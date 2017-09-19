₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by dre11(m): 7:29pm
Paul Iyoghojie
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/09/19/house-wife-arrested-for-stealing-at-supermarket/
lalasticlala
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by madridguy(m): 7:39pm
Noted.
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by dubemnaija: 8:21pm
Afonj
Imagine, she no even steal better thing sef
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by morbeta(m): 8:50pm
Shame!!!! Lekki wives.....looks like Deziani Mmdueke's younger sister. nail solution have finally nailed her.
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by olamil34: 9:28pm
her stupidity is beyond my scope of understanding
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by rayblings(m): 10:08pm
What a disgrace. I Dont even know what to write further..
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by nwakibie3(m): 10:08pm
A housewife and staff of Blue Print Technologies Limited, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, RONKE ADEYEMI
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by Zizicardo(f): 10:09pm
housewife?. maybe she's a clepto
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by GboyegaD(m): 10:09pm
I guess she is kleptomaniac however, she ought to have sought solution to her problem before now.
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by saxwizard(m): 10:09pm
desperate housewife
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by kennygee(f): 10:09pm
If na food she steal, we for understand say na hunger but wetin Nail solution wan do for her life now?
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by Sunofgod(m): 10:09pm
Recession....... aka Buharism,
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by ymee(m): 10:10pm
Irresponsible husband caused this.
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by Nemesis1: 10:10pm
Eeyah
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by ekems2017(f): 10:10pm
Hmmmm na wah o! As you no buy the stuff carry the 10k wey you suppose use buy am bail yourself.
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by beautiful232(f): 10:11pm
too bad
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by fexti: 10:11pm
after, sombodi will say "na recession"
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by Oshoko(m): 10:13pm
u knw fit find those aboki make dem help u cut ur nails with omo nd scissors. supermarket fall on u
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by GlorifiedTunde(m): 10:13pm
All in an attempt to be a slay queen
See the vulture nail
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by subtlemee(f): 10:13pm
She's has a psychological disorder,this is not ordinary stealing if not she would've gone for something more beneficial...she needs a therapist and correctional home
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by nwakibie3(m): 10:13pm
RONKE ADEYEMI
On our way from biafra
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by Sommez: 10:15pm
Eyaah
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by Yinxies(f): 10:15pm
Na wa oooo...
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by Emescot(m): 10:15pm
This kind woman when security asks her to drop her bag before entering the supermarket thats when u will start hearing big big grammar... 'who do u think you are, how much is ur salary, what rubbish'
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by priceaction: 10:15pm
the judge was very lenient and nice person.
Njoku said that the offense the accused committed was punishable under section 287 of the criminal of Lagos State 2016. The accused pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime in the open court and Chief Magistrate Folashade Botoku granted her bail in the sum of N10,000 with one surety in like sum.
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by menwongo(m): 10:15pm
saxwizard:Nope, she's retired slay queen
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by nwakibie3(m): 10:17pm
priceaction:
She get luck sef
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by Queenserah26(f): 10:26pm
Chai... Na wa o
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by DNA9(m): 10:28pm
subtlemee:
it could be a spiritual poo. she could jst be manipulated somewhere to jst steal and get embarrassed/stained. probly she may have stepped on someones toe. The world is terrific and the hrt of man is desperately wicked
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by free2ryhme: 10:29pm
na wa ooo
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by free2ryhme: 10:29pm
dre11:
there is a law that allows the woman
|Re: Housewife Caught In Lagos Stealing From A Supermarket (photo) by preaches(m): 10:29pm
[quote author=dre11 post=60628857]
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/09/19/house-wife-arrested-for-stealing-at-supermarket/
ayar madam kpele fine smooth crimo
