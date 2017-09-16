₦airaland Forum

OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by Jaymaxxy(m): 3:57pm On Sep 17
Recently, three students from the prestigious Faculty of Law, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife in Osun State, made the nation proud by winning the Spirit of the Competition Award at the 4th International Negotiation Competition in New Delhi, India.

It was the first time a Nigerian team participated in the competition.
The Competition was organized by U.K. based firm of Herbert Smith Freehills, HSF, in collaboration with and hosted by the National Law University, New Delhi, India.
The trio were Oyewole Faith Bamise, Oyiki Great, Ayansola Oluwaseun Joshua, all 500 Level students of the faculty. Mr M.A. Latest, lecturer in the same faculty was their team coach.
Speaking with Lawyard about his experience at the competition, Oyewale revealed that “it is the best experience ever. Competing with different schools from all over the world including the likes of Oxford University, UK, University of Queenland, Australia, Melbourne University, Australia, University of Technology, Sydney and so on, was quite a memory sticking experience and a lot was learnt from it. Apart from the competition, we got more exposed and connected with people who are vast in this area of law from HSF.”
Oyiki also praised his teammates, stating that the trio’s prior friendship earned them their ground breaking performance.


http://www.lawyard.ng/oau-law-students-defy-odds-to-win-on-debut-at-indian-competition/


Lalasticlala

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by TINALETC3(f): 9:41pm On Sep 17
Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow, congrats kiss

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by Prec1ous(m): 9:42pm On Sep 17
Really impressive. We claim this as NIGERIANS...

Not as a divided IPOB, AREWA, ODUA, NIGER DELTA.

Great Nigeria!
Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by nairalandfreak(m): 9:42pm On Sep 17
Of the greatest gbagba...

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by dolphinife: 9:42pm On Sep 17
If dem no win, who will?

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by RobinHez(m): 9:43pm On Sep 17
Oh boy, as e dey so... Those three don become International Lawyers.

Congratulations to them!

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:43pm On Sep 17
Yoruba's, Always making the Nation Proud.. they went to India to Uplift the Nation , while potor potor people are Gracing the Four walls of The Indian Penitentiary a.k.a Jail !!

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by admax(m): 9:43pm On Sep 17
Good!

Congratulations to them. I am happy they made us proud.

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by fidelmarshal199(f): 9:43pm On Sep 17
I 've being saying this and I 'Ll keep on saying it. We are the best readers in the world. Being to various universitiesin the world, Nigerians top their scoreboards

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by ayatt(m): 9:43pm On Sep 17
law students rock!!
Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by Saheed9: 9:44pm On Sep 17
Great Ife

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by SuperKlean: 9:44pm On Sep 17
Nice one
Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by Rumplesteelskin: 9:44pm On Sep 17
This is the kind of good news we need. God job guys.

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by cokiek(f): 9:44pm On Sep 17
wow....way to go...welldone

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by oshe11(m): 9:44pm On Sep 17
ftcgrin
Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by overdrive(m): 9:45pm On Sep 17
TINALETC3:
Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow, congrats kiss


are u an ambulance

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by Boyooosa(m): 9:46pm On Sep 17
Glory be to God


Meanwhile, they did not emphasize on the award they won here, abi na 'Spirit of the Competition' is the the legal term of first ni angry

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by Guruboi(m): 9:46pm On Sep 17
That guy long ooo shocked

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by newsheriffintown: 9:46pm On Sep 17
when will an Hausa/fulani man do this nation proud

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by ola1982(m): 9:46pm On Sep 17
Where ipob youths fail afonja youth excel . The same India that flatinos develop with powder afonjs are recognise academically

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by RobinHez(m): 9:46pm On Sep 17
newsheriffintown:
when will an Hausa/fulani man do this nation proud

. You need your head examined... Bigot! undecided

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by Born2conquer: 9:46pm On Sep 17
TINALETC3:
Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow, congrats kiss
He is not dead..why are you sounding like an Ambulance?

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:46pm On Sep 17
Ok
Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by dotunbekro06(m): 9:46pm On Sep 17
TINALETC3:
Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow, congrats kiss
well done o AMBULANCE

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by Paperwhite(m): 9:47pm On Sep 17
Weldone guys.
Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by TINALETC3(f): 9:47pm On Sep 17
grin nope, jst a happy geh
overdrive:



are u an ambulance

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by hezy4real01(m): 9:47pm On Sep 17
Good one greater heights
Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by TINALETC3(f): 9:47pm On Sep 17
cheesy I sight u bro kiss
dotunbekro06:
well done o
Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by shervydman(m): 9:48pm On Sep 17
KendrickAyomide:
Yoruba's, Always making the Nation Proud.. they went to India to Uplift the Nation , while potor potor people are Gracing the Four walls of The Indian Penitentiary a.k.a Jail !!
stop this trash,pls.....don't be tribal with everything.

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by HMZi(m): 9:49pm On Sep 17
This is a win worth national attention....kudos

Re: OAU Law Students Defy Odds To Win On Debut At Indian Competition by DeRay98(m): 9:49pm On Sep 17
Prec1ous:
Really impressive. We claim his as NIGERIANS...

Not as a divided IPOB, AREWA, ODUS, NIGER DELTA.

Great

It's the politicians that keeps using tribal plots to manipulate the undescerning among us to do their bidding.

