₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,634 members, 3,800,218 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 10:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m (10947 Views)
N37m Goods Seized In Ogun By Customs From Smugglers (Photos) / How SSS Tortured Man To Death; Then Paid Family N15m To Keep Mum - Premium T / Suspects Pose As Traffic Officials, Tow Stolen Vehicle (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by johnnyvid: 1:14am
Detectives attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Lagos State Police Command, have arrested a man, Andrew Agofure, suspected to have burgled a house at Lekki-Ajah area of the metropolis and stole a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon valued at N37 million.
.
But Agofure has denied the allegation. Police said they were also looking for another suspect, identified simply as Patrick. The police believe that the fleeing Patrick masterminded the robbery.
.
A source said: “We didn’t, however, give up. We kept digging and finally tracked the car to Nasarawa State. We were shocked that the jeep had been moved from Lagos to Nasarawa State.
.
When we discovered that it had been placed online for sale, we swung into action. Although it was moved to Nasarawa State, it was displayed at a car mart in Abuja.”
.
The police alleged that Patrick drove the vehicle from Lekki-Ajah in Lagos State to Nasarawa State but placed at a car mart in Abuja for sale. The police disclosed that the jeep, which was N37 million, was placed on the online mart for N15 million.
.
According to NewTelegraph, the team of detectives that cracked the case was led by a Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP), Mr. Akinola Aduroja.
.
Aduroja said: “We posed as buyers that wanted to buy the jeep for N15 million online. We arrested the suspect when he came to sell the jeep to us. The jeep, whose location was Abuja, was recovered in a forest in Nasarawa State around midnight.”
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/09/police-pose-as-buyers-recover-n37m.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by lekjons(m): 1:41am
Everyday for the thief...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by BALLOSKI: 2:10am
Up police!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by ladyF(f): 2:26am
They halved the value and thought it won't raise red flags? Mumu thieves.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by uboma(m): 6:10am
The Nigerian Police will work wonders only when one is ready to grease their palms.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by Adebola02(m): 6:21am
Good to hear this from NPF
Weldone guys
BTW
I guess someone in higher authority owns the car
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by anitapreeti(f): 6:32am
This is called Agent Provocateur!!
Awesome!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by Innoxxacs: 6:59am
Just look at how "lankard" the guy is
I wonder who'll give his unkempt sorry ass 15M
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by olamil34: 7:50am
well stupid idiots will always think poorly
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by Johnnyessence: 9:02am
Some Police can never be our friend cos some of them are hardened in heart. Some are God fearing why some are wicked. They are evil in the blue or black uniform. Up till today, they are still collecting #50 road fee. God will begin to save us in this country.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by holatin(m): 9:50am
the thief are mumu, when you steal an hot cake motor, you have to invest on it.
First change vin number,
2) remodel
3) repaint
4) sell to exporter/importer
mehn which kind thinking be this self, too much of crime Hollywood movie don dey give me the wrong knowledge.
pls disregard all I wrote, if you miss been caught by law enforcement, Karma never miss cus he gat a long hand and tight grip
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by TINALETC3(f): 9:50am
Greedy fellow wud hv sharply gone to buy it for 15mil, nice one 4rm NP
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by YomzzyDBlogger: 9:50am
Ok
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by Umsel519: 9:50am
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by Ogashub(m): 9:51am
Where did the owner of the car get 37million to buy the car
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by alphaconde(m): 9:51am
But Agofure has denied the allegation
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by petersall: 9:51am
Interesting
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by King4Roller: 9:52am
Lol. Abeg which GWagon be 37 million? No go downgrade o
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by iyke926(m): 9:52am
Crimes everywhere. Christmas is here
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by modelmike7(m): 9:53am
Bravo to the Nigeria Police
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by tmkan: 9:53am
Na all this one police Sabi
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by Respect55(m): 9:53am
E be like say the boys no gree settle dem
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by Kizyte(m): 9:54am
“We posed as buyers that wanted to buy the jeep for N15 million online"
Even the so called educated police men don't know the difference between Jeep and SUV...
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by saydfact(m): 9:54am
nice one - NPF
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by pweshboi(m): 9:56am
Police is working...
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by goke4all(m): 9:57am
Nobody is asking how the car was drove from Lagos to nasarawa without police checking them. Or checkpoints have been eradicated
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by kaptaneSaka(m): 9:57am
Jack Bauer...
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by Greene66: 9:57am
Ogashub:
Where did you get the money to buy your phone, clothes, house, car and so on
Answer this first
3 Likes
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by GreenMavro: 9:58am
na wa o!
|Re: Police Pose As Buyers, Recover N37m Stolen Benz G-wagon About To Be Sold N15m by dominique(f): 9:58am
Kizyte:
Most Nigerians don't know the difference between jeep and SUV
4 Likes 1 Share
This Is Wonders- Snake With 3 Heads Live! / PHOTO: Lagos Driver Has Sex With Polytechnic Student, Posts Unclad Photos Online / SHOCKING! See A Village Where Human Parts Are Eaten Daily [graphic Images]
Viewing this topic: davdgr8one, walex25(m), twin7(m), wellscon, sben2308(m), joeyztime(m), sameni123(m), Goddys(m), Eveluv(f), kokumo1949, teekrackz(m), davidadenrele, zeezou2(m), seyigiggle, Dhavido(m), Saheed9, grafixdon, miniero(m), Sheun001(m), tomaudu(m), cartimor, pawesome(m), popularbc, sojitek, CeoMYN, TIDDOLL(m), JONNYSPUTE(m), bestman09(m), accelion(m), bankyman(m), Yomitogreat, HeGeMon(m), bleeper, BestySam(m), movetoca, mystockyear, cutepoizin(m), abedammy, Joseankles, Topmaike007(m), mumuguyman(m), darlingnuel(m), webmaster3, Jgr8ola, martinsaba, seunax(m), miketayo(m), Neurokam09(m), mamuzoOMAH(m), orangeCV, Nairalandboss, somto10, liljaydee(m), itsene, infantlion(m), Default01, temigreat(m), largeoseni(m), rexchazy, mesmer, webhostbiz, ogoh4(m), Kaycee625(m), helpee(m), DatLagboi(m), snrman(m), mannatech, humphreydaniel, CaptainBlaise(m), Praise017, davedan88(m), soldierdollar(m), Barezzi(m), rummeh(m), austinfan4love, PrinceWezy(m), IKdImpeccable(m), naheembabatunde(m), Abayhormy(m), jayjayfancy(m), vinsilva, Gealman, nameoh, Ifeco232(m), charliebiz(m), desertboom(m), gly2ken, tonero230(m), LordBailish(m), Hemisphere, ElosAgos(m), dharmieee(m), mikky2k2(m), cliffypatt(m), toggy, klamba(m), habbyordun(m), Ginibaby877, EvaVerdure(m), Acidosis(m), Lexzyhands(m), henryskywalker2003(m), dalaman, olaayodeji08, yungokus, Naskiid(m), DirtyGold, Pivot, keximus(m), knightsTempler, llprincztonp(m), Neil0072009(m), Mc23, kliverpool(m), chibuking1(m), Boludex997(m), truckin, bolex04(m), rockog, Coolgent, Epiczi(m), chiefkpokp(m), Baroba(m), Ufranklin92(m), MrPeterson(m), ib22003(m), samyyoung1(m), seyerich(m), naturalwaves, Timbercrush, ourchy, huxman(m), paradigmshift(m), silodel, Nazzyauri(m), nengibo and 180 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13