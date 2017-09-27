₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
DevTech Systems, Inc. (DevTech) is an international consulting firm and small business dedicated to development, with over 30 years of experience providing advisory services and technical assistance to government, private sector, and civil society stakeholders in more than 100 countries. We are a data driven organization that specializes in informing policy making by delivering focused data-driven evidence-based analysis products and services. DevTech core practice areas include: Economic and Data analysis, Monitoring and Evaluation, Education and Youth Development, Gender and Inclusive Development, and Public Financial Management.
We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below:
1.) Field-Based Monitoring and Evaluation Coordination Officer
Click Here To View Details
2.) Field-Based Monitor
Click Here To View Details
3.) Program Officer
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date
27th September, 2017.
|Re: Apply For Devtech Systems Incorporated Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by lizzygrace(f): 9:26am
Ok o
|Re: Apply For Devtech Systems Incorporated Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by Narldon(f): 10:57am
|Re: Apply For Devtech Systems Incorporated Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by Odianose13(m): 10:58am
Hmmmmm.... Just 3 positions? Then you get 1000 or more applications just to select 3? What a selective process that will be.
|Re: Apply For Devtech Systems Incorporated Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by KendrickAyomide(m): 10:58am
3 positions, 10k applicants
|Re: Apply For Devtech Systems Incorporated Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by Taeewo(m): 10:58am
Is this same devtec in Balogun bus stop Ikeja...If na dat coy, SMH....
1 Like
|Re: Apply For Devtech Systems Incorporated Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by donestk(m): 11:11am
Field monitor can't be one position.....
|Re: Apply For Devtech Systems Incorporated Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by simpleshawls(m): 11:16am
|Re: Apply For Devtech Systems Incorporated Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by Manweysabi(m): 11:23am
Narldon:
Heheheheh
Bring the Maths to me before you disgrace yourself
|Re: Apply For Devtech Systems Incorporated Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by hablink: 11:33am
Narldon:May the force be with You
|Re: Apply For Devtech Systems Incorporated Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by WhiskeyTangoFox: 11:42am
Narldon:
Hahaaa.... ur crazy. If it's too hard, tell em de got the question wrong.
|Re: Apply For Devtech Systems Incorporated Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by richidinho(m): 11:46am
