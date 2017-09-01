Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) (29821 Views)

Girl Licks Adewale Adeleke's Sweaty Face When She Saw Money At Club (Photos) / Davido's Baby Mama, Amanda, Smoking Shisha & Partying Weeks After Delivery / Tiwa Savage Seen In A Night Club With DJ Khaled & R Kelly (photos&video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Meanwhile, the "All Over" crooner recently shared a clip of her adorable son, singing along as she sang her music, All Over, expressing how the cute attempt moved her deeply.



See What She Wrote;

“I was so shocked and emotional and happy and teary. My tiny baby of just yesterday is growing so fast,” said the Mavin star. “Every development I witness is like a miracle just like when he started walking or when he started school.”

Her Full Note;

So one day I was singing my song and out of nowhere my son started singing along. I was so shocked and emotional and happy and teary. My tiny baby of just yesterday is growing so fast. Every development I witness is like a miracle just like when he started walking or when he started school. Didn’t even mean to write this much but my little man is everything to me. I love him sooooo much, my , my lil jam jam. Na because of you wey I get goosebumps …. My baby is quite shy as well

News From; Mavin Records Singer and Roc Nation music act, mother of a son, Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself smoking shisha at a night club. The photos were shared on her Instagram story.Meanwhile, the "All Over" crooner recently shared a clip of her adorable son, singing along as she sang her music, All Over, expressing how the cute attempt moved her deeply.See What She Wrote;Her Full Note;News From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/tiwa-savage-seen-smoking-in-night-club.html 2 Likes 1 Share



*quote me o, i won't reply tie man fairr,, when i c celebrities smoking i dnt gv it much attention cuz i knw they've gotten cash 4treatment incase den later get problem. but our street sagging guyz wey b say after staking #100 on bet9ja d last money na 2smoke i pity una life. d funniest part is most of them sef go borrow money smoke u beta receive brain mumus!*quote me o, i won't reply 46 Likes 2 Shares

Na she get her lungs. 12 Likes

....She don enter....



She will never be the same again 7 Likes







Her nose tho...why it looks more like a bronze tone? Haba.. Her nose tho...why it looks more like a bronze tone? Haba.. 3 Likes

cheap woman all mavin artists have had their fair share on her private part, including korede bello and reekado bank.

I wondered why an handsome man like tbliss could have her as a wife when there a lots of village girls out there. 7 Likes

Hashimyussufamao:

tie man fairr,, when i c celebrities smoking i dnt gv it much attention cuz i knw they've gotten cash 4treatment incase den later get problem. but our street sagging guyz wey b say after staking #100 on bet9ja d last money na 2smoke i pity una life. d funniest part is most of them sef go borrow money smoke u beta receive brain mumus!

*quote me o, i won't reply

I love this



Billyonaire:

....She don enter....



She will never be the same again

*thumbs up* I love this*thumbs up* 2 Likes

Nigerian "role moɗel." What manner of generation will succeed our parents? From the academic to the social, it's all woeful. 10 Likes 2 Shares

And she's a mother oo 49 Likes 2 Shares

BoyHuncho:

And she's a mother oo

Ur meme tho!

here it along with a course Ur meme tho!here it along with a course 1 Like 1 Share

HeWrites:





Ur meme tho!

here it along with a course

Her business

HeWrites:

Mavin Records Singer and Roc Nation music act, mother of a son, Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself smoking shisha at a night club. The photos were shared on her Instagram story.



Meanwhile, the "All Over" crooner recently shared a clip of her adorable son, singing along as she sang her music, All Over, expressing how the cute attempt moved her deeply.



See What She Wrote;





Her Full Note;





News From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/tiwa-savage-seen-smoking-in-night-club.html







Wetin una wan make Jam Jam do na if nah na firey chimney

Wetin una wan make Jam Jam do na if nah na firey chimney 1 Like

She even took her son to the night club. I wonder how she want to raise up this little boy. 4 Likes 1 Share

Then why did she blame her husband for taking cocaine 6 Likes

Is this news? O.P �



Is it your shisha??

�� �� 11 Likes

Person mother

I hope she smokes the holy herb too.

God girl gone bad

Am not surprised... Afta all no be the 1st time

Mama jam jam 1 Like







And Some People will say that A Person can still Change after Marriage







Once Wayward; Always Wayward





My Prayer for You is that When your Son Grows, May He not be Reminded of such shameful Acts Exhibited by His Mother on Social Media .





#The Internet never Forgets





14 Likes

HeWrites:

Mavin Records Singer and Roc Nation music act, mother of a son, Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself smoking shisha at a night club. The photos were shared on her Instagram story.



Meanwhile, the "All Over" crooner recently shared a clip of her adorable son, singing along as she sang her music, All Over, expressing how the cute attempt moved her deeply.



See What She Wrote;





Her Full Note;





News From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/tiwa-savage-seen-smoking-in-night-club.html





mama jamil mama jamil 5 Likes

Her business

I'm not disappointed.... When I compared her dressing sense to Waje's, I knew she has lost it. 4 Likes 1 Share

She's suppose to be role model to some people. O ma sheoooooo.

I weep for her 7 Likes

I've always wondered what this shisha is. is it actually drugs cos people are not always afraid to show people that they're smoking it. What exactly are they smoking from that pipe? 4 Likes

Shey won fi shisha we epe fun lady yii nii?





Remember, ojukwu has 6 letters, buhari has 6 letters, so Nigeria has 36 states, buhari and ojukwu altogether has 12 letters. 1960 was Nigeria's independence and there are 6 days from monday to saturday. Remove the 6 from 1960 and add it to 52 weeks in a year and see that biafra has 6 letters. Now, since buhari and ojukwu has 12 letters, it means each has 6 letters. Obama has 5 letters, which means USA when added to Ojukwu will give 6 letters. Yoruba and Hausa has 11 letters together, 52 weeks in a year minus 1960 gives you East and North which means buhari will give you 6 letters while ojukwu will give you 6 letters also. From all these calculations, by the time you realise you are just wasting your time, you must have wasted your time reading meaningless things because you see buhari and ojukwu in it.Remember, ojukwu has 6 letters, buhari has 6 letters, so 3 Likes

i only pity her son... Growing up perfectly with a single parent takes the grace of God

Tiwa come here....and you, you you shout hallelujah with that same mouth this morning..