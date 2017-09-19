Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Housewife Takes Rat Poison In Jigawa To Protest Husband’s Plan To Take 2nd Wife (6549 Views)

A 22- year - old housewife has allegedly committed suicide by taking rat poison in Miga Local Government Area of Jigawa , to protest her husband’ s plan to marry another wife .



The Police Public Relations Officer in the state , DSP Abdu Jinjiri , confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Wednesday.



Jinjiri gave the name of the deceased as Malama Hajara .



He said the jealous housewife committed the act on Monday around 6 p. m . in Yanmalam village , Miga town.



“ On September 18 , around 8 p. m, we received a report that one 22- year - old housewife identified as Hajara has committed suicide by taking rat poison around 6 p. m . simply because her husband was planning to marry another wife.



“ She was taken to General Hospital, Jahun , in Jahun Local Government Area where she died on the same day, ” Jinjiri said .



He added that the body of the deceased had been handed over to her family for burial .



A source who pleaded anonymity told NAN that the deceased’ s sister had, in 2001 , attempted suicide by taking rat poison when her husband planned to marry another wife.



“ Fortunately, she survived it , ” the source said . ( NAN )

See wahala o... Na watin d man want sef. If u die, he go still marry am. 7 Likes 1 Share

Family problem 1 Like

She must be a kid in love. I suspect she didn't plan to die, just a few days in the hospital to scare the man. The reality is, he will still marry the other woman. Who will be the first this time. Then proceed to marry a second _and a third, even fourth. All the aforementioned might happen before her 10th remembrance.



Widowers move on faster.

RIP to her.



On a flipside, the man, his prospective wife and her (un)born kids just escaped death. This lady is capable of poisoning them. 10 Likes 1 Share





Why such drastic measures in the first place.



I don't even know if I should type rip.



no chill at all. Na wa,Why such drastic measures in the first place.I don't even know if I should type rip.No chill,no chill at all. 3 Likes 1 Share

Second wife upgraded to first wife!

Will that stop him from taking a second wife now?Foolishness

Who she do?

Nawa ooo





Zero joy.

She wins the FOOLISH WOMAN OF THE YEAR Award 3 Likes 1 Share

If that man goes ahead with the wife2 this lady will surely kill dem 1 Like

Ok

Eyah see as u do me, no worry I guy u sniper as well to mix it. 1 Like

Stupid Woman! So Now That She's Gone The Man Won't Marry Another Wife?

Stupendous ignoramus, no if the rat poison kills her,the husband will surely go ahead to marry the second wife,mtchhhreew,ndi mmadu sef

Stew pede

She foolishly kill herself over her husband plan to marry not that he has married a second wife.



She has killed herself and the man is still living. why no sense to seek counsel for wisdom on the matter haba ?



She has given the man the prima facie to take a second wife by killing herself



this matter just tire me ! She foolishly kill herselfnot that he has married a second wife.She has killed herself and the man is still living. why no sense to seek counsel for wisdom on the matter haba ?She has given the man the prima facie to take a second wife by killing herselfthis matter just tire me !

Yeye and foolish woman na who loose. The husband go still marry the woman now wey she don die. Suicide dey run for their family blood. Yeye and foolish woman na who loose. The husband go still marry the woman now wey she don die. Suicide dey run for their family blood.

Ewu Gambia...at the end nah you still lose..cos in less than two months he will marry her. ..sense fall on you in your next world

By killing herself did not solve the problem





her decision to commit suicide won't prove anything. Plus, she is gone, how people react or think about her doesn't matter anyway.

she has assumed that her feelings and situation will never change for the better.



Suicide is never an option

Na wa o. This is serious but why kill yourself over a man when men full everywhere?

Rest in peace 22nd year old housewife.In ur next life pls be a christian n ur husband wont find it normal to marry a second wife.

Madness of the highest order.

I have encountered two suicidal babes in my life. I don't wish to meet any like that ever again.

So dump, after funeral my guy will marry many more wives and leave his life while the mumu has died, in this century people still behave this way?

She Helped dey man sef,he can legally marry again to hell with trash

Mu² RIP