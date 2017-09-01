₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,096 members, 3,801,774 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 11:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone (9381 Views)
Why I'll Never Use A Memory Card In My Life Again / Reply To "Why I Will Never Use Tecno Phones Again": My Opinion. / Why I Will Never Use Tecno Phones Again (good Reason) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by FitnessDoctor: 6:49pm
Hello guys, its your favorite health blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
For teenagers and some adults, it might be equivalent to stop existing altogether. But trust your favorite health blogger this once, it is actually for your own good.
Remember, I only post stuff that makes you healthier and living life a whole lot easier.
So other than dangerous bacteria, radiation and all those bad things attached to using your phone, here are 3 situations you should never use your mobile phone.
1. While It's Charging
Don't make use of your phone or make calls while it's charging because it might either explode or you might get electrocuted.
Seriously, did you believe all that?
Well, that is just a myth, you shouldn't focus on too much. Why? Because it has never been proven that answering phone calls or using your phone while it's charging can blow your brains off.
Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor - your favorite health blogger (realfitbody.com)
I said it has never been proven, but that does not mean it has never happened because it has.
All those explosions or electrocutions were caused either by the charger being used (for those who love buying cheap chargers), the battery or the voltage.
So, you might wonder, why is this my number one?
Because you should still be careful, Samsung Galaxy Note 7 shocked the world by blowing up in a matter of time. With other factors pieced together, I recommend you should be careful when using your phone while charging or don't use it at all.
Note: Always charge your phone with its own charger.
2. Before going to bed
Coming from someone who once suffered from insomnia, I think you should take this one pretty seriously. If you checked my blog last week, you will notice it was filled with sleep articles to enhance your sleep quality all because I know what I went through.
Making use of your phone before going to bed, like checking chats or playing games, watching movies (like my sister) or reading my blog (I don't even post new articles at night but from 7am everyday) increases your levels of stress which makes it harder for you to fall asleep.
Now, the reason for all these is totally related to the bright blue-tinged light your phone screen emits.
Take it from me you don't want to be staring at a bright screen at night.
So what about this bright blue-tinged light?
Well, I am going to skip this, because it is a hell of information, that I don't want to summarize too much. I will bring it up in a new article and notify all my subscribers.
So what should you do?
Take your eyes off the screen, an hour before bed, it helps improve sleep quality and makes your life a whole lot easier.
Not only that, back in 2016, two women went temporarily blind from constantly checking their phones in the dark.
Dr. Gordon Plant of Moorfield’s Eye Hospital in London explained that both women typically looked at their smartphones with only one eye while resting on their side in bed in the dark — their other eye was covered by the pillow.
“So you have one eye adapted to the light because it’s looking at the phone and the other eye is adapted to the dark,” he said.
When they put their phone down, they couldn’t see with the phone eye. That’s because “it’s taking many minutes to catch up to the other eye that’s adapted to the dark,” Plant said.
3. In the Toilet
Like Seriously who does that?
I did! I remember even taking my laptop into the bathroom for over 20 minutes when I had to poop and the battery was running out. I also remember a friend who wrote html codes for his wapka site while he was in the toilet. He now owns Techkibay by the way.
So what is the big deal about this?
Doctors are talking about dangerous bacteria which can be transmitted from your phone to you. According to WebMD, these bacteria include E.coli (very popular guy), salmonella, shigella and campylobacter (who even came up with these names?).
Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)
All these bacteria can make you very sick, including viruses like staph and gastro which be can be transmitted from solid surfaces like your phone.
Here is what you should do:
Simply, don't take it into the bathroom at all. Even if you were downloading the last episode of Game of Thrones (love that show by the way).
4. The First Thing in the Morning
According to many researchers, dropping this habit of checking your phone the first thing in the morning will help you a lot and in an inspirational way.
From my experience, checking your phone the first thing in the morning can really spoil your day, either through stress or disappointment (especially if you were expecting something to happen overnight).
Even Google's former Design Ethicist Tristan Harris confirmed this.
So what's my advice?
Nothing frees the mind better than exercising and this should be the first thing you do in the morning. If you were expecting something to happen overnight, I recommend you go through exercises first no matter how important they are.
In reality, I do take my own advice and that is what I do every morning.
So there you have it, never use your phones in these situations because you've got dangerous bacteria, possible explosions and electrocutions, stress and poor sleep quality coming your way if you do.
Why not rush down to the comment box and tell me what you think
I remain your favorite Health Blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor.
source: http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/you-should-never-your-phone.html
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by Majesticniyi(m): 9:47pm
Heard...doesn't mean I still won't take my phone with me into the restroom
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by ekygirl(f): 9:53pm
Ok
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by emeijeh(m): 9:55pm
The best place to browse is the toilet.
Who else agrees with me?!
I stopped reading when I got to the toilet part.
Fitnessdoc, I don't agree with you on that.
55 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by olatwo(m): 9:57pm
Hmm.
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by lilmax(m): 9:57pm
who be this one?
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by 40kobo77: 9:57pm
K
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by Flashh: 9:57pm
Your thread says...
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by goingape1: 9:57pm
5. while phucking
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:57pm
I do all four OP
Listen to my freestyle @ https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/24670
Also listen to my song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/233002
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by Holarbizzy042: 9:57pm
Guilty of all the FOUR "charges"
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by GODKID98(m): 9:57pm
At Military Checkpoints
Unless you have been adequately fortified against 3D slaps and soulbreaking punishments, do not attempt to use your phone at Military checkpoints.Infact,do not even put on your headset or earpiece if you intend to get to your destination with all your body parts functioning.. That's if you get to your destination at all.
Doctors have confirmed that it has a potentially lethal effect on the human Anatomy as 70% of the reported cases failed to gain maximum use of the affected parts for the remaining part of their lives.
6 Likes
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by Dracoe(m): 9:58pm
While it's charging ke
When do you now expect someone like me that charges for 6 hours, only to unplug from the socket and the battery runs down within 30 minutes to use my phone
1 Like
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by Boyooosa(m): 9:58pm
No b lie
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by mikuz(m): 9:58pm
Great article!
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by Partnerbiz3: 9:58pm
Its been long i learnt from nairaland.
1 Like
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by motun2017(f): 9:58pm
op just say i shdnt use my phone atall.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by Gracyswizy(f): 9:58pm
In the toilet.
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by just2endowed: 9:58pm
Nice one op.
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:59pm
Ok
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by tonylaw07(m): 9:59pm
Guilty. Reading your post from the Toilet now.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by Ivimilly: 9:59pm
What the hell it's all good tho compiling bull poo for someone to read
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by TINALETC3(f): 9:59pm
Op, is dat Davido in d toilet
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by Queenserah26(f): 9:59pm
Nice one OP
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by KissCODE(m): 10:00pm
Whu is this funny thread in the front page?
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by eleojo23: 10:00pm
OP, please remove the toilet.
What are we supposed to be doing while sitting on the white throne? Counting the ceiling?...Naa...
Disclaimer: Only take your phone to the toilet if you have a clean toilet. Don't try it if you use pit toilet..just don't...
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by VickyRotex(f): 10:00pm
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by 40kobo77: 10:01pm
Flashh:
Anybody here ever been making love and got distracted by a persistent phone call?
You can't stop. And the phone would not stop ringing too. And when you pull out halfway,to check who would not let you rest.
The person would just say HI how are you?WTF.
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by Integrityfarms(m): 10:01pm
.... My poo doesn't go out freely without my phone in my hands...
1 Like
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by flexxyworld(m): 10:01pm
Very important but you forgot to add - while at any army check point especially in the north.
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by chimhigher(m): 10:01pm
CHOI OP U B CORRECT IGBO MAN,E B LIKE SAY NA UR SITE U KON ADVERTISE..9ce info tho
|Re: 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone by xreal: 10:01pm
Actually, the listed are minor cases.
The below are the bomb.
1) While approaching military check points.
2) When those trigger happy police ask you for bribe.
3) When armed robbers visit you.
1 Like
How Much Is The Real Price Of Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 In Nigeria / Nokia~~ Configuration~~settings For Celtel/glo/mtn / Om 4.2 Multi Handler Official Thread
Viewing this topic: niyihawking(m), omakay(m), Ajinoride(m), royalamour(m), DanXplore(m), Fremlin, simeonni, charlesazeh(m), djgreenland(m), Coloradvantage, Brunicekid(m), Rafrik27, Samojo4real(m), highchiefpee(m), Exempted, garex, Allee90, sainturch(m), captain89, hilariousdammie(m), Ayaba03(f), AuthoritySpeaks(m), quietswagg, Honour2, okwudiliemma, Iamsheye(m), YBMB(m), sagitariusbaby(m), Yuneehk(f), DoctorAlien(m), lawrencedash01(m), feezy11(m), tukopy, inspiratio, freecocoa(f), Deocle, JohnsonEmma(m), emsco(m), snrman(m), GlobalGisting, ogbeniolola, doublewisdom, arinzeasika(m), Costello559(m), Probina, Matysu, adeyusuf2000, seyilabi(m), Facetoface(m), lammie21(m), mach7(m), ch3ckm8, martynsnet, Ebuks(m), ucee64(m), KINGS100(m), mcocolok(m), Macdawid(m) and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17