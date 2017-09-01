



Read below what was shared by Gabriel on Facebook;



Whenever you wake up every morning, you say a prayer because you won't know the outcome of the day. This is just an accident that just happened this morning in Awka, Anambra State. She's by name Ukamaka and she works at EEDC Awka district, she just toke an excuse from the office to enable her go to the market to purchase the material her kids will need for the school resumption on Monday, buh just look what happened and how she just ended up, Dead. May her Gentle soul rest in perfect peace, Amen.



Source; This is very unfortunate. A Woman was killed in a tragic car accident after running into a truck in Awka, Anambra state on Saturday, September 16. According to Gabriel Simplicity Okoye who shared the news, the woman who worked with Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Awka district - took permission to go to the market to purchase things for her children ahead of school resumption but ended up dead following the ghastly accident. So sad...Read below what was shared by Gabriel on Facebook;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/woman-dies-taking-permission-office-go-market-photos.html 3 Likes