|Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by dre11(m): 6:28pm
Shocked housewife allegedly takes rat poison to protest husband’s plan to take second wife
A 22- year - old housewife has allegedly committed suicide by taking rat poison in Miga Local Government Area of Jigawa , to protest her husband’ s plan to marry another wife .
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by ray961: 6:30pm
See wahala o... Na watin d man want sef. If u die, he go still marry am.
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by zinachidi(m): 6:38pm
Family problem
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by PaperLace: 6:47pm
She must be a kid in love. I suspect she didn't plan to die, just a few days in the hospital to scare the man. The reality is, he will still marry the other woman. Who will be the first this time. Then proceed to marry a second _and a third, even fourth. All the aforementioned might happen before her 10th remembrance.
Widowers move on faster.
RIP to her.
On a flipside, the man, his prospective wife and her (un)born kids just escaped death. This lady is capable of poisoning them.
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by Daeylar(f): 6:53pm
Na wa,
Why such drastic measures in the first place.
I don't even know if I should type rip.
PaperLace:No chill,
no chill at all.
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by Exponental(m): 6:59pm
Second wife upgraded to first wife!
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by thorpido(m): 7:01pm
Will that stop him from taking a second wife now?Foolishness
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by jashar(f): 7:03pm
Who she do?
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by Evablizin(f): 7:11pm
Nawa ooo
Zero joy.
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by ScotFree(m): 7:11pm
She wins the FOOLISH WOMAN OF THE YEAR Award
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by BrotherJesu(m): 7:15pm
If that man goes ahead with the wife2 this lady will surely kill dem
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by TINALETC3(f): 8:26pm
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by menstrualpad: 8:27pm
TINALETC3:These ladies marry too young a age .... even before they're able to clean up appropriately.... just like tinaletc3
The poster below is a thief. The one above married too early.
See naming:
He said the jealous housewife committed the act on Monday around 6 p. m . in Yanmalam village , Miga town.
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by Narldon(f): 8:28pm
Ok
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by asawanathegreat(m): 8:28pm
Eyah see as u do me, no worry I guy u sniper as well to mix it.
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by Treyknowles(m): 8:29pm
Stupid Woman! So Now That She's Gone The Man Won't Marry Another Wife?
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by Gracyswizy(f): 8:29pm
Stupendous ignoramus, no if the rat poison kills her,the husband will surely go ahead to marry the second wife,mtchhhreew,ndi mmadu sef
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by Boyooosa(m): 8:30pm
Stew pede
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by free2ryhme: 8:30pm
dre11:
She foolishly kill herself over her husband plan to marry not that he has married a second wife.
She has killed herself and the man is still living. why no sense to seek counsel for wisdom on the matter haba ?
She has given the man the prima facie to take a second wife by killing herself
this matter just tire me !
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by free2ryhme: 8:30pm
dre11:
Yeye and foolish woman na who loose. The husband go still marry the woman now wey she don die. Suicide dey run for their family blood.
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by uzobaby(f): 8:30pm
Ewu Gambia...at the end nah you still lose..cos in less than two months he will marry her. ..sense fall on you in your next world
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by free2ryhme: 8:30pm
By killing herself did not solve the problem
her decision to commit suicide won't prove anything. Plus, she is gone, how people react or think about her doesn't matter anyway.
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by free2ryhme: 8:31pm
she has assumed that her feelings and situation will never change for the better.
Suicide is never an option
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by YelloweWest: 8:31pm
Na wa o. This is serious but why kill yourself over a man when men full everywhere?
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by biblegirl(f): 8:32pm
Rest in peace 22nd year old housewife.In ur next life pls be a christian n ur husband wont find it normal to marry a second wife.
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by abdelrahman: 8:32pm
Madness of the highest order.
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by bamite(m): 8:32pm
I have encountered two suicidal babes in my life. I don't wish to meet any like that ever again.
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by dzeros(m): 8:33pm
So dump, after funeral my guy will marry many more wives and leave his life while the mumu has died, in this century people still behave this way?
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by thundafire: 8:33pm
She Helped dey man sef,he can legally marry again to hell with trash
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by CakezbyMarie: 8:34pm
Mu² RIP
|Re: Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife by abdelrahman: 8:34pm
biblegirl:see this idiot,see how see is talking trash,women are more than men in this world,what do you want the non married women to do when the men are marry one wife each.many pastors are even marry secret without letting their wife know about it.
