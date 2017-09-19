₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,096 members, 3,801,774 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 11:21 PM

Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) (8544 Views)

Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) / Woman Beats Man In A Fight At A Supermarket. Photos/video / Man Steals Wine From Ikeja Supermarket (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by dre11(m): 7:29pm
Paul Iyoghojie




A housewife and staff of Blue Print Technologies Limited, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, Ronke Adeyemi 33, has been arrested and arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly stealing one Varisinail solution valued at 10,000 at Prine Ebeano Supermarkets Located on Admiralty road, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos.

The accused, a residence of Idado Estate, Lagos was arrested by the police at Mobolaji Johnson Police post, Lekki and arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate Court on a one count charge of stealing.

Police prosecutor, Chinedu Njoku informed the court in charge No. B/59/2017 that the accused committed the alleged offence on 8 September, 2017 at Prince Ebeano Supermarket, Lekki.

Njoku told the court that the accused walk into the supermarkets with the pretence of buying something and that in the process, she allegedly stole one Varisi Nail Solution valued at 10,000 and hid it inside her bag unknown to her that the CCTV cameras mounted inside the supermarket had captured her.

He said that nemesis, however, caught up with the accused when she attempted to leave the supermarket through the exit gate while the security men on duty stopped her for a search and allegedly found the stolen item inside her bag.

Njoku said that the offence the accused committed was punishable under section 287 of the criminal of Lagos State 2016. The accused pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime in the open court and Chief Magistrate Folashade Botoku granted her bail in the sum of N10,000 with one surety in like sum.

Botoku adjourned the case till 26 September, 2017.



https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/09/19/house-wife-arrested-for-stealing-at-supermarket/


lalasticlala
Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by madridguy(m): 7:39pm
Noted.
Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by dubemnaija: 8:21pm
Afonj lipsrsealed lipsrsealed


Imagine, she no even steal better thing sef undecided

3 Likes

Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by morbeta(m): 8:50pm
Shame!!!! Lekki wives.....looks like Deziani Mmdueke's younger sister. nail solution have finally nailed her.

10 Likes

Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by olamil34: 9:28pm
her stupidity is beyond my scope of understanding

3 Likes

Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by rayblings(m): 10:08pm
shocked

What a disgrace. I Dont even know what to write further..

Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by nwakibie3(m): 10:08pm
A housewife and staff of Blue Print Technologies Limited, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, RONKE ADEYEMI

8 Likes

Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by Zizicardo(f): 10:09pm
housewife?. maybe she's a clepto

4 Likes

Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by GboyegaD(m): 10:09pm
I guess she is kleptomaniac however, she ought to have sought solution to her problem before now.

2 Likes

Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by saxwizard(m): 10:09pm
desperate housewife
Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by kennygee(f): 10:09pm
If na food she steal, we for understand say na hunger but wetin Nail solution wan do for her life now?

9 Likes

Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by Sunofgod(m): 10:09pm
Recession....... aka Buharism,
Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by ymee(m): 10:10pm
Irresponsible husband caused this.
Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by Nemesis1: 10:10pm
Eeyah
Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by ekems2017(f): 10:10pm
Hmmmm na wah o! As you no buy the stuff carry the 10k wey you suppose use buy am bail yourself.

2 Likes

Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by beautiful232(f): 10:11pm
too bad
Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by fexti: 10:11pm
after, sombodi will say "na recession"
Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by Oshoko(m): 10:13pm
u knw fit find those aboki make dem help u cut ur nails with omo nd scissors. supermarket fall on u
Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by GlorifiedTunde(m): 10:13pm
All in an attempt to be a slay queen undecided

See the vulture nail angry
Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by subtlemee(f): 10:13pm
She's has a psychological disorder,this is not ordinary stealing if not she would've gone for something more beneficial...she needs a therapist and correctional home
Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by nwakibie3(m): 10:13pm
RONKE ADEYEMI


On our way from biafra grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by Sommez: 10:15pm
Eyaah
Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by Yinxies(f): 10:15pm
Na wa oooo...

Earn money this season making Hats/Fascinators, Bridal Fans and other Accessories. Join our free training class on whtsapp to get started.

Contact me for details 08090624419
Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by Emescot(m): 10:15pm
This kind woman when security asks her to drop her bag before entering the supermarket thats when u will start hearing big big grammar... 'who do u think you are, how much is ur salary, what rubbish' grin

3 Likes

Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by priceaction: 10:15pm
the judge was very lenient and nice person.
Njoku said that the offense the accused committed was punishable under section 287 of the criminal of Lagos State 2016. The accused pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime in the open court and Chief Magistrate Folashade Botoku granted her bail in the sum of N10,000 with one surety in like sum.
Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by menwongo(m): 10:15pm
saxwizard:
desperate housewife
Nope, she's retired slay queen
Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by nwakibie3(m): 10:17pm
priceaction:
the judge was very lenient and nice person.

She get luck sef grin grin
Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by Queenserah26(f): 10:26pm
Chai... Na wa o
Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by DNA9(m): 10:28pm
subtlemee:
She's has a psychological disorder,this is not ordinary stealing if not she would gone for something more beneficial...she needs a therapist and correctional home

it could be a spiritual poo. she could jst be manipulated somewhere to jst steal and get embarrassed/stained. probly she may have stepped on someones toe. The world is terrific and the hrt of man is desperately wicked
Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by free2ryhme: 10:29pm
na wa ooo
Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by free2ryhme: 10:29pm
dre11:









https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/09/19/house-wife-arrested-for-stealing-at-supermarket/








there is a law that allows the woman
Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by preaches(m): 10:29pm
[quote author=dre11 post=60628857]








https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/09/19/house-wife-arrested-for-stealing-at-supermarket/








ayar madam kpele fine smooth crimo

(0) (1) (Reply)

Missing 5year Old Girl: Sharon Omolayo / A Female Unical Student Raped In Male Hostel (photo) / Physically Challenged Son Kidnaps Mother In Edo State

Viewing this topic: 50pseamer(m), Quamone, augustine, demoman(m), Kikalee, CrownV12(m), tonee45, eph12(m), tripoli007(m), keyanZuzer, RotrMezie, Delerichard(m), ishua, NigelCundy, heywhy4u, oladayo042, purples25(f), Richardmorgan, beaversticks(m), 1kingwriter, mrdino(m), martyncee, Babajyd(m), Apache2015, JCBOY4LIFE, bravolad(m), feeqtee(m), askestates, izora, blaKKy83(f), layo50(m), habtund(f), coolk(m), suwalee(f), deji17, stieyven(m), GoldenBoi111, Anowax(m), EuroBoy007(m), Dronedude(m), studbobby and 84 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.