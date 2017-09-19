​The Director-General, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure, has condoled with the family of the 13th Chief Executive of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Yusuf Bomoi, who died yesterday following a brief illness.



Speaking when he led the NYSC Management team as well as other officers and Corps members to the deceased’s family in Abuja, Kazaure eulogized him; saying that he would be remembered for the footprints he left in the NYSC, which he headed as Director-General from October 2004 to January 2009.



He described General Bomoi’s death as a great loss not only to the immediate family, but also the NYSC family and the rest of the nation.



The Director-General prayed Allah to grant him eternal rest and comfort his family.



He also handed a condolence letter to the wife of the deceased. It reads in part:



“His pragmatic and inclusive leadership style, sense of innovation and very compassionate disposition endeared him to the hearts of all and cemented his place in the history of the scheme.



“Although General Bomoi’s transition left a big vacuum that will be difficult to fill, we are consoled by his exemplary life of service to God and humanity.”



Prayers were offered during the visit for the repose of the departed soul.



Speaking later in an interview with newsmen, Kazaure described General Bomoi as one of the best Chief Executives that had headed the NYSC Scheme.



The Director-General recalled that among his achievements were the movement of the NYSC to its present Headquarters Complex at Maitama in Abuja.



He assured that the scheme would continue to stand by the bereaved family.



See more photos below;

