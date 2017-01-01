Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion (8058 Views)

A 27-year old man, Patrick Azubuike has been arrested and charged before a Lagos court for his involvement in sexual assault on a 21-year old young lady. He got her pregnant and tried inducing her with killer drug for abortion.



The incident happened at Ajanlekoko Street in Kirikiri town, Lagos where they reside.



However the victim concealed the alleged rape because of the stigma and shame, and so it resulted in pregnancy. When the suspect knew about it, he claimed that he had a medical idea; brought and induced her with a substance to terminate the pregnancy.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the killer drugs caused the victim complications, she bled heavily from her private part hand and was then rushed to a hospital.



It was learnt the victim then opened up at the hospital and revealed that it was what Azubuike did to her that caused the whole problem.



The matter was reported to the police and Azubuike was arrested and charged before Ikeja Magistrates court. Azubuike was charged with three count charge of sexual assault by penentration, administering obnoxious drugs on her and impersonation under the Criminal Code.



He pleaded not guilty. The presiding Magistrates, Mrs O.A. Layinka granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum. He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition. The matter was adjourned till 11th of December, 2017.



http://pmexpressng.com/man-rapes-impregnates-induces-victim-abortion/





lalasticlala

This is sad.



Let me even digress,and talk about this rape of a thing,and the lenient Nigeria laws against rapists.



Our laws are lenient on people that commit these abominable act. I personally don't know or have read of anybody convicted of rape in Nigeria before.



Usually,after the suspect is granted bail. The matter somehow gets settled amicably outside,and this is so wrong.



Sex Offenders should be punished.



Kudo's and salute to any woman that has been raped,and still had the courage to say it out, even while our society attach some stigma to them,and in some cases even blame them because of the way they are dressed.



I salute your courage.



As for Azubuike. Sadly,the matter will die a natural death after he is granted bail,and i am sure he will go on and commit more rapes. Very sad.



We need to change our laws,and grant judges more powers to punish rapists in a hard way. And the first step is to make sure rape cases are not bailable.



To the writer below. Rape is not an Eastern problem,or even an ethnic problem. Rape is a universal problem.

May Calamity fall on him if only the story is true, cos after pithon dance fear bloggers 4 Likes

So hearing of name leads to disappointment nowadays. Na world best? So hearing of name leads to disappointment nowadays. Na world best? 2 Likes

so disappointed in you so disappointed in you 3 Likes

The incident happened at Ajanlekoko Street in Kirikiri town, Lagos where they reside.

As he dey near kirikiri make he kwukwuma enter there As he dey near kirikiri make he kwukwuma enter there 2 Likes

some will say condom is 100naira and he is paying #200k for bail, what will happen if he abstain totally.. its painful i got to realize the evil behind sexual imorality lately, i pray God help most people who involve in sex of any kind.. if you dont have control.. work nd marry 3 Likes

A "developer" from the Red Planet 2 Likes 1 Share

Them rape you, u still leave d sperm to turn to preg, u no go flush am immediately. Amadiora fall on you

The rapist needs this:

i dont get,Nowadays we hear stories of Old men Raping young ones...Whats up with that

... Dont this Azubuike deserves to be in a cage like they did that man in delta?

