|After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by dre11(m): 3:30pm On Sep 17
From NGOZI UWUJARE
http://sunnewsonline.com/after-wasting-more-than-150-lives-serial-killer-shot-begged-for-life/
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by greatmarshall(m): 3:33pm On Sep 17
Hmm Na wah o
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Queenlovely(f): 3:35pm On Sep 17
I dey Kogi I no hear anything. All these bloggers self. They will be telling you thing that is happening in your backyard
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Afam4eva(m): 3:37pm On Sep 17
Queenlovely:I guess you live evreywhere in Kogi to know what's happening at every corner.
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by HsLBroker(m): 3:40pm On Sep 17
Afam4eva:
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Queenlovely(f): 3:43pm On Sep 17
Afam4eva:
I have my ear to the ground
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Afam4eva(m): 3:44pm On Sep 17
Queenlovely:Which ground? The one in Ogori Magongo, Lokoja or Kabba? These days it's even possible for people in Lagos to know what is happening in your background than you.
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Baawaa(m): 3:45pm On Sep 17
No hidden place for wicked souls again in Nigeria
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by GloriaNinja(f): 3:46pm On Sep 17
SERVES HIM RIGHT.
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by fuckingAyaya(m): 3:46pm On Sep 17
He's afraid of death but not afraid to kill people.kill the bastard
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Queenlovely(f): 3:47pm On Sep 17
Afam4eva:
I am currently in Anyigba. But I have people in all 21 local government area. My business partner is from okehi
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by lebron7(m): 3:48pm On Sep 17
If I have d chance I wouldn't kill him I will cut all his limbs, blind him, castrate him and cut his tongue, that is what he deserves
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Afam4eva(m): 3:50pm On Sep 17
Queenlovely:Even in Anyigba, you an't know everything that happens there. Just some weeks ago, i saw a news online about kidnappers that were caught close to my house here in Lagos inside a drainage. Even though it was by the corner i didn't know until i saw the news.
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by dre11(m): 8:32pm
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Daslim180(m): 10:02pm
Ok
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Flashh: 10:02pm
What is he still doing alive to beg for life?
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Codedpriest(m): 10:02pm
Why kill a peacemaker that is a foreigner ?
I mean
There's nothing we can do about this kind of people
Because they are foreigners.
We should all head to ABA for the slaughter
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by tee4taye(m): 10:03pm
an eye for an eye
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by free2ryhme: 10:03pm
dre11:
why is he begging to live
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by whitering: 10:04pm
Every Juju has expiring date. So you dey fear death sef. You never chichum finish. don't worry enjoy your breakfast, lunch and dinner with the devil.
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Benekruku(m): 10:05pm
May his soul rest in perfect peace
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by cuedish: 10:07pm
E remain that terrorist leader/brainwasher for ABA.
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Sleyanya1(m): 10:08pm
All Of a Sudden Life became precious to him.
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by dustmalik: 10:08pm
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Shafiiimran99: 10:08pm
Op do u have any evidence that it was US soldier that killed Osama?
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by owomida1: 10:09pm
Afam4eva:
U must be around ahmadiyya area.
Don't mind that babe boasting about her 1 ear to the ground. She no won gree say she no dey make sense
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by MohammedAlfa1: 10:09pm
Isah why u no go kill the daura cow b4 dying. Why u allow am escape to US
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by dustmalik: 10:10pm
Queenlovely:It's true. He was a terror in Ebira land, famous for being notorious.
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Crowntop: 10:10pm
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by Nine11: 10:15pm
Who go read this epistle?
|Re: After Wasting More Than 150 Lives : Serial Killer Shot, Begged For Life (pic) by terrezo2002(m): 10:19pm
You die by what you kill with. No peace for the wicked says the holy Bible. There is one common thing with evil doers. They don't last long.
