|Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 9:09pm
The Bayelsa Magistrate Court has sentenced one Godbless Ogiode to jail for 8 years for unlawful series of sexual intercourse with a 4 year-old girl and unlawful carnal knowledge of a 5 year-old boy (Sodomy). The man has already been remanded in Okaka Prisons in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by OrestesDante: 9:10pm
Need I say anything?
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by wahles(m): 9:10pm
Life sentence with hard labour!
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by naija404040: 9:10pm
Look at his eyes...you can see the afonja blood in him. These are Ijaws contaminated by Afonja blood
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by Jumbus31(m): 9:10pm
See em neck like ostrich own
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by MhizzAJ(f): 9:11pm
Things are happening
Only him slept with a 4 & 5 yr old child ..too bad
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by OrestesDante: 9:16pm
naija404040:
If you don't have 1. Get it ASAP.
Common sense it is.
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by falcon01: 9:28pm
pedophile
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by fergie001(m): 9:30pm
And his name is God bless,
Bayelsa?
4yrs
5yrs
Boy and girl?
Severally?
This is wicked.
Bury him alive.
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:31pm
So of all the pûssies wey dey gallivant upandan Nigeria na minor toto na em dis man cum dey find?? He deserves nothing but a death sentence I swear
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by mofeoluwadassah: 9:43pm
ah....and this one be human being like this
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by leofab(f): 9:46pm
Let his manhood burn
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by ymee(m): 10:06pm
He should be killed
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by saxwizard(m): 10:07pm
mak dem cut the something jor
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by scrapNG: 10:07pm
Na wa o
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by soberdrunk(m): 10:07pm
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by lollmaolol: 10:07pm
.... to jail for 8 years for unlawful series of sexual intercourse with a 4 year-old girl and unlawful carnal knowledge of a 5 year-old boy
Pure wickedness!!
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by Eshence: 10:08pm
spiritual konji
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by BunbleBee: 10:08pm
chai.. .does this one deserve to live?
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by martineverest(m): 10:09pm
he is unstable, mentally
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by Platony(m): 10:09pm
Imagine!!!!....
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by Zizicardo(f): 10:10pm
oh GOD! NOT AGAIN
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by HMZi(m): 10:11pm
MENTAL nutjob
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by AverageAnnie(f): 10:14pm
That magistrate is sick....This man should be castrated and watch his balls been roasted before stoning him to death. ...see as e resemble death. ..gay!!!##spits
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by Marcofranz(m): 10:17pm
Just 8 years ? Da Bleep is wrong with the judge ? The man should rot in jail for the rest of his life. This is why I like jungle justice .
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by free2ryhme: 10:24pm
ChangeIsCostant:
go one for justice
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by free2ryhme: 10:25pm
ChangeIsCostant:
why dem no chop his peni.s off
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by deedeedee1: 10:30pm
naija404040:Osu, dont start what you cant finish
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by Narldon(f): 10:31pm
Ok
|Re: Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS by Rozaytee(f): 10:42pm
Wat kind of demonic cursed human being is dis
