Victor confessed and blamed the act on the devil, who he said led him to do it.



A man who identified himself as "Victor" residing in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital was apprehended by members of the Bayelsa state Special Anti-Robbery Squad over alleged theft. Victor was alleged to have stolen a church member's phone, while ministerial service was on, yesterday Sunday 17th. Victor confessed and blamed the act on the devil, who he said led him to do it.

When you encounter such thieves, just know they're cursed. 1 Like

where the phone he stole and where is the owner of the phone he stole

He should provide the devil that led him to it. 7 Likes

Hmm

The Bible says you should forgive and forget. 3 Likes

Go and sin no more

The looks AFOJA-YISH..See im ugly face.

The devil sef go don tire for all three people always lying on him. People way steal small things dey quick to say na devil but hardly do you see all those people that has looted Nigerians money attribute it to devil. If this one grow up now become sports minister devil no go push am to carry score board for stadium make e go dey use am watch ball for house.

Just a phone ? Shouldn't be a big deal. Make them just forgive the guy

This one no well na

The looks AFOJA-YISH..See im ugly face. Na confirm Afoja Na confirm Afoja



igbo's an stealing they are just like bread and butter because they no con get there biaraud they done turn to stealing, heheigbo's an stealing they are just like bread and butter

End of the road

SARS shouldn't be involved in matters like this , if it really wants to live up to the true meaning of its name 3 Likes

This is a clear case of when the devil or your village people follow you wherever you go.

The looks AFOJA-YISH..See im ugly face.

How many afonja do you know bears victor and reside in bayelsa?



The odds of him being an afonja to a southeasterner is slim. How many afonja do you know bears victor and reside in bayelsa?The odds of him being an afonja to a southeasterner is slim. 3 Likes

This one go rob God if him make heaven.



Salvation fall on you.

Why the big handcuff was he resisting arrest or a harden criminal

Can't the church just forgive this kid? Even preach to him! what's a phone compared to a lost soul? The same bible talks about 70*7. Na wa oh.

When you encounter such thieves, just know they're cursed. Abi ooooooooo

He shuld as well provide d devil dat led him 2 such an embarrassing event Abi oooooooooHe shuld as well provide d devil dat led him 2 such an embarrassing event

When you encounter such thieves, just know they're cursed. the curse was manual installed by the devil himself the curse was manual installed by the devil himself

dey shud 4give hm abeg, he is in his father's house dey shud 4give hm abeg, he is in his father's house

J

Can't the church just forgive this kid? Even preach to him! what's a phone compared to a lost soul? The same bible talks about 70*7. Na wa oh.

This disturbing development now occur in places where people least suspect and assume everyone is a believer

He stole phone and was handcuffed. Wonder what will happen when he steals money. They will cut off his hand.

[quote author=ikombe post=60580832][/quote] Lol. hilarious meme.