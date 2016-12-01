Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Bank Workers Pull Out Of Planned Nationwide Strike (1637 Views)

Banking and insurance industries’ workers under the aegis of the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees have pulled out of the planned nationwide strike directed by the United Labour Congress.



The association, in a statement on Sunday, said there were critical issues facing the financial services, allied industries and the economy in general and, as such, shutting the sectors was not an option.



The statement, which was signed by the new President, NUBIFIE, Abdulrasheed Lukman, read in part, “The union just emerged from its delegate conference and a new leadership emerged. There are a number of issues that beg for attention in what has been happening in our industry. Shutting the financial industry at this critical period of our economic life is not an option.



“The congress in session did not discuss neither did it ratify any industrial action. Therefore, we dissociate NUBIFIE from the planned action of the ULC. The affiliation of NUBIFIE to ULC was done out of the context of the procedure and constitution of our great union and the congress in session resolved and passed a resolution for the return of NUBIFIE to its original affiliation, NLC, as contained in the union’s constitution.”



Lukman said that following the development, the association directed its members in banks and insurance companies to shun any contrary directive.



The NUBIFIE leader, therefore, maintained that the association would not partake in any planned industrial action as called by the ULC.



“The process of engaging in industrial action is well stipulated in the laws of the land and rules of engagement,” he added



But how can ULC just announce a strike action without any fore warning or notice?



this country that just supposedly came out of recession, they want to shut down the economy and plunge it hardship.



The United labour Congress, ULC, declared a nationwide strike starting from today. The United Labour Congress was a faction of the Nigerian labour Congress and is as at now unrecognized by the Nigerian government.



It should be recalled that ULC broke out of NLC as a result of leadership tussle that rocked the NLC during election of leaders of the Congress.



Therefore, a Congress that is not recognised by the law declaring a nationwide strike is an illegal act that should be dealt with legally.





Union of banks has pulled out of the strike because it is unnecessary at this stage.



If the Nigerian Government should give room for this nonsense, more will come. All sections want to go for strike and take this country to a halt, and that isn't a concern for us Nigerians? The only reasonable fight(strike) is still that of the university workers and all other strike actions against the federal government are mere wickedness and politically motivated actions. It will be unreasonable for the government to negotiate with illegality. Illegal is illegal!





omo lomo ,if bank strike some boys life go spoill awon omo Gucci Gucci lay anything slayable they give civil servants girlfriend common sense

