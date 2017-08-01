₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,896 members, 3,797,652 topics. Date: Monday, 18 September 2017 at 09:43 AM

5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market - Music/Radio - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market (7281 Views)

Wizkid's Come Closer Certified Gold In International Market. / Davido’s “pere”. . With All The International Acts, I Am Still Disappointed / 5 Nigerian Collaborations The Featured Artiste Missed The Point (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by SuperSuave(m): 12:56am

There is no (real) battle for supremacy as far as music from the street goes.  Olamide  is the overlord and he reigns supreme while other indigenous rappers tussle for leftover titles. Olamide occupies the influential positions that there is in ‘street music’ – he is the ‘voice of the street’, ‘the King of street’  and  ‘baddest (perhaps greatest) guy ever liveth.’

Apparently, the  King of the street  is content with the territory he commands. On several occasions, he has maintained that he won’t go out of his way to appeal to the international community – indeed, but what if international success was freely given and not needing strategic planning or extra effort, would Olamide still say no to  awoof?

Olamide is taking a conservative approach to this international market penetration and it is understandable considering that it seems better to have an egg today than a hen tomorrow. Olamide has a firm grip on the local market but some observers believe he is not just ‘street material,’ they say he is Hollywood material and they would rather bet on him to ‘blow’ on the international scene than on Barcelona in an El-Classico match. MMG rapper,  Wale  is one of such persons and he seems to see an international worthiness in Olamide. Thus he has given the YBNL boss opportunities to make a claim for international exposure not even once nor twice, but multiple times even, yet the YBNL boss chose to stay ‘street’.

Here is a list of 5 times Olamide had the opportunity but failed to impress the international community:


1) Fine Girl (Wale ft. Olamide & Davido): Featuring on this song is Olamide’s best chance at international exposure yet, the song made Wale’s  Shine album and of course, the album sold majorly in the US market, the headquarter of global music and sadly, the best Olamide could produce was ‘fine girl to nidi nla’ – really? I mean don’t expect him to do anything other than indigenous rap but make it believable and appealing to the new audience. Say something aptly creative, like in the context of  Fine Girl, say  ‘that the girl’s eyes are the only Christmas light that deserve to be seen’ tell them, ‘she has a walk that can make an atheist believe in God long enough to say Goddamn’. Say something creative like that in Yoruba and foreigners would want to cross borders to get more of Olamide’s indigenous rap.

2) Allelu (Wale ft. Don Jazzy, Olamide & Reekado Banks): On this song, Wale featured some of the best Nigerian music stars in various capacities; arguably our best indigenous rapper, one of our best Afro-Pop stars and an elite producer. Understandably, Don Jazzy played around because he has nothing to prove as a singer, Reekado delivered on his promise but again,  Badoo  was singing nursery rhymes. No one outside Nigeria would take a nursery-rhyme singing yoruba rapper seriously, especially when there are so many up and coming rappers doing the true gospel of Hip-hop.

3) Make Us Proud (Olamide ft. Wale): Featuring a rapper like Wale gives the song some sort of international exposure, whether it is admitted or not. M ake Us Proud  must have initially caught the attention of music lovers outside Africa but the attention would likely not have turned to love because Olamide was less than impressive on the song again.

4) Toka Remix (BeCa x AKA x Olamide):  Olamide has fallen my hands on more than one occasion when it comes to taking a bigger bite of the apple but he knows how to redeem himself. However, his recent  Coke Studio performance  is unforgivable. Olamide performed alongside two beautiful east African singers and South African artiste, AKA. Sadly, Olamide  appeared on stage  sounding not different from Dammy Krane, his singing was below average and disappointingly, AKA committed the same sin. At the point of Olamide’s introduction, the performance started to look like a talent show audition and Olamide seemed like a contestant that is destined for a NO! This was an Africa-wide platform; West Africa, East Africa and the South were watching and still Olamide failed to sell anything worth asking for more.

5) Summer Body (Olamide ft. Davido):  On Summer Body, Olamide did the unusual, although mildly, he seems to have a new audience in mind when he was recording the song. He went for an English worded hook on that song, save for the  pamuregeji part and perhaps he thought the song would put him on the international map, especially when he had an internationally soaring artiste as a guest on the track and of course, he was singing about a sexy lady with the ‘summer body’ but who around here knows what  summer body  girls look like? Maybe those people on the outside of Africa and perhaps those were his target audience on  Summer Body. Around here, a girl is either hot or not. But with the ‘packaging’ did the song hit the new market well? NO!

Olamide’s near absence on the field of international march doesn’t seem to be resulting from lack of interest but a function of unsuccessful attempts and maybe due to his conservatism. However, his local content which he is best at creating, are beginning to find their way to the audience abroad. For instance, US producer  Swizz Beats made a good show grooving to  Wo! and maybe it’s a sign that Olamide would break into the international market but honestly, that seems beyond belief.

Written by Oluwatobi Ibironke
@ibironketweets



http://tooxclusive.com/editorial/5-times-olamide-missed-chance-impress-international-market/

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by chuks000(m): 1:40am
And i read everything
Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by unapapadeycraze: 2:33am
chuks000:
And i read everything


how much seun come give you?cheesy.

6 Likes

Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by emeijeh(m): 8:58am
chuks000:
And i read everything


Go and collect your reading reward @FirstBank, Hq Marina

1 Like

Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Japhet04(m): 8:59am
For some strange reason I don't seem to like this guy undecided, would prefer his running mate wizkid

5 Likes

Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by SuperSuave(m): 8:59am
Japhet04:
For some strange reason I don't seem to like this guy undecided, would prefer his running mate wizkid
Do you understand Yoruba?

From what I heard when Olamide was interviewed about the 'Fine girl' song, he actually recorded and sent more than "fine girl toni idi NLA..." to wale but wale on the other hand decided to cut the rest off and use only the "idi NLA" part grin
Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by fatymore(f): 9:00am
Ehn.. Maybe he isn't meant for the international.. Local lo jawo kiss

1 Like

Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by hahn(m): 9:00am
He is already at a disadvantage since he raps in Yoruba

He is still richer than a lot of US based rappers though

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Sniper4real(m): 9:00am
Brb
Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by jamesbanjo(m): 9:00am
OP
Olamide aint seeking any international attention,
Am 100% sure he is known Locally and internationally,
Maybe yu didnt hear abt his shut-down concerts in different countries. .. Even the largest auditorium was not enough for the Fans.. ...
OYA SHIFT WITH YOUR POST �

5 Likes

Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by fuckerstard: 9:00am
He's not complaining. Shey that pere na music?

2 Likes

Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by sexiestharam(f): 9:01am
Does Olamide really need to impress the international market? He has impressed the Nigerian market, he is a pride to nigerians. I think we are ok with that. Let him not lose focus and start thinking of the international market, then lose it all. We have enough examples!

9 Likes

Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by EkeJah: 9:01am
What is this one even saying... "International market"...Does OLAMIDE look like his starving because of his current status in the Music Industry?

3 Likes

Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Queerworld(m): 9:01am
Hip hop. No. Team Country music. Don Williams, Dolly parton, Kenny rogers, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Jim reeves, peasall sisters, Bill and Gaither. Etc Dz are just so soothing to me not some musical noise.......

I believe in love. Don Williams

Farewell Jamaica Don Williams

Wings of a dove Dolly parton. To mention few. Those are music soothing to my hearing.

In absence of Country music, gimme K1, Ebenezer obey, sunny ade etc. Where I can enjoy the real music with guitar and other instruments that gvs me joy. Not some Beat or is it jamz una dey call am

5 Likes

Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Pinkblue(f): 9:01am
People must talk

1 Like

Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by orijintv(m): 9:02am
Well Written. People say it is because he focuses more on being indigenous and i tell then that being indigenous doesnt stop you from getting the international market. Artists from Colombia, Brazil dont Speak English Yet Their records kills every international floor. E.G Despacito

I Love Olamide, He is One Of Our WWE Superstars in the music industry and i hope that he is going to become one of our music exports. #NIGERIATOTHEWORLD

2 Likes

Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by justineu(m): 9:02am
Is it with the noise that he makes? undecided

4 Likes

Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Memphis357(m): 9:02am
Olamide CAN'T and will NEVER make it into the international scene.......... He's the Late Great DaGrin's wack version.

2 Likes

Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Orobo2Lekpa: 9:03am
Olamide is only the king of mainland Lagos streets (Bariga, Shomolu, Ikorodu, Palmgrove Onipanu etc) and maybe Ibadan and Sango Otta. He is a good musician no doubt but singing in his local Yoruba dialect means he has to come up with something exceptional to get international recognition. While I am a big fan of his, he is definitely not got what it takes yet.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by ojun50(m): 9:03am
Na him market
Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Nbote(m): 9:03am
Some of U don't seem to understand or get what d writer means and only know to scream haters. As a rapper he's supposed to have evolved considering he has got an ally in Wale who could have taken him places... He needs to know wen to wrap and wen to do his Fuji singing.. In his Collabos with Wale in particular I was really disappointed becos he was d one person Wale really wanted to work with and instead of rapping, he was busy jabbering about.. He's got everything it takes to appeal to d international market but he's jus being local and lazy.. D international market doesn't mean him relocating to d US or d West but doling out generally acceptable music.. Imagine if Ycee had d opportunity to work with Wale...

3 Likes

Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by GoHost: 9:03am
Yeah
Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by cosby02(m): 9:03am
grin

Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by YomzzyDBlogger: 9:03am
Ok
Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by pweshboi(m): 9:04am
Wells I'll say he his contented with what hes getting from the local game... Maybe his ambitions ain't as high as others... When it come to the foreign scene
Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Oluwatosin678(m): 9:04am
aye yi ole....if international no Gree pay u,manage local jare...
Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Smone(m): 9:04am
Can't believe I read all this. I'm disappointed in myself undecided
Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Zagajigi: 9:05am
Olamide abeg stay true to your local contents... I still love Shakiti Bobo, Wo, Stupid love, Eyan Mayweather etc etc
Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Setpredict10: 9:05am
ur point is useless bro
Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by jericco1(m): 9:06am
Person wey sabi don sabi, he's going to get there eventually.
Re: 5 Times Olamide Missed His Chance To Impress The International Market by Holarbizzy042: 9:06am
So far he's making his millions steadily.

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Hot New Single; Multiply(remix)- Phyno Ft Mi, Timaya, Dat Nigga Raw N Flavour / Wizkid Blast’s Fresh L On Twitter / So What Happened To Tweet?

Viewing this topic: imarrpopson, KlNGPIN, OludareIsola(m), omenti(m), cncity(m), Godmond(m), Gee77, Kayode12345, maggdon(m), Thehustler, rojamide(m), Dimaya, perrypablo, wolewolsz(m), yinkard4me(m), rejoixe, Owill1(m), Judgesledge(m), donblanco, dupesolamary, usedcondom(m), quintessnc05(m), djyoungmoney(m), Jeffhardy3000, DZenith(m), praisecity(m), welzyj2(m), Jiikye1, Ucchgatti042(m), aliyumaza, okunola47, Rollwitu(f), Paxxcarl(m), iam4, cmon(m), MurphyInc(m), Macauley12, Sciencs(m), deolurexy1(m), PEPPERified, Trinity33(m), mede4real, donholy28(m), Coolboi05(m), Louisefaye(f), maxiflexy(m), Smartmanager(m), SWYM(m), osualaernest(m), Snagid, MrTeymee(m), bishoptolucci(m), lenghtinny(m), ubox, amaboy06(m), daududaniel(m), Dejmax(m), Parajoe, Gourdoinc(m), alosof, Bleeze2, hkd11, smartty68(m), Nukualofa, holatimmy(f), Ogwumonday(m), intricate(m), Zlatimi, pablo69(m), kosire(m), dbrainik(m), MerryPlus, solasoulmusic(f), Deborahj(f), soulfood(m), Emmytrill(m), leochuks1990, Perge(m), Iyblings, tolextony(m), Bigjay2(m), fkpboy, Tklassy(m), macfranklin(m), Dammy774(f), FlexTrex, kent05, kagari, temi4fash(m), olayinkai, Kendzyma, timay(m), yungEX(m), getty02, fikayor2(m), keemsleek(m), mysteriousman(m), NCANpatroller, SantiRAMBO, obamd, countryfive, GoldenBoi111, Henrygreat212(m), Dblock89, bellazz(m), mickeyboy(m), Charli3benkz, kingogundana, AnnyDaniel(m), master2035, tonyot(m), Mcweber(m), liljaydee(m), Queerworld(m), timwonda, meanest(m), Rilwantalarape(m), yetunde27, mokikeoj, davillian(m), Lecturer05(m), PROWESX(m), comradespade(m), ernie4life(m), Babs24, Softhands(m), Daeylar(f) and 172 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.