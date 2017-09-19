







The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hammed Ali, during a briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, explained the reasons for the interception of vehicles.



He said the reason for the interception of vehicles bothers on non-payment of duties and the purchase of bulletproof cars without a permit from the office of the security adviser.







Some of the cars intercepted include two range rovers; one Rolls Royce; four Lexus jeeps; three G-wagon; one Prado jeep and one navigator jeep, among others.



See photos below;





See more at >> Officials of Nigeria Customs Service in Abuja have revealed that they have intercepted a total of 18 exotic cars.The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hammed Ali, during a briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, explained the reasons for the interception of vehicles.He said the reason for the interception of vehicles bothers on non-payment of duties and the purchase of bulletproof cars without a permit from the office of the security adviser.Some of the cars intercepted include two range rovers; one Rolls Royce; four Lexus jeeps; three G-wagon; one Prado jeep and one navigator jeep, among others.See photos below;See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/nigerian-customs-intercept-18-exotic-cars-including-3-g-wagon-4-lexus-abuja-photos/ 1 Like