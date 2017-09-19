₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by celebsnestng: 3:44pm
Officials of Nigeria Customs Service in Abuja have revealed that they have intercepted a total of 18 exotic cars.
The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hammed Ali, during a briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, explained the reasons for the interception of vehicles.
He said the reason for the interception of vehicles bothers on non-payment of duties and the purchase of bulletproof cars without a permit from the office of the security adviser.
Some of the cars intercepted include two range rovers; one Rolls Royce; four Lexus jeeps; three G-wagon; one Prado jeep and one navigator jeep, among others.
See photos below;
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by movid(m): 3:47pm
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by jessejunior(m): 4:03pm
wherz d rolls royce
I don't know why somebody can afford to import luxury cars and can't pay dues
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by policy12: 4:10pm
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by Young03(m): 4:12pm
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by MhizzAJ(f): 5:03pm
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by Finstar: 5:03pm
Wow.. So I need a permit before I can own a bulletproof car? Nawa ooh.
Anyway, visit my signature
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by olahero(m): 5:03pm
money dey, walai, This has been happening before now, thanks to this season of interceptioning.
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by laurenziz6(m): 5:04pm
They have been saying Nigeria with will be better one day ever since I was a child
I say let them fix date!
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by talk2flash(m): 5:04pm
EHEEE, now what are they going to do with the cars, may thunder from Biafra fire that customs,
I didn't say anyting, am having malaria
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by tolexy123: 5:04pm
Government arresting government
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by afoo02(m): 5:04pm
Hmmm, where is the poverty?
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by GreenMavro: 5:04pm
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by tolexy123: 5:05pm
kti79249:see this 419, Fraud.... Na 1999 u dey?
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by biggy00000(m): 5:05pm
N yet sum pple keep shouting 'no money'.
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by Heromaniaa: 5:05pm
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by Billyonaire: 5:05pm
So why did they intercept it. People are no longer safe to buy whatever they want with their money or what ? And why is it on Social media ?
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by Jackipapa: 5:05pm
The cars will soon be cleared, no be 9ger we dey?
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by Fuadeiza(m): 5:06pm
afoo02:
come to my hostel mid semester, i will show you
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by eliadekx(m): 5:06pm
kti79249 post=6062456
keep distracting people here with this rubbish
wen satan come thunder u na that time ur
eyes go clear
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by ruggedtimi(m): 5:06pm
ip*b men still into import and export in nigeria seaport
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by brownsugar23: 5:06pm
na senators get the Cars i guess
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by Celestyn8213: 5:07pm
Someone is crying somewhere
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by 40kobo77: 5:07pm
All i know.
Is that Nnamdi Kanu is a terrorist.
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by brownsugar23: 5:07pm
Fuadeiza:
so una dy train poverty for una school
Re: Customs Intercepts 18 Exotic Cars, Including 3 G-wagon & 4 Lexus, In Abuja by unlimitedsoundz(m): 5:08pm
Busted!!!!
