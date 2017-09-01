₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 4:49pm
Floyd Mayweather is the richest man in sport and he is not afraid to flaunt his wealth. The 50-0 fighter became the first man in the history of boxing to record over £1billion in career earnings following his win over Conor McGregor.
He's now retreated back into retirement, where he is enjoying his plush lifestyle from his Los Angeles home.
Mayweather recently bought his Beverly Hills mansion for a whopping £18.9million and has kitted it out in style.
After earlier showcasing his collection of wine,the interior of his swanky home , Now, the 40-year-old just shared images of his championship belts and his blingy watches.
News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/floyd-mayweather-shows-off-his-flashy.html
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by 9inches(m): 4:52pm
All I know is that God will judge him
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 5:02pm
flex on its ur money
but d poster above me.... why will God judge him for having money
joke of the day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RixCnrnB85E&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by squash47(m): 5:03pm
9inches:For stealing ur fathers success ?
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by queenamirah: 5:03pm
Wow
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by FvckShiT: 5:04pm
That's what am blöödyfûçkiñg talking bout dáwg! Fúçking Make money....ßitches com to you... fúçkin begging you to fûçk their dirty pússy when they done sucking your çock like a fúçking vacuum cleaner
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 5:12pm
Is it ordinary boxing that made him this rich
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by bamite(m): 5:27pm
FvckShiT:
This one don kolo
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by wtfcoded: 5:29pm
Damn, im so underdressed.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 6:30pm
Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by ChaseChaseTroy: 6:46pm
Badt Guy
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 7:37pm
THE MONEY TEAM
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 7:38pm
What is this? Mayweather flash this and that.
You guys are part of the problem.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by Narldon(f): 7:38pm
Mayweather
You're not the only one that has Belts oo
Here is a Collection of Belts I won
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by sukkot: 7:38pm
too much money is a disease
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by Dahmayor(m): 7:38pm
wawu
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 7:38pm
owo ni koko
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 7:38pm
Na I'm sweat killer am.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by agadaone1(m): 7:38pm
Hard work pays
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by Haychay(m): 7:38pm
can u blame him
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by Flashh: 7:38pm
squash47:You don't have the guts to mention his father in this.
Apply courtesy, if you have one at all.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by BunbleBee: 7:39pm
retirement plan choke
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by loomer: 7:39pm
MhizzAJ:
Him loot Nigeria money join
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by liftedhigh: 7:39pm
Nice
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by demsid(m): 7:39pm
9inches:for beating people up?
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by SirLewis(m): 7:39pm
I seriously get the feeling this guy is unhappy even with all the wealth and fame. Only unhappy people flaunt their lives and belongings to satisfy their constant crave for attention and happiness.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:39pm
..
9inches:.. Yes, God will also judge you for being Stupid
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by Idrismusty97(m): 7:40pm
It is your money man! You fought for it literally.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's Flashy Watches And Belt Collection (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 7:40pm
Just for fighting?
