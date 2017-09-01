₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by ChangeIsCostant: 10:54am
A man who identified himself as "Victor" residing in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital was apprehended by members of the Bayelsa state Special Anti-Robbery Squad over alleged theft. Victor was alleged to have stolen a church member's phone, while ministerial service was on, yesterday Sunday 17th.
Victor confessed and blamed the act on the devil, who he said led him to do it.
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by ChangeIsCostant: 10:54am
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by kimbraa(f): 10:56am
When you encounter such thieves, just know they're cursed.
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by DOUBLEWAHALA: 10:59am
where the phone he stole and where is the owner of the phone he stole
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by DozieInc(m): 11:00am
He should provide the devil that led him to it.
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by Swegzfreak: 11:51am
Hmm
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by comshots(m): 12:15pm
The Bible says you should forgive and forget.
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by wahles(m): 12:22pm
Go and sin no more
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by ZorGBUooeh: 12:22pm
The looks AFOJA-YISH..See im ugly face.
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by Teewhy2: 12:36pm
The devil sef go don tire for all three people always lying on him. People way steal small things dey quick to say na devil but hardly do you see all those people that has looted Nigerians money attribute it to devil. If this one grow up now become sports minister devil no go push am to carry score board for stadium make e go dey use am watch ball for house.
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by ElPadrino33: 12:37pm
Just a phone ? Shouldn't be a big deal. Make them just forgive the guy
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by adisabarber(m): 12:38pm
This one no well na
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by kennosklint(m): 12:38pm
ZorGBUooeh:Na confirm Afoja
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by binsanni(m): 12:38pm
because they no con get there biaraud they done turn to stealing, hehe
igbo's an stealing they are just like bread and butter
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by Frexixi: 12:38pm
End of the road
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by ElPadrino33: 12:39pm
SARS shouldn't be involved in matters like this , if it really wants to live up to the true meaning of its name
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by sotall(m): 12:40pm
This is a clear case of when the devil or your village people follow you wherever you go.
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by Gwaihir: 12:40pm
ZorGBUooeh:
How many afonja do you know bears victor and reside in bayelsa?
The odds of him being an afonja to a southeasterner is slim.
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by blaise00700: 12:40pm
This one go rob God if him make heaven.
Salvation fall on you.
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by maxiuc(m): 12:40pm
Why the big handcuff was he resisting arrest or a harden criminal
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by Omoluabi16: 12:41pm
Can't the church just forgive this kid? Even preach to him! what's a phone compared to a lost soul? The same bible talks about 70*7. Na wa oh.
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by ndiboy01(m): 12:44pm
kimbraa:Abi ooooooooo
He shuld as well provide d devil dat led him 2 such an embarrassing event
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by ikombe: 12:44pm
kimbraa:the curse was manual installed by the devil himself
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by TINALETC3(f): 12:44pm
dey shud 4give hm abeg, he is in his father's house
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by Desyner: 12:45pm
J
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by ikombe: 12:45pm
Omoluabi16:
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by imstrong1: 12:46pm
This disturbing development now occur in places where people least suspect and assume everyone is a believer
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by sirfemoz(m): 12:47pm
He stole phone and was handcuffed. Wonder what will happen when he steals money. They will cut off his hand.
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by Omoluabi16: 12:47pm
[quote author=ikombe post=60580832][/quote] Lol. hilarious meme.
|Re: Man Steals Phone In Church In Bayelsa During Service, Gets Arrested, Handcuffed by ndiboy01(m): 12:48pm
comshots:
Forgive n forGet?
Habba bro. U no like diz dude........dey shud place d idiot on 7 days dry fasting with only water afta he comot 4rm dia.......d devil wey dey use am go disappear
Forgive n forget simply means he shud go n continue stealing
