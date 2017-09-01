



For teenagers and some adults, it might be equivalent to stop existing altogether. But trust your favorite health blogger this once, it is actually for your own good.



So other than dangerous bacteria, radiation and all those bad things attached to using your phone, here are 3 situations you should never use your mobile phone.



1. While It's Charging



Don't make use of your phone or make calls while it's charging because it might either explode or you might get electrocuted.



Seriously, did you believe all that?



Well, that is just a myth, you shouldn't focus on too much. Why? Because it has never been proven that answering phone calls or using your phone while it's charging can blow your brains off.



I said it has never been proven, but that does not mean it has never happened because it has.



All those explosions or electrocutions were caused either by the charger being used (for those who love buying cheap chargers), the battery or the voltage.



So, you might wonder, why is this my number one?



Because you should still be careful, Samsung Galaxy Note 7 shocked the world by blowing up in a matter of time. With other factors pieced together, I recommend you should be careful when using your phone while charging or don't use it at all.



Note: Always charge your phone with its own charger.



2. Before going to bed



Coming from someone who once suffered from insomnia, I think you should take this one pretty seriously. If you checked my blog last week, you will notice it was filled with sleep articles to enhance your sleep quality all because I know what I went through.



Making use of your phone before going to bed, like checking chats or playing games, watching movies (like my sister) or reading my blog (I don't even post new articles at night but from 7am everyday) increases your levels of stress which makes it harder for you to fall asleep.



Now, the reason for all these is totally related to the bright blue-tinged light your phone screen emits.



Take it from me you don't want to be staring at a bright screen at night.



So what about this bright blue-tinged light?



Well, I am going to skip this, because it is a hell of information, that I don't want to summarize too much. I will bring it up in a new article and notify all my subscribers.



So what should you do?



Take your eyes off the screen, an hour before bed, it helps improve sleep quality and makes your life a whole lot easier.



Not only that, back in 2016, two women went temporarily blind from constantly checking their phones in the dark.



Dr. Gordon Plant of Moorfield’s Eye Hospital in London explained that both women typically looked at their smartphones with only one eye while resting on their side in bed in the dark — their other eye was covered by the pillow.



“So you have one eye adapted to the light because it’s looking at the phone and the other eye is adapted to the dark,” he said.



When they put their phone down, they couldn’t see with the phone eye. That’s because “it’s taking many minutes to catch up to the other eye that’s adapted to the dark,” Plant said.



3. In the Toilet



Like Seriously who does that?



I did! I remember even taking my laptop into the bathroom for over 20 minutes when I had to poop and the battery was running out. I also remember a friend who wrote html codes for his wapka site while he was in the toilet. He now owns Techkibay by the way.



So what is the big deal about this?



Doctors are talking about dangerous bacteria which can be transmitted from your phone to you. According to WebMD, these bacteria include E.coli (very popular guy), salmonella, shigella and campylobacter (who even came up with these names?).



All these bacteria can make you very sick, including viruses like staph and gastro which be can be transmitted from solid surfaces like your phone.



Here is what you should do:



Simply, don't take it into the bathroom at all. Even if you were downloading the last episode of Game of Thrones (love that show by the way).



4. The First Thing in the Morning



According to many researchers, dropping this habit of checking your phone the first thing in the morning will help you a lot and in an inspirational way.



From my experience, checking your phone the first thing in the morning can really spoil your day, either through stress or disappointment (especially if you were expecting something to happen overnight).



Even Google's former Design Ethicist Tristan Harris confirmed this.



So what's my advice?



Nothing frees the mind better than exercising and this should be the first thing you do in the morning. If you were expecting something to happen overnight, I recommend you go through exercises first no matter how important they are.



In reality, I do take my own advice and that is what I do every morning.



So there you have it, never use your phones in these situations because you've got dangerous bacteria, possible explosions and electrocutions, stress and poor sleep quality coming your way if you do.



