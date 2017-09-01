Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) (16339 Views)

Floyd Mayweather is the richest man in sport and he is not afraid to flaunt his wealth. The 50-0 fighter became the first man in the history of boxing to record over £1billion in career earnings following his win over Conor McGregor.



He's now retreated back into retirement, where he is enjoying his plush lifestyle from his Los Angeles home.



Mayweather recently bought his Beverly Hills mansion for a whopping £18.9million and has kitted it out in style.



After earlier showcasing his collection of wine,the interior of his swanky home , Now, the 40-year-old just shared images of his championship belts and his blingy watches.











All I know is that God will judge him 13 Likes 3 Shares





but d poster above me.... why will God judge him for having money















joke of the day



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RixCnrnB85E&feature=youtu.be flex on its ur moneybut d poster above me.... why will God judge him for having moneyjoke of the day 10 Likes

9inches:

All I know is that God will judge him For stealing ur fathers success ? For stealing ur fathers success ? 64 Likes 2 Shares

Wow

That's what am blöödyfûçkiñg talking bout dáwg! Fúçking Make money....ßitches com to you... fúçkin begging you to fûçk their dirty pússy when they done sucking your çock like a fúçking vacuum cleaner 17 Likes

Is it ordinary boxing that made him this rich

FvckShiT:

That's what am blöödyfûçkiñg talking bout dáwg! Fúçking Make money....ßitches com to you... fúçkin begging you to fûçk their dirty pússy when they done sucking your çock like a fúçking vacuum cleaner

This one don kolo This one don kolo 54 Likes 4 Shares

Damn, im so underdressed.

Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44

Badt Guy

THE MONEY TEAM

What is this? Mayweather flash this and that.



You guys are part of the problem.







Mayweather







You're not the only one that has Belts oo

































Here is a Collection of Belts I won

24 Likes

too much money is a disease

wawu

owo ni koko

Na I'm sweat killer am.

Hard work pays 4 Likes

can u blame him

squash47:

For stealing ur fathers success ? You don't have the guts to mention his father in this.



Apply courtesy, if you have one at all. 6 Likes

retirement plan choke

MhizzAJ:

Is it ordinary boxing that made him this rich



Him loot Nigeria money join Him loot Nigeria money join 2 Likes

Nice

9inches:

All I know is that God will judge him for beating people up? for beating people up?

I seriously get the feeling this guy is unhappy even with all the wealth and fame. Only unhappy people flaunt their lives and belongings to satisfy their constant crave for attention and happiness. 9 Likes

9inches:

All I know is that God will judge him .. Yes, God will also judge you for being Stupid .... Yes, God will also judge you for being Stupid 1 Like

It is your money man! You fought for it literally.