Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by ottohan: 7:51pm
hiroz:
mourinho oooooo.let the team attack na. sitting back is dangerous
dem wan do counter attack....
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by Hansemmar: 7:51pm
Aieboocaar:
Lukaku is just an idle bag of 75million lying on the pitch
Na so oh embarassed

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by szen(m): 7:51pm
Please someone should explain to me, is this how mou wants to win this league?
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by sirfee(m): 7:51pm
GGMU....THE HATERS CAN GO AND HUG TRANSFORMER

4 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by HARDDON: 7:51pm
what a roving defense!

nontheless, 1:3
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by Khutie: 7:51pm
Bibidear:
so arsenal has scored.......hope manutd scores more
•••I don off TV.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by potbelly(m): 7:51pm
If you feeling man utd say yeah... Yeah... cool

10 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by mukina2: 7:51pm
smdh

goal
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by aieromon(m): 7:51pm
Lingard scores

ARS 1-3 MUN

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by xynerise(m): 7:51pm
Goal!!!
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by TellMeNothing: 7:51pm
Goalllllllll Ball!!!!

And Jesee Jags Lingard does it again shocked cheesy cheesy cheesy

Arsenal so for una mind una score one come de give una sef hope abi tongue

8 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 7:51pm
Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal

Up Man uuuuuuuuuu

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by Itoro350(m): 7:51pm
Goooaaaaallllllwink:-/:S:O is
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by hiroz(m): 7:51pm
goal!!!!!!!!!!!! GGMU!
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by prodiG(m): 7:52pm
Lingard
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by Odianose13(m): 7:52pm
Lukaku no dey even use skills or intelligence for play. He just dey pick ball dey run.


He should be ashamed after seeing the pass Pogba gave Lingard to score that 3rd goal, exactly from the same spot he (Lukaku) had the ball and messed up.

13 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by alexmaye(m): 7:52pm
3-1 abeg slap all these Arsenal fans. We dy win this one

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by spy24(m): 7:52pm
Manu up by 3 goals to 1
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by xynerise(m): 7:52pm
Pogba is a bully grin

4 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by Keneking: 7:52pm
Mukina2 oya
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by Itoro350(m): 7:52pm
1:3
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 7:52pm
Goooooaaaaaal

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by Khutie: 7:52pm
Bibidear:

so arsenal has scored.......hope manutd scores more
•••I don on am again and guess what...Goallllllllll!!!!!! grin.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by numerouno01(m): 7:52pm
how many more games before man u fans realize lukaku is below par

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by Keneking: 7:52pm
Two more goals

Man Utd must hit five before i sleep
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 7:53pm
Fordzzy:





u don see wetin I dey talk......Just watch d scoreline

bro, Pls what's the scoreline now.....
now that's how to troll.....
my street transformer dey wait for you as consolation prize you know....

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by sirfee(m): 7:53pm
Goal
up man u
birthday gift for me

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by Dreamswayne: 7:53pm
Ooh gawd...
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 7:53pm
grin grin grin
That guy is worst
xynerise:
Pogba is a bully grin

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by prodiG(m): 7:53pm
2 assists 4 pogba
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by olihilistic(m): 7:53pm
Man u 3-1Dominique
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 2nd December 2017 by Noblewhiz(m): 7:53pm
we cruising

