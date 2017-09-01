

.

But Agofure has denied the allegation. Police said they were also looking for another suspect, identified simply as Patrick. The police believe that the fleeing Patrick masterminded the robbery.

.

A source said: “We didn’t, however, give up. We kept digging and finally tracked the car to Nasarawa State. We were shocked that the jeep had been moved from Lagos to Nasarawa State.

.

When we discovered that it had been placed online for sale, we swung into action. Although it was moved to Nasarawa State, it was displayed at a car mart in Abuja.”

.

The police alleged that Patrick drove the vehicle from Lekki-Ajah in Lagos State to Nasarawa State but placed at a car mart in Abuja for sale. The police disclosed that the jeep, which was N37 million, was placed on the online mart for N15 million.

.

According to NewTelegraph, the team of detectives that cracked the case was led by a Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP), Mr. Akinola Aduroja.

.

Aduroja said: “We posed as buyers that wanted to buy the jeep for N15 million online. We arrested the suspect when he came to sell the jeep to us. The jeep, whose location was Abuja, was recovered in a forest in Nasarawa State around midnight.”

source: Detectives attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Lagos State Police Command, have arrested a man, Andrew Agofure, suspected to have burgled a house at Lekki-Ajah area of the metropolis and stole a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon valued at N37 million.But Agofure has denied the allegation. Police said they were also looking for another suspect, identified simply as Patrick. The police believe that the fleeing Patrick masterminded the robbery.A source said: “We didn’t, however, give up. We kept digging and finally tracked the car to Nasarawa State. We were shocked that the jeep had been moved from Lagos to Nasarawa State.When we discovered that it had been placed online for sale, we swung into action. Although it was moved to Nasarawa State, it was displayed at a car mart in Abuja.”The police alleged that Patrick drove the vehicle from Lekki-Ajah in Lagos State to Nasarawa State but placed at a car mart in Abuja for sale. The police disclosed that the jeep, which was N37 million, was placed on the online mart for N15 million.According to NewTelegraph, the team of detectives that cracked the case was led by a Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP), Mr. Akinola Aduroja.Aduroja said: “We posed as buyers that wanted to buy the jeep for N15 million online. We arrested the suspect when he came to sell the jeep to us. The jeep, whose location was Abuja, was recovered in a forest in Nasarawa State around midnight.”source: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/09/police-pose-as-buyers-recover-n37m.html 3 Likes 1 Share