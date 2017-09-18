₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by senninalu: 5:49pm
While Gifty is busy going nu-de everyday on social media, former Big Brother Naija contestant, Bisola Aiyeola, is busy changing the world in her own way..
The first runner up of the reality show, who revealed she didn't have the opportunity to go to the university, will be attending the 72nd session of the UN general assembly in New York to campaign for girls’ education.
The campaign aims to increase the access and quality of education for girls in Nigeria, with an emphasis on the northern part of Nigeria.
Aiyeola will be going as a ONE ambassador, a role she won while participating in the ‘Back to School’ presentation task, during the reality show.
Aiyeola had called on Nigerian lawmakers to prioritize girls’ education.
Other ambassadors for the ONE campaign include Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Bonang Matheba, and Waje.
While commenting on the presentation, Serah Makka, ONE Nigeria’s director, said she was excited Bisola emerged top in the task, amongst others.
She said;
“We are proud to congratulate Bisola! Her presentation was very moving as she highlighted the status of girls education,”
“ONE looks forward to working with her to take our Campaign to the United Nations General Assembly in New York this September.
“During the UN General Assembly we will ask Nigerian and other African leaders to make education work for every girl by 2030, in line with Sustainable Development Goal 4.”
The event which will last for a week, will be attended by various world leaders.
See more at>> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/hurray-bbnaija-bisola-attend-un-general-assembly-education-ambassador/
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by BoyHuncho(m): 5:51pm
FTC..abeg make I dance small jare
Nice one jare..na u still get talent pass amongst all of them!..
And btw how can someone title a song "mercy is a bad girl"
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by opeyemiieblog(m): 5:52pm
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by senninalu: 5:52pm
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by Harbeyg09(m): 5:52pm
She is quite brilliant unlike Gifty (Mr2kay leftover)
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by Yomzzyblog: 5:53pm
Wow! nice one..
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by dotunbekro06(m): 5:53pm
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by motun2017(f): 5:53pm
Make us proud beta pikin. dnt go n suck dick there sha
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by babeflenz(f): 5:54pm
but why mention gifty
u guys are one of the reasons people seek desperate measures...
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by olashas(f): 5:54pm
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by ElPadrino33: 5:54pm
Make I no talk wetin dey my mind before una go call me bad belle
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by Jaytecq(m): 5:55pm
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by Greatmind23: 5:55pm
umm pusy and promotional factors oga efe how much #10m remain I'm for don put money for treasury bills or diamond fixed account and get #100k monthly
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by charijee(f): 5:55pm
Now that's nice.....been waiting for this news since.....shine on Bisola
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by Stanleyville(m): 5:56pm
op...must u bring gifty into this matter�
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by samzzycash(m): 5:56pm
Educate us on what exactly.. On how to give bj
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by Jonnyadeniran: 5:57pm
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by Harbeyg09(m): 5:57pm
dotunbekro06:Izzit ya booking
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by brownsugar23: 5:58pm
so this one na news abi if she like make she go white house that those not put food in my table but am happy she going places one day na my house she go come if anyone quote me ehhhh
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by divinehand2003(m): 5:58pm
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by prof1990(m): 5:58pm
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by Harrynight(m): 5:58pm
BBNaija lost to Efe a Blessing in Disguise!
#RideOnBabe
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by dotunbekro06(m): 5:58pm
Harbeyg09:Plot of land is cost now o
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by verygudbadguy(m): 5:59pm
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by sthecy(f): 5:59pm
You deserve it#Kudos
|Re: Hurray!! Bbnaija Bisola To Attend UN General Assembly As Education Ambassador by Xandulyn(m): 5:59pm
Good for her...
