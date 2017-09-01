₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by HeWrites: 4:19pm
Mavin Records Singer and Roc Nation music act, mother of a son, Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself smoking shisha at a night club. The photos were shared on her Instagram story.
Meanwhile, the "All Over" crooner recently shared a clip of her adorable son, singing along as she sang her music, All Over, expressing how the cute attempt moved her deeply.
See What She Wrote;
“I was so shocked and emotional and happy and teary. My tiny baby of just yesterday is growing so fast,” said the Mavin star. “Every development I witness is like a miracle just like when he started walking or when he started school.”
Her Full Note;
So one day I was singing my song and out of nowhere my son started singing along. I was so shocked and emotional and happy and teary. My tiny baby of just yesterday is growing so fast. Every development I witness is like a miracle just like when he started walking or when he started school. Didn’t even mean to write this much but my little man is everything to me. I love him sooooo much, my , my lil jam jam. Na because of you wey I get goosebumps …. My baby is quite shy as well
News From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/tiwa-savage-seen-smoking-in-night-club.html
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by Hashimyussufamao(m): 4:22pm
tie man fairr,, when i c celebrities smoking i dnt gv it much attention cuz i knw they've gotten cash 4treatment incase den later get problem. but our street sagging guyz wey b say after staking #100 on bet9ja d last money na 2smoke i pity una life. d funniest part is most of them sef go borrow money smoke u beta receive brain mumus!
*quote me o, i won't reply
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by Youngmum1: 4:23pm
Na she get her lungs.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by Billyonaire: 4:24pm
....She don enter....
She will never be the same again
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by QueenSuccubus(f): 4:26pm
Her nose tho...why it looks more like a bronze tone? Haba..
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by taoheedoriloye(m): 4:29pm
cheap woman all mavin artists have had their fair share on her private part, including korede bello and reekado bank.
I wondered why an handsome man like tbliss could have her as a wife when there a lots of village girls out there.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by HeWrites: 4:34pm
Hashimyussufamao:
I love this
Billyonaire:
*thumbs up*
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by LordIsaac(m): 4:40pm
Nigerian "role moɗel." What manner of generation will succeed our parents? From the academic to the social, it's all woeful.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by BoyHuncho(m): 5:18pm
And she's a mother oo
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by HeWrites: 5:20pm
BoyHuncho:
Ur meme tho!
here it along with a course
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by BoyHuncho(m): 5:23pm
HeWrites:
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:53pm
Her business
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by free2ryhme: 6:53pm
HeWrites:
Wetin una wan make Jam Jam do na if nah na firey chimney
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by Flashh: 6:53pm
She even took her son to the night club. I wonder how she want to raise up this little boy.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by tooth4tooth: 6:53pm
Then why did she blame her husband for taking cocaine
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by DanielsParker(m): 6:54pm
Is this news? O.P �
Is it your shisha??
��
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by ImmaculateQueen(f): 6:54pm
Person mother
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by Katyusha(m): 6:54pm
I hope she smokes the holy herb too.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by KEVIND: 6:54pm
God girl gone bad
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by MVLOX(m): 6:54pm
Am not surprised... Afta all no be the 1st time
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by jumzzy448: 6:54pm
Mama jam jam
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by Narldon(f): 6:54pm
And Some People will say that A Person can still Change after Marriage
Once Wayward; Always Wayward
My Prayer for You is that When your Son Grows, May He not be Reminded of such shameful Acts Exhibited by His Mother on Social Media .
#The Internet never Forgets
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by free2ryhme: 6:55pm
HeWrites:
mama jamil
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by pesinfada(m): 6:55pm
Her business
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by Exponental(m): 6:55pm
I'm not disappointed.... When I compared her dressing sense to Waje's, I knew she has lost it.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by sureheaven(m): 6:56pm
She's suppose to be role model to some people. O ma sheoooooo.
I weep for her
7 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by Afam4eva(m): 6:56pm
I've always wondered what this shisha is. is it actually drugs cos people are not always afraid to show people that they're smoking it. What exactly are they smoking from that pipe?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by bqlekan(m): 6:56pm
Shey won fi shisha we epe fun lady yii nii?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by Pope22(m): 6:56pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by celestialdamsel(f): 6:56pm
i only pity her son... Growing up perfectly with a single parent takes the grace of God
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by KingAfo(m): 6:56pm
Tiwa come here....and you, you you shout hallelujah with that same mouth this morning..
|Re: Tiwa Savage Seen Smoking Shisha In A Night Club (photos) by LordIsaac(m): 6:56pm
When ƴou are reaɗƴ to marrƴ, flee a slay queen anɗ your ɗaƴs shall ɓe long like ƴour fathers before ƴou.
