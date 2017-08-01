₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,896 members, 3,797,652 topics. Date: Monday, 18 September 2017 at 09:43 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market (7281 Views)
Wizkid's Come Closer Certified Gold In International Market. / Davido’s “pere”. . With All The International Acts, I Am Still Disappointed / 5 Nigerian Collaborations The Featured Artiste Missed The Point (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by SuperSuave(m): 12:56am
There is no (real) battle for supremacy as far as music from the street goes. Olamide is the overlord and he reigns supreme while other indigenous rappers tussle for leftover titles. Olamide occupies the influential positions that there is in ‘street music’ – he is the ‘voice of the street’, ‘the King of street’ and ‘baddest (perhaps greatest) guy ever liveth.’
Apparently, the King of the street is content with the territory he commands. On several occasions, he has maintained that he won’t go out of his way to appeal to the international community – indeed, but what if international success was freely given and not needing strategic planning or extra effort, would Olamide still say no to awoof?
Olamide is taking a conservative approach to this international market penetration and it is understandable considering that it seems better to have an egg today than a hen tomorrow. Olamide has a firm grip on the local market but some observers believe he is not just ‘street material,’ they say he is Hollywood material and they would rather bet on him to ‘blow’ on the international scene than on Barcelona in an El-Classico match. MMG rapper, Wale is one of such persons and he seems to see an international worthiness in Olamide. Thus he has given the YBNL boss opportunities to make a claim for international exposure not even once nor twice, but multiple times even, yet the YBNL boss chose to stay ‘street’.
Here is a list of 5 times Olamide had the opportunity but failed to impress the international community:
Olamide’s near absence on the field of international march doesn’t seem to be resulting from lack of interest but a function of unsuccessful attempts and maybe due to his conservatism. However, his local content which he is best at creating, are beginning to find their way to the audience abroad. For instance, US producer Swizz Beats made a good show grooving to Wo! and maybe it’s a sign that Olamide would break into the international market but honestly, that seems beyond belief.
Written by Oluwatobi Ibironke
@ibironketweets
http://tooxclusive.com/editorial/5-times-olamide-missed-chance-impress-international-market/
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by chuks000(m): 1:40am
And i read everything
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by unapapadeycraze: 2:33am
chuks000:
how much seun come give you?.
6 Likes
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by emeijeh(m): 8:58am
chuks000:
Go and collect your reading reward @FirstBank, Hq Marina
1 Like
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Japhet04(m): 8:59am
For some strange reason I don't seem to like this guy , would prefer his running mate wizkid
5 Likes
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by SuperSuave(m): 8:59am
Japhet04:Do you understand Yoruba?
From what I heard when Olamide was interviewed about the 'Fine girl' song, he actually recorded and sent more than "fine girl toni idi NLA..." to wale but wale on the other hand decided to cut the rest off and use only the "idi NLA" part
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by fatymore(f): 9:00am
Ehn.. Maybe he isn't meant for the international.. Local lo jawo
1 Like
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by hahn(m): 9:00am
He is already at a disadvantage since he raps in Yoruba
He is still richer than a lot of US based rappers though
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Sniper4real(m): 9:00am
Brb
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by jamesbanjo(m): 9:00am
OP
Olamide aint seeking any international attention,
Am 100% sure he is known Locally and internationally,
Maybe yu didnt hear abt his shut-down concerts in different countries. .. Even the largest auditorium was not enough for the Fans.. ...
OYA SHIFT WITH YOUR POST �
5 Likes
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by fuckerstard: 9:00am
He's not complaining. Shey that pere na music?
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by sexiestharam(f): 9:01am
Does Olamide really need to impress the international market? He has impressed the Nigerian market, he is a pride to nigerians. I think we are ok with that. Let him not lose focus and start thinking of the international market, then lose it all. We have enough examples!
9 Likes
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by EkeJah: 9:01am
What is this one even saying... "International market"...Does OLAMIDE look like his starving because of his current status in the Music Industry?
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Queerworld(m): 9:01am
Hip hop. No. Team Country music. Don Williams, Dolly parton, Kenny rogers, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Jim reeves, peasall sisters, Bill and Gaither. Etc Dz are just so soothing to me not some musical noise.......
I believe in love. Don Williams
Farewell Jamaica Don Williams
Wings of a dove Dolly parton. To mention few. Those are music soothing to my hearing.
In absence of Country music, gimme K1, Ebenezer obey, sunny ade etc. Where I can enjoy the real music with guitar and other instruments that gvs me joy. Not some Beat or is it jamz una dey call am
5 Likes
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Pinkblue(f): 9:01am
People must talk
1 Like
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by orijintv(m): 9:02am
Well Written. People say it is because he focuses more on being indigenous and i tell then that being indigenous doesnt stop you from getting the international market. Artists from Colombia, Brazil dont Speak English Yet Their records kills every international floor. E.G Despacito
I Love Olamide, He is One Of Our WWE Superstars in the music industry and i hope that he is going to become one of our music exports. #NIGERIATOTHEWORLD
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by justineu(m): 9:02am
Is it with the noise that he makes?
4 Likes
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Memphis357(m): 9:02am
Olamide CAN'T and will NEVER make it into the international scene.......... He's the Late Great DaGrin's wack version.
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Orobo2Lekpa: 9:03am
Olamide is only the king of mainland Lagos streets (Bariga, Shomolu, Ikorodu, Palmgrove Onipanu etc) and maybe Ibadan and Sango Otta. He is a good musician no doubt but singing in his local Yoruba dialect means he has to come up with something exceptional to get international recognition. While I am a big fan of his, he is definitely not got what it takes yet.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by ojun50(m): 9:03am
Na him market
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Nbote(m): 9:03am
Some of U don't seem to understand or get what d writer means and only know to scream haters. As a rapper he's supposed to have evolved considering he has got an ally in Wale who could have taken him places... He needs to know wen to wrap and wen to do his Fuji singing.. In his Collabos with Wale in particular I was really disappointed becos he was d one person Wale really wanted to work with and instead of rapping, he was busy jabbering about.. He's got everything it takes to appeal to d international market but he's jus being local and lazy.. D international market doesn't mean him relocating to d US or d West but doling out generally acceptable music.. Imagine if Ycee had d opportunity to work with Wale...
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by GoHost: 9:03am
Yeah
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by cosby02(m): 9:03am
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by YomzzyDBlogger: 9:03am
Ok
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by pweshboi(m): 9:04am
Wells I'll say he his contented with what hes getting from the local game... Maybe his ambitions ain't as high as others... When it come to the foreign scene
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Oluwatosin678(m): 9:04am
aye yi ole....if international no Gree pay u,manage local jare...
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Smone(m): 9:04am
Can't believe I read all this. I'm disappointed in myself
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Zagajigi: 9:05am
Olamide abeg stay true to your local contents... I still love Shakiti Bobo, Wo, Stupid love, Eyan Mayweather etc etc
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Setpredict10: 9:05am
ur point is useless bro
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by jericco1(m): 9:06am
Person wey sabi don sabi, he's going to get there eventually.
|Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Holarbizzy042: 9:06am
So far he's making his millions steadily.
2 Likes
Hot New Single; Multiply(remix)- Phyno Ft Mi, Timaya, Dat Nigga Raw N Flavour / Wizkid Blast’s Fresh L On Twitter / So What Happened To Tweet?
Viewing this topic: imarrpopson, KlNGPIN, OludareIsola(m), omenti(m), cncity(m), Godmond(m), Gee77, Kayode12345, maggdon(m), Thehustler, rojamide(m), Dimaya, perrypablo, wolewolsz(m), yinkard4me(m), rejoixe, Owill1(m), Judgesledge(m), donblanco, dupesolamary, usedcondom(m), quintessnc05(m), djyoungmoney(m), Jeffhardy3000, DZenith(m), praisecity(m), welzyj2(m), Jiikye1, Ucchgatti042(m), aliyumaza, okunola47, Rollwitu(f), Paxxcarl(m), iam4, cmon(m), MurphyInc(m), Macauley12, Sciencs(m), deolurexy1(m), PEPPERified, Trinity33(m), mede4real, donholy28(m), Coolboi05(m), Louisefaye(f), maxiflexy(m), Smartmanager(m), SWYM(m), osualaernest(m), Snagid, MrTeymee(m), bishoptolucci(m), lenghtinny(m), ubox, amaboy06(m), daududaniel(m), Dejmax(m), Parajoe, Gourdoinc(m), alosof, Bleeze2, hkd11, smartty68(m), Nukualofa, holatimmy(f), Ogwumonday(m), intricate(m), Zlatimi, pablo69(m), kosire(m), dbrainik(m), MerryPlus, solasoulmusic(f), Deborahj(f), soulfood(m), Emmytrill(m), leochuks1990, Perge(m), Iyblings, tolextony(m), Bigjay2(m), fkpboy, Tklassy(m), macfranklin(m), Dammy774(f), FlexTrex, kent05, kagari, temi4fash(m), olayinkai, Kendzyma, timay(m), yungEX(m), getty02, fikayor2(m), keemsleek(m), mysteriousman(m), NCANpatroller, SantiRAMBO, obamd, countryfive, GoldenBoi111, Henrygreat212(m), Dblock89, bellazz(m), mickeyboy(m), Charli3benkz, kingogundana, AnnyDaniel(m), master2035, tonyot(m), Mcweber(m), liljaydee(m), Queerworld(m), timwonda, meanest(m), Rilwantalarape(m), yetunde27, mokikeoj, davillian(m), Lecturer05(m), PROWESX(m), comradespade(m), ernie4life(m), Babs24, Softhands(m), Daeylar(f) and 172 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23