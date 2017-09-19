₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of The New Lagos Road Worthiness Certificate Issued Last Week Friday. by sanmisamuel: 12:13am
The increase in the cost of road worthiness is big news. Guess you’ve all heard that it is double last years cost.
But what you don’t Know is Currently, it is compulsory to make your cars available for inspection.
The new road worthiness now as a different format to getting it, unlike before.
The new look of lagos state road worthiness
Now it is required you make a payment for the type of vehicle you’re bringing for inspection. there you will be given a slip with your referral code on it. This slip covers you for a period of 30 days for you to take your car for an inspection, find out whatever is wrong with it and fix it.
Referral note
The referral note for the road worthiness
With this slip you take your car in for inspection and a final slip with be given to you, this would certify that your car is road worthy with a pass boldly written at the end.
Inspection report for road worthiness
How the inspection report for the road worthiness looks like
Please don’t fall prey of the latest scam going around ensure you renew with right organisation.
|Re: Photo Of The New Lagos Road Worthiness Certificate Issued Last Week Friday. by pussyeater: 12:45am
Another way to embezzle
|Re: Photo Of The New Lagos Road Worthiness Certificate Issued Last Week Friday. by Osezzua(m): 1:00am
|Re: Photo Of The New Lagos Road Worthiness Certificate Issued Last Week Friday. by GAZZUZZ(m): 5:21am
when ogun state is a border town?
Road worthiness is road worthiness irrespective of were it is issued
|Re: Photo Of The New Lagos Road Worthiness Certificate Issued Last Week Friday. by choky26(m): 6:56am
|Re: Photo Of The New Lagos Road Worthiness Certificate Issued Last Week Friday. by HeWrites: 6:56am
|Re: Photo Of The New Lagos Road Worthiness Certificate Issued Last Week Friday. by tempex88(m): 6:57am
|Re: Photo Of The New Lagos Road Worthiness Certificate Issued Last Week Friday. by Realist5: 6:57am
|Re: Photo Of The New Lagos Road Worthiness Certificate Issued Last Week Friday. by vioment: 6:57am
It is not just building, our leaders thinking should also include maintaining and renovating.
|Re: Photo Of The New Lagos Road Worthiness Certificate Issued Last Week Friday. by toby2(m): 6:57am
|Re: Photo Of The New Lagos Road Worthiness Certificate Issued Last Week Friday. by Zoharariel(m): 6:58am
Another avenue to milk & extort Lagosians.
|Re: Photo Of The New Lagos Road Worthiness Certificate Issued Last Week Friday. by stephenabudu959(m): 6:58am
Nigeria always looking for new scheming methods to steal money
|Re: Photo Of The New Lagos Road Worthiness Certificate Issued Last Week Friday. by mrtwist: 6:58am
|Re: Photo Of The New Lagos Road Worthiness Certificate Issued Last Week Friday. by maxiuc(m): 6:59am
|Re: Photo Of The New Lagos Road Worthiness Certificate Issued Last Week Friday. by HenryDion: 6:59am
|Re: Photo Of The New Lagos Road Worthiness Certificate Issued Last Week Friday. by dotunbekro06(m): 7:00am
|Re: Photo Of The New Lagos Road Worthiness Certificate Issued Last Week Friday. by zoechris: 7:00am
|Re: Photo Of The New Lagos Road Worthiness Certificate Issued Last Week Friday. by davillian(m): 7:01am
Another way to generate revenue.
|Re: Photo Of The New Lagos Road Worthiness Certificate Issued Last Week Friday. by Realphilo(m): 7:02am
Stupid government and their means of embezzlement.
Is the road ready worthy for cars?
I'm just so pained. When will Nigeria Government starts doing what's right before giving inconvenient rules and regulations
