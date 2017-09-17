₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by aminulive: 2:33pm
Members of Agbor Gha Ihun security outfit in Agbor, Delta state on Saturday apprehended a 23-year-old man who gave his name as Emmanuel Ndidi, in one of the new generation churches in Agbor, a few hours after he led a two-man gang to unleash terror at the Sunny Ojougboh area in Agbor.
PoliticsNGR learnt that Emma, a native of Ohunmere, said he is a Ghana returnee and was a bus driver in Ghana. He confessed that he delved into robbery so as to earn a daily living. On why he did not go back to the driving profession, he said that it was the devil that made him not to venture into any meaningful business except crime.
He appealed that he should be pardoned as he will not steal again. He further confessed that one, Chuks Okpehoro, was his accomplice in the operation were about four handsets and other items were forcefully collected from their victims.
On his part, Chuks Okpehoro,23, also an indigene of Ohunmere and a school dropout, said that Emmanuel invited him to be part of the operation which according to him they carried out along Sunny Ojougboh area. He confessed that he has been into crime, but he will turn a new leaf if he is freed.
Meanwhile, the Chairman, Agbor Gha Ihun, Comrade Fidelis Omoile and his Deputy, Comrade Monday Kiyem, also known as Maduma, have in separate interviews appreciated members of the public for their support, appealing that they should continue to partner with them particularly in the area of information about criminal hideouts.
Mr. Kiyem told newsmen that Emmanuel was apprehended in a church in Ime-Obi while playing a keyboard, disclosing that the suspect and a member of his gang carried out the operation at Sunny Ojougboh around 8 pm on Saturday and without remorse, he(Emma) went for night vigil service same night.
He called on youths resident in Ika South to stay away from crime and violence.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/17/armed-robber-apprehended-playing-keyboard-church-photos/
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by HungerBAD: 2:34pm
Lol
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 2:36pm
They should ask him if he has repented, then let him go
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by AK6464(m): 2:37pm
Hands are busy on the keyboard on Sundays.
and busy on the trigger week days.
workaholic fingers.
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by Jostico: 2:38pm
FortifiedCity:
Easily said
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by AngelicDamsel(f): 2:43pm
OK..... I've seen the acclaimed robber, now where is the keyboard he was playing!
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 2:53pm
Na wa o
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 2:57pm
AngelicDamsel:
Now what do you want to do with the keyboard he was playing?do you want the keyboard to be arrested?
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 3:42pm
Na wa ooo,you go rob for night come dey play keyboard in the day time for church,
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by Chascop: 4:42pm
IPOB
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by Logician: 5:09pm
serving two masters
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 8:42pm
wen ur village pple promised u safe robbery bt ended up disappointing u
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by Ninethmare: 8:43pm
What ever your hands findeth to do, do it with all your might.
My advice: If you want to be a criminal go into it with all resources need and stop being a petty thief.
#be_like_evans
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by sotall(m): 8:43pm
OK
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by ncine: 8:44pm
lmao
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by cokiek(f): 8:44pm
hmmmmmm
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by Wisedove(m): 8:45pm
Dis people self fit sabi make fun of everything... See as the guys self dey dance maybe they don nak dem jazz wey come dey play keyboard for dem head...
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by free2ryhme: 8:45pm
aminulive:
After now e go say na devil cause am
This devil get mind sha
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by free2ryhme: 8:45pm
Make Una sef fear God nah
Steal finish enter church play keyboard for pastor to worship God
Una get mind
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by Catalyst4real: 8:45pm
When your 6 packs cannot save you
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by Teewhy2: 8:45pm
Only GOD knows who is truly serving him, people don't know who to trust again.
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by DrGoodman: 8:45pm
Nnmadi Kanu is innocent
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by free2ryhme: 8:45pm
aminulive:
Imagine pastor in the spirit when the keyboardist was apprehended while on key
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by ayamprecious: 8:46pm
This topic is too epic
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:46pm
Delta State ti takeover
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 8:46pm
Okay ooo
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by autotrader014(m): 8:47pm
AK6464:
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by PMWSpirit(m): 8:47pm
Able bodied and fit looking men for that matter, i weep for the devil bc these miscreants keep blaming him for thier misfortunes
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by hokafor(m): 8:47pm
They should allow him to play "amazing grace" before arresting him
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by GreenMavro: 8:47pm
he was arrested in active service
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by Okunaye005: 8:47pm
End of the road
|Re: Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) by MadCow1: 8:48pm
