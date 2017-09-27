Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Apply For Devtech Systems Incorporated Job Recruitment (3 Positions) (3233 Views)

We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below:



1.) Field-Based Monitoring and Evaluation Coordination Officer



2.) Field-Based Monitor



3.) Program Officer



Application Closing Date

27th September, 2017.



CC: Lalasticlala

Uboma DevTech Systems, Inc. (DevTech) is an international consulting firm and small business dedicated to development, with over 30 years of experience providing advisory services and technical assistance to government, private sector, and civil society stakeholders in more than 100 countries. We are a data driven organization that specializes in informing policy making by delivering focused data-driven evidence-based analysis products and services. DevTech core practice areas include: Economic and Data analysis, Monitoring and Evaluation, Education and Youth Development, Gender and Inclusive Development, and Public Financial Management.We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below:1.) Field-Based Monitoring and Evaluation Coordination Officer2.) Field-Based Monitor3.) Program Officer27th September, 2017.Source: https://www.ournewjobs.com/apply-for-dev-tech-system-incorporation-recruitment/ CC: LalasticlalaUboma

Hmmmmm.... Just 3 positions? Then you get 1000 or more applications just to select 3? What a selective process that will be.

3 positions, 10k applicants

Is this same devtec in Balogun bus stop Ikeja...If na dat coy, SMH.... 1 Like

Field monitor can't be one position.....

