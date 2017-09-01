₦airaland Forum

After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by dre11(m): 3:30pm On Sep 17
From NGOZI UWUJARE



http://sunnewsonline.com/after-wasting-more-than-150-lives-serial-killer-shot-begged-for-life/

Just as Osama bin Laden was eventually neutralized by American special forces in Pakistan, after a manhunt that lasted for more than a decade, the police in Kogi State have also ended the long reign of terror unleashed on the of Ihima community in the state by a notorious serial killer, who was declared wanted 10 years ago, and had since been on the run.

The heartless killer wasted over 150 lives in various churches and other places. There was therefore joy and cause for celebration when the alleged 45-year-old serial killer and arsonist, Lukman Issah, a.k.a Commander, who defied capture by five past police commissioners in Kogi, died from gunshot injuries he received during a shootout with the policemen led by the commander of the Special Armed Robbery Squad, Supol Bimbo Oyewole, at Ihima community, Okehi LGA, on September 3, 2017.

While he was being rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, Issah was reported to have begged the police officers not to let him die, appealing to them to spare his life. But he gave up ghost on the way and his corpse was then deposited at the mortuary.

Issah who hailed from Emani clan of Obeiba, Ihima in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State was a vicious bloodletting serial killer and arsonist. He had a long spell of criminal reign. He allegedly killed over 150 innocent people, including police, DSS, Army and Prison officers posted to the state. He and his gang always left a trail of blood and arson as they murdered people in cold blood.

Upon assuming duties in the state, Sunday Sun gathered that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Wilson Inalegwu, deployed new strategies which were implemented by the commander of the Special Armed Robbery Squad, Supol Bimbo Oyewole and his men, which led to the breakthrough that brought Issah’s reign to an end.

About the same time, operatives of the Federal SARS in Abuja, were also on the trail of Issah, who was a high profile suspect on the Most Wanted List in the state and at Federal SARS Abuja.

His reign of terror was said to have ticked up on November 30, 2009, when Issah and his gang stormed the home of Tafa Ogirima and Taye Adubazi, where a naming ceremony was going on and shot the duo dead. The distraught family reported the case to the police, but all efforts to arrest Lukman and his gang members proved futile.

Again, on March 29, 2011, Issah and the gang attacked men of 37 Police Mobile Force posted on special duty at Adogo in Ajaeokuta LGA of Kogi State. Four police officers, namely, Inspector Maxwell Dan-Zaira, Sergeant Moses Usman, Corporal Sunday Ogbole and Constable Bulus Linka, were were all killed during the attack. Their arms and ammunition were taken away by the gang.

The gang had also on May 15, 2011, attacked a police patrol team, which was on stop and search duty along Ogori/Magongo Division. In the attack, Inspector Ochekpo Amanyi of 37PMF squadron and another officer were shot dead while the patrol vehicle used by the police team was set ablaze. Two AK-47 rifles in custody of the two deceased officers were taken away with a total 60 rounds of ammunitions.

Similarly, on August 6, 2012, the gang attacked worshippers at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Otite, near Federal College of Education, Okene, and killed 19 worshippers while several others sustained injuries. Three suspects, namely Abdulmanna Obadakil, Yokini Isah, and Sadiq Jimoh Bello, members of Lukman Issah’s gang were arrested in connection with crime. Six AK47 rifles including military rifles and one Beretta pistol were recovered from them. The arrested suspects indicted Lukman Issah of involvement in the commission of the crime.

Meanwhile Issah’s reign of terror continued when, in February 2012, he shot one Ohireba dead at Ihima, as the victim was relaxing in front of his house in the evening. The killing was linked to the stoppage of the Okiri masquerade outing during the fuel subsidy crisis.

On August 14, 2016, a member of the state House of Assembly narrowly escaped death after Isah had threatened to kill him if he failed to pay him N3 million to avert the planned assassination. The state lawmaker and his family abandoned their home and went into hiding.

Apparently emboldened by his inglorious exploits, he threatened on August 20, 2017, to unleash mayhem on the people of Ihima community if the proposed installation of a new clan head, the Obobanyi of Ohueta by the Ohueta clan (one of the six clans that make up Ihima community of which Emani is one) was allowed to hold.

It was gathered that the people of Emani clan, where Issah hailed from opposed the use of the Obobanyi title by the Ohueta clan. Through intelligence, the police discovered that Issah was to serve the arrowhead of attack and was indeed amassing arms and ammunition preparatory to wage war.

Recalling the traumatic experience of the attack on the church that happened on August 6, 2012, during a vigil, one of the pastors of the Deeper Life Church, Pastor James Oscar, said that Issah and his gang member shot indiscriminately. They killed many of church members and injured several others.

“It is just the grace of God that the church is still on. We lost some members of the church who stopped attending the church because of the incident. We have handed everything over to God. We heard that the killer was killed, we know that God has fought for us and we believe that our God is alive,” Oscar said.

A member of the Landlord Association in Lokoja, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, praised the police for killing Issah, who had brought sorrow to many families.

“Today, the Kogi State is calm, the period of criminality and victimization, of killing innocent soul is gone,” Sule said.

“We want the Kogi State Police Command to go after the remaining criminals who have also been terrorising the state. The state government should give police a solid support to fight criminals in the state. We want to give glory to Allah.”

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wilson Inalegwu assured that the Command would not relent in the fight against criminals, to ensure that there is peace in Kogi State.


Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by greatmarshall(m): 3:33pm On Sep 17
Hmm Na wah o
Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Queenlovely(f): 3:35pm On Sep 17
I dey Kogi I no hear anything. All these bloggers self. They will be telling you thing that is happening in your backyard

Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Afam4eva(m): 3:37pm On Sep 17
Queenlovely:
I dey Kogi I no hear anything. All these bloggers self. They will be telling you thing that is happening in your backyard
I guess you live evreywhere in Kogi to know what's happening at every corner.

Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by HsLBroker(m): 3:40pm On Sep 17
Afam4eva:

I guess you live evreywhere in Kogi to know what's happening at every corner.
Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Queenlovely(f): 3:43pm On Sep 17
Afam4eva:

I guess you live evreywhere in Kogi to know what's happening at every corner.

I have my ear to the ground

Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Afam4eva(m): 3:44pm On Sep 17
Queenlovely:


I have my ear to the ground
Which ground? The one in Ogori Magongo, Lokoja or Kabba? These days it's even possible for people in Lagos to know what is happening in your background than you.

Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Baawaa(m): 3:45pm On Sep 17
No hidden place for wicked souls again in Nigeria

Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by GloriaNinja(f): 3:46pm On Sep 17
SERVES HIM RIGHT.

Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by fuckingAyaya(m): 3:46pm On Sep 17
He's afraid of death but not afraid to kill people.kill the bastard

Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Queenlovely(f): 3:47pm On Sep 17
Afam4eva:

Which ground? The one in Ogori Magongo, Lokoja or Kabba? These days it's even possible for people in Lagos to know what is happening in your background than you.

I am currently in Anyigba. But I have people in all 21 local government area. My business partner is from okehi
Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by lebron7(m): 3:48pm On Sep 17
If I have d chance I wouldn't kill him I will cut all his limbs, blind him, castrate him and cut his tongue, that is what he deserves

Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Afam4eva(m): 3:50pm On Sep 17
Queenlovely:


I am currently in Anyigba. But I have people in all 21 local government area. My business partner is from okehi
Even in Anyigba, you an't know everything that happens there. Just some weeks ago, i saw a news online about kidnappers that were caught close to my house here in Lagos inside a drainage. Even though it was by the corner i didn't know until i saw the news.

Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by dre11(m): 8:32pm
Cc lalasticlala
Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Daslim180(m): 10:02pm
Ok
Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Flashh: 10:02pm
What is he still doing alive to beg for life?

Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Codedpriest(m): 10:02pm
Why kill a peacemaker that is a foreigner ?


I mean



There's nothing we can do about this kind of people
Because they are foreigners.


We should all head to ABA for the slaughter
Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by tee4taye(m): 10:03pm
an eye for an eye
Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by free2ryhme: 10:03pm
dre11:











http://sunnewsonline.com/after-wasting-more-than-150-lives-serial-killer-shot-begged-for-life/







why is he begging to live

Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by whitering: 10:04pm
Every Juju has expiring date. So you dey fear death sef. You never chichum finish. don't worry enjoy your breakfast, lunch and dinner with the devil.
Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Benekruku(m): 10:05pm
May his soul rest in perfect peace
Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by cuedish: 10:07pm
E remain that terrorist leader/brainwasher for ABA.
Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Sleyanya1(m): 10:08pm
angry


All Of a Sudden Life became precious to him.
Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by dustmalik: 10:08pm
Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Shafiiimran99: 10:08pm
Op do u have any evidence that it was US soldier that killed Osama?
Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by owomida1: 10:09pm
Afam4eva:

Even in Anyigba, you an't know everything that happens there. Just some weeks ago, i saw a news online about kidnappers that were caught close to my house here in Lagos inside a drainage. Even though it was by the corner i didn't know until i saw the news.

U must be around ahmadiyya area.
Don't mind that babe boasting about her 1 ear to the ground. She no won gree say she no dey make sense
Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by MohammedAlfa1: 10:09pm
Isah why u no go kill the daura cow b4 dying. Why u allow am escape to US
Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by dustmalik: 10:10pm
Queenlovely:
I dey Kogi I no hear anything. All these bloggers self. They will be telling you thing that is happening in your backyard
It's true. He was a terror in Ebira land, famous for being notorious.

Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Crowntop: 10:10pm
Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Nine11: 10:15pm
Who go read this epistle?
Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by terrezo2002(m): 10:19pm
You die by what you kill with. No peace for the wicked says the holy Bible. There is one common thing with evil doers. They don't last long.

