
cute
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by mfujah(m): 3:22pm
Cool
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by Winning123: 3:22pm
Very creative. Hope youths in South East and other parts of the country will devote their time and energy on something very productive instead of following that boy called Kanu
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by fognext: 3:22pm
Creative....nice
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by jobaltol: 3:22pm
Lovely....shows that she is mentally empowered to make a change in her generation...keep.it up maam
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by Ella001(f): 3:23pm
pretty
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by 2shure: 3:23pm
Jus lighter
And she becomes
Fully Unclad
And if fire not put off quick
She becomes suya.
Imagine she wearing this shiiit out
And fuc
All of a fuckin sudden
Rain starts.
Omo na perverts go dey snap selfies o.
She go wet
Unclad cause. Water against paper
Na
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by teemanbastos(m): 3:24pm
Creative tho'
but how does this stop python dance from falling from this roommate who took my chicken
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by OKorowanta: 3:25pm
Vaseline crew will cherish d first pix and they might
frame it in their bedroom.
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by joepentwo(m): 3:25pm
So so glamorous
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by BuhariNaWah: 3:25pm
Haba!
This thing o tear o!
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by baby124: 3:25pm
Wow. This takes a lot of brain to do. Beauty and Brain
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by fognext: 3:27pm
Winning123:
Common man, can't you just put aside this tribal issue? It's not helping anyone
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by UnknownT: 3:28pm
Wetin aboki wan use sell suya now?
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by LOVEGINO(m): 3:29pm
olaolulazio:abi? Use am enter rain u go know hwfa
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by silasweb(m): 3:29pm
This is so cool
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by Kolawoleblgn: 3:30pm
Nice creative work. More of you and your likes
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by Sunkyphil: 3:33pm
innovative
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by Sunkyphil: 3:34pm
LOVEGINO:
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by bestspoke: 3:34pm
veekid:I concur
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by HarkymTheOracle(m): 3:34pm
emeijeh:
nice concept though
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by iluvdonjazzy: 3:37pm
what i see here is dat she is effontlessly beautiful and her market will sell well now.
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by Sijo01(f): 3:38pm
She shouldn't offend someone holding kerosen and lighter
|Re: Selemon Susan Funke: Susan Rosemon Inspiration Newspaper Series Collection by medolab90(m): 3:38pm
nice
all I need to do is to have a lighter with me
