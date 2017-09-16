



It was the first time a Nigerian team participated in the competition.

The Competition was organized by U.K. based firm of Herbert Smith Freehills, HSF, in collaboration with and hosted by the National Law University, New Delhi, India.

The trio were Oyewole Faith Bamise, Oyiki Great, Ayansola Oluwaseun Joshua, all 500 Level students of the faculty. Mr M.A. Latest, lecturer in the same faculty was their team coach.

Speaking with Lawyard about his experience at the competition, Oyewale revealed that “it is the best experience ever. Competing with different schools from all over the world including the likes of Oxford University, UK, University of Queenland, Australia, Melbourne University, Australia, University of Technology, Sydney and so on, was quite a memory sticking experience and a lot was learnt from it. Apart from the competition, we got more exposed and connected with people who are vast in this area of law from HSF.”

Oyiki also praised his teammates, stating that the trio’s prior friendship earned them their ground breaking performance.





