|Accident Involving Rivers State Athletes' Bus. Many Injured (Photos) by CastedDude: 6:58pm On Sep 18
27 members of the Rivers State contingent to the just concluded sports festival in Ilorin, Kwara state - were involved in a ghastly motor accident at Emohua on their way back last night. According to reports, the accident was caused as a result of over speeding.
The athletes were travelling to Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital in a chartered commercial bus... The bus reportedly rammed into a stationary trailer, which was abandoned along the Emohua road. Being that they were in a convoy, a second bus also rammed into the first one that rammed into the trailer.
Several athletes got injured including Bright Emmanuel (gold medal winner in cycling) Victor Abraham (Weight lifter) Stella Kingsley (weight lifter who won two silver medals and one bronze) kung fu coach- Eleyi Sinclair elder Alalibo Samuel - Secretary Kung fu Association RS, Sgt Momoh Rahim, team Rivers security personnel whose left leg could be amputated as well as the team nurse, Israel Owegwem.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/athletes-wounded-following-ghastly-motor-accident-returning-sports-festival-photos.html
|Re: Accident Involving Rivers State Athletes' Bus. Many Injured (Photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 7:03pm On Sep 18
Thank God no lives was lost
It is so unsafe to drive in Nigeria at Night especially interstate.
Wish them speedy recovery
Speed is sweet, but it also kills. Speedy recovery to the injured.
Thank God for divine escape
Ember months things... God will see us through.
Get well soon guys
bless God for the gift of life.... at least some of them would leave to clock 100 years from now..
I blame Ameachi Mornago for this
God have mercy.
Thank God no lives were lost...I wish them speedy recovery
Thank God they are alive. .... lesson for us all, Don't overspeed in life, It kills more than the body.
Thank God for their lives. Get well soon comrades.
Chai!!
So that's how their village people succeeded in killing their careers.
God punish Nyesome Wike and IPOB in JESUS Name
Wish em speedy recovery
God please do not allow our happiness turned into mourning. ....speedy recovery to the injured
Thank God no life was lost.
pyyxxaro:
seriously
VoltageDivida:
see this omo alle!!! open your mawt gbagada dey spawt trasshh
From the picture, I didn't see any Ram
everybody dey vex even ram self dey vex...we done tire for this country my God
buhari travels, ASUU suspends strike Now army denies tagging IPOB terrorist group? are you thinking what I'm thinking right now?
@news! fatal indeed, God help us all.
