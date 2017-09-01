



The athletes were travelling to Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital in a chartered commercial bus... The bus reportedly rammed into a stationary trailer, which was abandoned along the Emohua road. Being that they were in a convoy, a second bus also rammed into the first one that rammed into the trailer.



Several athletes got injured including Bright Emmanuel (gold medal winner in cycling) Victor Abraham (Weight lifter) Stella Kingsley (weight lifter who won two silver medals and one bronze) kung fu coach- Eleyi Sinclair elder Alalibo Samuel - Secretary Kung fu Association RS, Sgt Momoh Rahim, team Rivers security personnel whose left leg could be amputated as well as the team nurse, Israel Owegwem.



Source; 27 members of the Rivers State contingent to the just concluded sports festival in Ilorin, Kwara state - were involved in a ghastly motor accident at Emohua on their way back last night. According to reports, the accident was caused as a result of over speeding.The athletes were travelling to Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital in a chartered commercial bus... The bus reportedly rammed into a stationary trailer, which was abandoned along the Emohua road. Being that they were in a convoy, a second bus also rammed into the first one that rammed into the trailer.Several athletes got injured including Bright Emmanuel (gold medal winner in cycling) Victor Abraham (Weight lifter) Stella Kingsley (weight lifter who won two silver medals and one bronze) kung fu coach- Eleyi Sinclair elder Alalibo Samuel - Secretary Kung fu Association RS, Sgt Momoh Rahim, team Rivers security personnel whose left leg could be amputated as well as the team nurse, Israel Owegwem.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/athletes-wounded-following-ghastly-motor-accident-returning-sports-festival-photos.html