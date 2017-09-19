Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) (8544 Views)

A housewife and staff of Blue Print Technologies Limited, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, Ronke Adeyemi 33, has been arrested and arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly stealing one Varisinail solution valued at 10,000 at Prine Ebeano Supermarkets Located on Admiralty road, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos.



The accused, a residence of Idado Estate, Lagos was arrested by the police at Mobolaji Johnson Police post, Lekki and arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate Court on a one count charge of stealing.



Police prosecutor, Chinedu Njoku informed the court in charge No. B/59/2017 that the accused committed the alleged offence on 8 September, 2017 at Prince Ebeano Supermarket, Lekki.



Njoku told the court that the accused walk into the supermarkets with the pretence of buying something and that in the process, she allegedly stole one Varisi Nail Solution valued at 10,000 and hid it inside her bag unknown to her that the CCTV cameras mounted inside the supermarket had captured her.



He said that nemesis, however, caught up with the accused when she attempted to leave the supermarket through the exit gate while the security men on duty stopped her for a search and allegedly found the stolen item inside her bag.



Njoku said that the offence the accused committed was punishable under section 287 of the criminal of Lagos State 2016. The accused pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime in the open court and Chief Magistrate Folashade Botoku granted her bail in the sum of N10,000 with one surety in like sum.



Botoku adjourned the case till 26 September, 2017.





https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/09/19/house-wife-arrested-for-stealing-at-supermarket/





lalasticlala

Noted.







Imagine, she no even steal better thing sef AfonjImagine, she no even steal better thing sef 3 Likes

Shame!!!! Lekki wives.....looks like Deziani Mmdueke's younger sister. nail solution have finally nailed her. 10 Likes

her stupidity is beyond my scope of understanding 3 Likes





What a disgrace. I Dont even know what to write further.. What a disgrace. I Dont even know what to write further..

A housewife and staff of Blue Print Technologies Limited, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, RONKE ADEYEMI 8 Likes

housewife?. maybe she's a clepto 4 Likes

I guess she is kleptomaniac however, she ought to have sought solution to her problem before now. 2 Likes

desperate housewife

If na food she steal, we for understand say na hunger but wetin Nail solution wan do for her life now? 9 Likes

Recession....... aka Buharism,

Irresponsible husband caused this.

Eeyah

Hmmmm na wah o! As you no buy the stuff carry the 10k wey you suppose use buy am bail yourself. 2 Likes

too bad

after, sombodi will say "na recession"

u knw fit find those aboki make dem help u cut ur nails with omo nd scissors. supermarket fall on u





See the vulture nail All in an attempt to be a slay queenSee the vulture nail

She's has a psychological disorder,this is not ordinary stealing if not she would've gone for something more beneficial...she needs a therapist and correctional home

RONKE ADEYEMI





On our way from biafra On our way from biafra 2 Likes

Eyaah

Na wa oooo...



This kind woman when security asks her to drop her bag before entering the supermarket thats when u will start hearing big big grammar... 'who do u think you are, how much is ur salary, what rubbish' 3 Likes



Njoku said that the offense the accused committed was punishable under section 287 of the criminal of Lagos State 2016. The accused pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime in the open court and Chief Magistrate Folashade Botoku granted her bail in the sum of N10,000 with one surety in like sum.

the judge was very lenient and nice person.

saxwizard:

desperate housewife Nope, she's retired slay queen Nope, she's retired slay queen

priceaction:

the judge was very lenient and nice person.

She get luck sef She get luck sef

Chai... Na wa o

subtlemee:

She's has a psychological disorder,this is not ordinary stealing if not she would gone for something more beneficial...she needs a therapist and correctional home

it could be a spiritual poo. she could jst be manipulated somewhere to jst steal and get embarrassed/stained. probly she may have stepped on someones toe. The world is terrific and the hrt of man is desperately wicked it could be a spiritual poo. she could jst be manipulated somewhere to jst steal and get embarrassed/stained. probly she may have stepped on someones toe. The world is terrific and the hrt of man is desperately wicked

na wa ooo

dre11:



















there is a law that allows the woman there is a law that allows the woman