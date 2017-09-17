Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robber Who Was Playing Keyboard In Church In Delta Apprehended (Photos) (9905 Views)

PoliticsNGR learnt that Emma, a native of Ohunmere, said he is a Ghana returnee and was a bus driver in Ghana. He confessed that he delved into robbery so as to earn a daily living. On why he did not go back to the driving profession, he said that it was the devil that made him not to venture into any meaningful business except crime.



He appealed that he should be pardoned as he will not steal again. He further confessed that one, Chuks Okpehoro, was his accomplice in the operation were about four handsets and other items were forcefully collected from their victims.



On his part, Chuks Okpehoro,23, also an indigene of Ohunmere and a school dropout, said that Emmanuel invited him to be part of the operation which according to him they carried out along Sunny Ojougboh area. He confessed that he has been into crime, but he will turn a new leaf if he is freed.



Meanwhile, the Chairman, Agbor Gha Ihun, Comrade Fidelis Omoile and his Deputy, Comrade Monday Kiyem, also known as Maduma, have in separate interviews appreciated members of the public for their support, appealing that they should continue to partner with them particularly in the area of information about criminal hideouts.



Mr. Kiyem told newsmen that Emmanuel was apprehended in a church in Ime-Obi while playing a keyboard, disclosing that the suspect and a member of his gang carried out the operation at Sunny Ojougboh around 8 pm on Saturday and without remorse, he(Emma) went for night vigil service same night.



He called on youths resident in Ika South to stay away from crime and violence.



Lol 1 Like

They should ask him if he has repented, then let him go 2 Likes

Hands are busy on the keyboard on Sundays.

and busy on the trigger week days.

workaholic fingers. 22 Likes

FortifiedCity:

They should ask him if he has repented, then let him go

Easily said Easily said 1 Like

OK..... I've seen the acclaimed robber, now where is the keyboard he was playing! 4 Likes

Na wa o

AngelicDamsel:

OK..... I've seen the acclaimed robber, now where is the keyboard he was playing!



Now what do you want to do with the keyboard he was playing?do you want the keyboard to be arrested? Now what do you want to do with the keyboard he was playing?do you want the keyboard to be arrested? 18 Likes

Na wa ooo,you go rob for night come dey play keyboard in the day time for church,

IPOB

serving two masters

wen ur village pple promised u safe robbery bt ended up disappointing u wen ur village pple promised u safe robbery bt ended up disappointing u 1 Like

What ever your hands findeth to do, do it with all your might.

My advice: If you want to be a criminal go into it with all resources need and stop being a petty thief.

#be_like_evans 1 Like

OK

lmao

hmmmmmm

Dis people self fit sabi make fun of everything... See as the guys self dey dance maybe they don nak dem jazz wey come dey play keyboard for dem head...

aminulive:

After now e go say na devil cause am



This devil get mind sha After now e go say na devil cause amThis devil get mind sha

Make Una sef fear God nah



Steal finish enter church play keyboard for pastor to worship God





Una get mind

When your 6 packs cannot save you 1 Like

Only GOD knows who is truly serving him, people don't know who to trust again.

Nnmadi Kanu is innocent

Imagine pastor in the spirit when the keyboardist was apprehended while on key Imagine pastor in the spirit when the keyboardist was apprehended while on key

This topic is too epic

Delta State ti takeover

Okay ooo

AK6464:

Hands are busy on the keyboard on Sundays.

and busy on the trigger week days.

workaholic fingers.



Able bodied and fit looking men for that matter, i weep for the devil bc these miscreants keep blaming him for thier misfortunes

They should allow him to play "amazing grace" before arresting him

he was arrested in active service