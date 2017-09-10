₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A US air-traffic diagram Sunday showed planes all over the United States, shuttling passengers to their destinations — except in Florida.
The entire state, plus big chunks of southern Georgia and South Carolina, were free from airline traffic amid Hurricane Irma.
Flights in and out of Florida might not be running until mid-week at the earliest, officials warned.
http://nypost.com/2017/09/10/this-is-what-it-looks-like-with-every-flight-in-florida-grounded/
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by greatmarshall(m): 2:27pm
Hmm
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by Keneking: 4:13pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
In Florida?
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by ElPadrino33: 5:11pm
Wetin concern us concern Florida ?
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by Angelb4: 5:11pm
This looks like the pix i took in Ekiti one day...
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by Ayodejioak(m): 5:12pm
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by ojmaroni247(m): 5:12pm
Sers
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by benueguy(m): 5:12pm
ElPadrino33:Kai
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by 40kobo77: 5:12pm
Very funny.
Nairalanders wey never enter plane before go comment, and nothing go pain me pass if anybody wey dey stay Kogi comment for this page.
Una don see plane for Kogi State before?una get where plane dey land for Bayelsa?
Only us the Lagos guys go comment here.
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by Yomzzyblog: 5:12pm
Ok
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by kceewhyte(m): 5:13pm
Oh
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by careytommy7(m): 5:13pm
How this one take concern us?
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by ruggedtimi(m): 5:13pm
AGOFURE bus don hammer be that...lol
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by dobiakor: 5:13pm
Its alright.
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by Pangea: 5:13pm
Let them get ready!
Hurricane Maria is on its way!
Category 3 now
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by mrpuzzle: 5:13pm
Before nko
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by Agboola321(m): 5:14pm
Oyibo too dey organised. On top all this plane no too dey crash
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 5:14pm
This is news
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by femi4: 5:14pm
I more interested in every flight in Obalende
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by Edopesin(m): 5:14pm
cool
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by Dee60: 5:14pm
God has blessed that country but Americans seem to have forgotten that.
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by SageTravels: 5:14pm
careytommy7:
You will not understand
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by kokomaster3d: 5:14pm
Meanwhile in Nigeria only 11 aircrafts in our air space at around 17:35
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by Pavore9: 5:14pm
See dem plenty like danfo buses!
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by oshe11(m): 5:15pm
Sorry to post this here bt I nid to settle disarguement
Abeg Nairalanders help me with this.....
A GIRL WITH BIG YANSH OR A GIRL WITH BIG BOOBS, WICH IS SEXIER?
LIKE FOR "YANSH" AND SHARE FOR "BOOBS"
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by Turtle3Dove(m): 5:15pm
This a country where the system is working. The government know what her duty is. In Nigeria common helicopter won't go for service for about 3yrs plus.
Our leaders have looted the country to the height that looting is now becoming a national right
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by devigblegble: 5:15pm
ElPadrino33:God bless this guy , we careless if it looks rubbishy
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 5:15pm
Nah una sabi oo wetin join us with Florida or florin cent as una call am
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 5:15pm
Planes like ants.
Buhari's own cross Florida! Cross! Cross!
|Re: When Every Flight In Florida Is Grounded (Photo) by maxiuc(m): 5:16pm
By
