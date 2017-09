Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kris Asimonye Ugboma & Bovi Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary With Children (7210 Views)

Two Months After Childbirth, Bovi's Wife Flaunts Her Slim Body / Bovi & Wife, Kris Welcome A Baby Boy In Us (Photo) / Comedian Bovi's Wife Kris And Her Two Kids Enjoying Life In The US(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





with caption My world



https://www.instagram.com/p/BZN8S_sj4DV/?hl=en Quite lovely ,as shared online by her wife .. Kris. Asimonye Ugboma .with caption 5 Likes

Cute 1 Like

How will someonebe in a 'serious' relationship/marriage with a comedian ? 8 Likes

Too cute....mehn....can't wait to have mine o....I don't know what is keeping my future hubby sef.....mtchew 2 Likes

K





when you marry a comedian ,everything about your life will be comedy when you marry a comedian ,everything about your life will be comedy 1 Like

Cute, I love this

beautiful family

Bovi Bovi....... weldone sir....

Ok

Lovely

Nice

lovely

NairalandCS:

How will someonebe in a 'serious' relationship/marriage with a comedian ? and I heard her name is Ajoke. How can she expect him to take her seriously? and I heard her name is Ajoke. How can she expect him to take her seriously? 2 Likes

Luvly, d 2nd pix Bovi do u want 2 corrupt us

flexyfit:

Too cute....mehn....can't wait to have mine o....I don't know what is keeping my future hubby sef.....mtchew So funny! So funny!

Beautiful.

Lovely!

Lovely, meanwhile



Wife wakes up middle of the night and starts applying her makeup right there in the bed......

Husband stares at her and asks

"Have you lost your mind ?"

She replies

"I need to unlock my phone,

it's on face recognition and it doesn't recognise me". ��� 2 Likes

Why d boys mouth no align na? 1 Like

Everything about this man just looks funny.



Including the last picture.

I hear say youngsix don blow am. Na true?

Nice... Marry your friend.

So na Igbo girl he dey marry sef

flexyfit:

Too cute....mehn....can't wait to have mine o....I don't know what is keeping my future hubby sef.....mtchew

Let's start our wedding preparation. Let's start our wedding preparation.

Wonderful family, make una enjoy God punish devil.

flexyfit:

Too cute....mehn....can't wait to have mine o....I don't know what is keeping my future hubby sef.....mtchew I saw u in my dream last nite dear am de future husband I saw u in my dream last nite dear am de future husband

I'm happy for them

appliedscience:

So funny! Oga o, its not funny joor, if u like her, tell her! Oga o, its not funny joor, if u like her, tell her!

nice