I remember living with that pig who for reasons I can't fathom, thought taking regular baths will make him melt. maybe someone somewhere told him he was made of salt. the room would stink like a pigsty anytime nepa takes light. what irked me most was his love for taking siestas on my bed with his BO flavoured sweat. I thought life had gotten better when he graduated only for the real bush pig to be my new roommate.



in comes isoko man(donk know how and why he got that name despite not being from there). he uses plates and pots and plans to wash them at the end of the semester, people claim the boxers he wore and entered my room for the first time was what he wore since his matriculation, and I can firmly say he wore it on his convocation. apparently the grime and slime had made it stick to his buttocks that changing it was practically impossible. he knew this fact and yet he was a partial nudist who on little provocation would strip down to that boxers. imagine when a brown coloured boxers has faded to gray cloured brown with sufficient signs of accumulated skid marks.



this boy loved to eat beans once it has rottened abit, b3cause he deliberately leaves it without warming for days before he resumes the cooking. he will store the drained beans water in his corner and even corpses in a cemetery could be awoken by such a stench which usually emanates after weeks. no matter what you say, how much you yell, he will tell you that maximum you can leave the room. nobody eelver kicks him out, many run for dear life. this is a man who never had a gf all while I knew him and thus had no motivation to change his behavior. he was a swine all through university.



if you watch him eat, you will throw up all you have eaten since Christmas and new year. a man who prepared stale okro soup and when the animal and marine life finished in the soup, added boiled eggs to the okro soup for his dinner.



nobody ever tried eating his food by error or my robbery. those who didn't heed this recent warning went home with severe cases of stomach virus. it's very possible he added his stool to help his beans ferment, because for the life of me, beans shouldn't smell that bad, even if it was prepared in hell fire 47 Likes 2 Shares