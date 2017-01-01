₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by Islie: 6:17pm On Sep 17
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by HungerBAD: 6:18pm On Sep 17
This is sad.
Let me even digress,and talk about this rape of a thing,and the lenient Nigeria laws against rapists.
Our laws are lenient on people that commit these abominable act. I personally don't know or have read of anybody convicted of rape in Nigeria before.
Usually,after the suspect is granted bail. The matter somehow gets settled amicably outside,and this is so wrong.
Sex Offenders should be punished.
Kudo's and salute to any woman that has been raped,and still had the courage to say it out, even while our society attach some stigma to them,and in some cases even blame them because of the way they are dressed.
I salute your courage.
As for Azubuike. Sadly,the matter will die a natural death after he is granted bail,and i am sure he will go on and commit more rapes. Very sad.
We need to change our laws,and grant judges more powers to punish rapists in a hard way. And the first step is to make sure rape cases are not bailable.
To the writer below. Rape is not an Eastern problem,or even an ethnic problem. Rape is a universal problem.
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by LionDeLeo: 6:20pm On Sep 17
Patrick Azubuike
Nawao for these people sha.
Even before opening the thread, I predicted where he could have come from and I wasn't disappointed.
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by oluseyiforjesus(m): 6:21pm On Sep 17
May Calamity fall on him if only the story is true, cos after pithon dance fear bloggers
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by Jostico: 6:27pm On Sep 17
LionDeLeo:
So hearing of name leads to disappointment nowadays. Na world best?
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by Chascop: 6:33pm On Sep 17
LionDeLeo:
so disappointed in you
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by LionDeLeo: 6:36pm On Sep 17
Jostico:The name says where the animal rapist comes from.
He is a pig.
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by LionDeLeo: 6:38pm On Sep 17
Chascop:
Who gives a damn about that?
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by emeijeh(m): 6:42pm On Sep 17
Namecheckers, food don done
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by marooh: 6:45pm On Sep 17
The incident happened at Ajanlekoko Street in Kirikiri town, Lagos where they reside.
As he dey near kirikiri make he kwukwuma enter there
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by vchykp(m): 7:35pm On Sep 17
some will say condom is 100naira and he is paying #200k for bail, what will happen if he abstain totally.. its painful i got to realize the evil behind sexual imorality lately, i pray God help most people who involve in sex of any kind.. if you dont have control.. work nd marry
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by TINALETC3(f): 9:57pm On Sep 17
wonderment
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by burkingx(f): 9:58pm On Sep 17
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by thoollz: 9:58pm On Sep 17
Cyriacus o. Na which day u go carry good news.
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by scholes0(m): 9:58pm On Sep 17
A "developer" from the Red Planet
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by ymee(m): 9:58pm On Sep 17
Them rape you, u still leave d sperm to turn to preg, u no go flush am immediately. Amadiora fall on you
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by Narldon(f): 9:59pm On Sep 17
Ok
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by fratermathy(m): 10:00pm On Sep 17
The rapist needs this:
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by ProfCyber(m): 10:01pm On Sep 17
i dont get,Nowadays we hear stories of Old men Raping young ones...Whats up with that
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by emeijeh(m): 10:02pm On Sep 17
Y
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by Integrityfarms(m): 10:02pm On Sep 17
... Dont this Azubuike deserves to be in a cage like they did that man in delta?
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by Ezedon(m): 10:05pm On Sep 17
Konjee
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by fk001: 10:06pm On Sep 17
Your mates are busy dancing with the python, while you are here raping small girl.
Abi na division of labour una come do .
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by SNIPER123: 10:06pm On Sep 17
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by alexistaiwo: 10:07pm On Sep 17
There are mad people and there are also MAD PEOPLE..
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by segunojo866: 10:08pm On Sep 17
This tread will not last
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by Boyooosa(m): 10:08pm On Sep 17
Him house no even far, he can be serving from home
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by talkeverytime: 10:13pm On Sep 17
Really sad, people are just desperate for sex these days.
Read here: "Why teenagers can't stop having sex"
http://www.talkeverytime.com/2017/01/3-reasons-teenagers-cant-stop-having_13.html
|Re: Man Rapes, Impregnates And Induces Victim For Abortion by WORDSENSEI: 10:15pm On Sep 17
IPOB criminal. The Crocodile is going to Smile very soon...
