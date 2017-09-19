₦airaland Forum

Kazaure & Corpers Condole With Family Of Yusuf Bomoi, Late NYSC Director-General by Yarnvibes(f): 3:46pm
​The Director-General, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure, has condoled with the family of the 13th Chief Executive of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Yusuf Bomoi, who died yesterday following a brief illness.

Speaking when he led the NYSC Management team as well as other officers and Corps members to the deceased’s family in Abuja, Kazaure eulogized him; saying that he would be remembered for the footprints he left in the NYSC, which he headed as Director-General from October 2004 to January 2009.

He described General Bomoi’s death as a great loss not only to the immediate family, but also the NYSC family and the rest of the nation.

The Director-General prayed Allah to grant him eternal rest and comfort his family.

He also handed a condolence letter to the wife of the deceased. It reads in part:

“His pragmatic and inclusive leadership style, sense of innovation and very compassionate disposition endeared him to the hearts of all and cemented his place in the history of the scheme.

“Although General Bomoi’s transition left a big vacuum that will be difficult to fill, we are consoled by his exemplary life of service to God and humanity.”

Prayers were offered during the visit for the repose of the departed soul.

Speaking later in an interview with newsmen, Kazaure described General Bomoi as one of the best Chief Executives that had headed the NYSC Scheme.

The Director-General recalled that among his achievements were the movement of the NYSC to its present Headquarters Complex at Maitama in Abuja.

He assured that the scheme would continue to stand by the bereaved family.

See more photos below;

http://fabinfos.com/nysc-kazaure-corps-members-condoles-family-late-director-general/

Re: Kazaure & Corpers Condole With Family Of Yusuf Bomoi, Late NYSC Director-General by Keneking: 4:56pm
Seen
Re: Kazaure & Corpers Condole With Family Of Yusuf Bomoi, Late NYSC Director-General by goldenceo1: 4:58pm
Seen... don't fall for the cheap scam by the OP behind me.

2 Likes

Re: Kazaure & Corpers Condole With Family Of Yusuf Bomoi, Late NYSC Director-General by Narldon(f): 4:58pm
RIP

2 Likes

Re: Kazaure & Corpers Condole With Family Of Yusuf Bomoi, Late NYSC Director-General by fergie001(m): 4:58pm
Alright,............ shocked

Rip
Re: Kazaure & Corpers Condole With Family Of Yusuf Bomoi, Late NYSC Director-General by Abbey2sam(m): 4:58pm
rip
Re: Kazaure & Corpers Condole With Family Of Yusuf Bomoi, Late NYSC Director-General by GreenMavro: 4:58pm
so sad...he will be greatly missed!

1 Like

Re: Kazaure & Corpers Condole With Family Of Yusuf Bomoi, Late NYSC Director-General by lonelydora(m): 4:58pm
Chai...Bomoi don die?
Re: Kazaure & Corpers Condole With Family Of Yusuf Bomoi, Late NYSC Director-General by Sirpaul(m): 4:59pm
NYSC....................... RIP
Re: Kazaure & Corpers Condole With Family Of Yusuf Bomoi, Late NYSC Director-General by olaolulazio(m): 4:59pm
May d dead never rise...
Re: Kazaure & Corpers Condole With Family Of Yusuf Bomoi, Late NYSC Director-General by madgoat(m): 4:59pm
undecided undecided so because he moved the NYSC secretariat to its permanent site means its something great... If he didnt move it to the permanent site, it would still have moved when it was time. Rubbish
Doing something great means having an impact on people's lives and not all the rubbish stated above.

1 Like

Re: Kazaure & Corpers Condole With Family Of Yusuf Bomoi, Late NYSC Director-General by elsse(m): 5:00pm
rip to the dead...no peace for the wicked
Re: Kazaure & Corpers Condole With Family Of Yusuf Bomoi, Late NYSC Director-General by olaolulazio(m): 5:00pm
GreenMavro:
so sad...he will be greatly missed!
u sabi am?
Make una dey form say una know person when e don die.
Re: Kazaure & Corpers Condole With Family Of Yusuf Bomoi, Late NYSC Director-General by Finstar: 5:01pm
Peace to the dead cry

Peace to the dead cry
Re: Kazaure & Corpers Condole With Family Of Yusuf Bomoi, Late NYSC Director-General by beautybaby: 5:02pm
RIP.
Re: Kazaure & Corpers Condole With Family Of Yusuf Bomoi, Late NYSC Director-General by Lagosparty: 5:04pm
sad
Re: Kazaure & Corpers Condole With Family Of Yusuf Bomoi, Late NYSC Director-General by BALLOSKI: 5:23pm
Allah Ya jikansa. He was indeed innovative as he practically moved the scheme from analogue to digital.
Re: Kazaure & Corpers Condole With Family Of Yusuf Bomoi, Late NYSC Director-General by Cindy08(f): 5:28pm
Na wa
Re: Kazaure & Corpers Condole With Family Of Yusuf Bomoi, Late NYSC Director-General by oluseyiforjesus(m): 5:53pm
Op put former DG in Ur Topic joor

