|Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by Angelanest: 1:37pm
This is very unfortunate. A Woman was killed in a tragic car accident after running into a truck in Awka, Anambra state on Saturday, September 16. According to Gabriel Simplicity Okoye who shared the news, the woman who worked with Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Awka district - took permission to go to the market to purchase things for her children ahead of school resumption but ended up dead following the ghastly accident. So sad...
Read below what was shared by Gabriel on Facebook;
Whenever you wake up every morning, you say a prayer because you won't know the outcome of the day. This is just an accident that just happened this morning in Awka, Anambra State. She's by name Ukamaka and she works at EEDC Awka district, she just toke an excuse from the office to enable her go to the market to purchase the material her kids will need for the school resumption on Monday, buh just look what happened and how she just ended up, Dead. May her Gentle soul rest in perfect peace, Amen.
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by corporateDan(m): 1:41pm
God bless the dead
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by shukuokukobambi: 1:42pm
Haaaa!!!!! What?!!!!!!
This is bad. How did this happen? RIP to the dead and condolences to her family
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by pallybrown(m): 1:43pm
This is sad. RIP
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by Young03(m): 1:51pm
Go in peace
tafi lafiya;
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by heendrix(m): 2:01pm
Bleep
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by aariwa(m): 2:25pm
When road safety tells us to wear seatbelts we feel they have something to gain from that,now that's the result.R.I.P to her
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by Narldon(f): 2:39pm
Please, Let's Drive Carefully
There is only ONE Life
RIP to the Dead
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by Florblu(f): 2:39pm
HEAVENS
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by alexistaiwo: 2:39pm
This people must have followed her to the market
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by Setpredict10: 2:39pm
ohhh.....RIP
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by dust144(m): 2:40pm
Chai
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by ChimuchiYola: 2:40pm
RIP to the Dead
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by itiswellandwell: 2:40pm
Sad
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by Naijareward: 2:40pm
Is that a Dangote Truck?
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by EgunMogaji(m): 2:40pm
This is a survivable accident had she worn her seatbelt.
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by mykel25(m): 2:41pm
May her soul RIP
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by lordsharks(m): 2:41pm
May her soul RIP
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by ngwababe: 2:41pm
God have mercy
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by ChimuchiYola: 2:41pm
Jesus Christ of Nazareth.....RIP to the Dead
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by Soljaboi44(m): 2:42pm
so sad
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by Atlantia(f): 2:42pm
This is so sad.
I can't help but think about the state her children would be in right now.
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by Ordilawi: 2:42pm
U go make am
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by bobofellaini(m): 2:42pm
so unfortunate. May God Almighty console her family
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by Celestyn8213: 2:42pm
Only God knows what happens next..... May our own not be premature and sudden.
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 2:44pm
May God grant her soul eternal rest Amen.
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by 2undexy(m): 2:44pm
live today like there is no tomorrow ...live the morning like there won't an Evening and live the Evening like there won't a Morning ....sorry for the blunder...
RIP
|Re: Woman Dies After Taking Permission From Office To Go The Market. Graphic Photos by chiiraq802(m): 2:46pm
RIP
