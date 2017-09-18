₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by Gourdoinc(m): 10:22am
I remember living with that pig who for reasons I can't fathom, thought taking regular baths will make him melt. maybe someone somewhere told him he was made of salt. the room would stink like a pigsty anytime nepa takes light. what irked me most was his love for taking siestas on my bed with his BO flavoured sweat. I thought life had gotten better when he graduated only for the real bush pig to be my new roommate.
in comes isoko man(donk know how and why he got that name despite not being from there). he uses plates and pots and plans to wash them at the end of the semester, people claim the boxers he wore and entered my room for the first time was what he wore since his matriculation, and I can firmly say he wore it on his convocation. apparently the grime and slime had made it stick to his buttocks that changing it was practically impossible. he knew this fact and yet he was a partial nudist who on little provocation would strip down to that boxers. imagine when a brown coloured boxers has faded to gray cloured brown with sufficient signs of accumulated skid marks.
this boy loved to eat beans once it has rottened abit, b3cause he deliberately leaves it without warming for days before he resumes the cooking. he will store the drained beans water in his corner and even corpses in a cemetery could be awoken by such a stench which usually emanates after weeks. no matter what you say, how much you yell, he will tell you that maximum you can leave the room. nobody eelver kicks him out, many run for dear life. this is a man who never had a gf all while I knew him and thus had no motivation to change his behavior. he was a swine all through university.
if you watch him eat, you will throw up all you have eaten since Christmas and new year. a man who prepared stale okro soup and when the animal and marine life finished in the soup, added boiled eggs to the okro soup for his dinner.
nobody ever tried eating his food by error or my robbery. those who didn't heed this recent warning went home with severe cases of stomach virus. it's very possible he added his stool to help his beans ferment, because for the life of me, beans shouldn't smell that bad, even if it was prepared in hell fire
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by eezeribe(m): 10:23am
Never had one and would never have...
# Let self con be self con #
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by Ninethmare: 10:33am
My room mate back then in school was one gentle and intelligent guy like that
Me na area student i no dey stay house
He did the readings and i provided the money for books
Then during exams i copy... chai
.
.
He doesnt know how to talk to ladies and till we graduated he never had a girlfriend
As a bad Guy that i am i always send him on exile anytime babes visited
We graduated with Second class but he is a 4 pointer
He was the best room mate ever
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by Heloct(f): 10:36am
You tried o..
I'm amazed you endured it.
It's so bad to be unhygienic. Bad living state moves you closer to sickness.
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by Hantonia(f): 10:38am
Mine Is My Bunk Mate She Wil Eat But Always Lazy 2 Wash Plate At Times She Wil Go Out 4days Nd Leave Dirty Plate Evry Where Stink Nd Dis Is A A Fyn Bae
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by Evaberry(f): 10:39am
OP I know you are lying and exaggerating but continue.
YIMU!
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by pinkus: 10:40am
Will b back to say my own
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by Samsimple(m): 10:58am
Nothing disgust me more than a stingy roommate. my lord, u will curse d day
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by FitnessDoctor: 10:58am
Wowl
lalasticlala
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by Divay22(f): 11:06am
Never had any..
The one i had was more than a sister to me.
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by kennygee(f): 12:41pm
Lol.
In my final year room in the hostel, I lived with another final year student and some others, this chic was a runs girl and her clique of friends were also runs girls, her friends would visit her in the hostel and they would gist every single dirty and gory detail of their sexcapades not minding that they were not alone in the room.
They didn't care, you could either block your ears or leave the room.
That is my own idea of disgusting.
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by maxiuc(m): 12:41pm
I am that disgusting roommate
Case closed
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by Frexixi: 12:41pm
I saw terrible things
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by EMEKA1MILLION(m): 12:41pm
reminds me of my roommate then in school, tosin will not bath for days and he has the habit of always playing with his joystick. Bros go scratch am finish wan come follow me eat Eba! For what na!
He will wear my clothes cos he had phobia for washing, to the extent he started wearing my boxers . Well as he dey wear na so I dey dash am before I catch skin disease.
Since the guy was brilliant for book, he still had girls managing him.
But I tire sha
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by Narldon(f): 12:41pm
Ok
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by chynie: 12:41pm
hahahahahahahahhahah
I had a roomie who comes back by 12am and wakes by 3.30 am
all these time she will use her noise to wake u up too.
I had to buy and use earplugs while sleeping to block her noise
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by FemiEddy(m): 12:42pm
My roomate then can eat anything chopable, my food stuffs no dey last 1month, I almost died of hunger, The guy na beast. But I survived
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by Sabrina18(f): 12:42pm
My 100L roommate is a bitter soul.
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by Adaumunocha(f): 12:42pm
Dated one banker in the past, darn! That dude is dirty! Na me suffer am cos I kept on cleaning and cleaning. Told myself if I try Love is blind shii I'd get old before my time... Neatly escaped that one. Pheew!
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by ibkayee(f): 12:42pm
Hmm not hygiene wise but a temporary roommate had sex in the same room I was in thinking I was sleeping
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by Chiscomax(m): 12:42pm
Justin was his name, he croaks his throat and spits in the room. Piglet! I had to Quarrel with him always for my survival
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by sekem: 12:43pm
I smell lies
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by 1zynnvn(m): 12:43pm
i am a disgusting room mate and i find this post offensive.
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by fk001: 12:43pm
I stay alone, no roommate no friends even at home i am alone in my room.
Sometimes i doubt if i can stay with my wife in the same room if i marry.
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by Drniyi4u(m): 12:43pm
He never sweeps room, he rarely washes his plates and clothes (he uses perfume often), he makes mouth unnecessarily, worst of all, he puts his dirty pots/plates/cups on my reading table whenever I'm not around and I never hesitate to throw them into the bush. I pity his future wife!
Awo annex, last session.
I had another wanking roommate
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by Tased: 12:43pm
hmm
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by Oluwaseyi00(m): 12:44pm
...
|Re: Ever Lived With A Disgusting Roommate? Share Experiences by jaymejate(m): 12:44pm
throughout my stay in poly... my room mates, chai, they are stup!d, baad, and i still like them.
now in uni, e never change o... e be like say my destiny na to de meet bad boiz.
N:B we are all disgusting together
RIP to my dead room mate
