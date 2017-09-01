Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Sentenced To Jail For Sleeping With A 4-Year-Old Girl And 5-Yr-Old Boy. PICS (4622 Views)

Betnaija Agent Arrested For Sleeping With Secondary School Boys In Lagos (Photo) / Church Leader's Son Hits Lady With Stone For Sleeping With His Father (photo) / Man, 33, Defiles 5-yr-old Girl; 4 Men Gang-rape 13-yr-old (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; The Bayelsa Magistrate Court has sentenced one Godbless Ogiode to jail for 8 years for unlawful series of sexual intercourse with a 4 year-old girl and unlawful carnal knowledge of a 5 year-old boy (Sodomy). The man has already been remanded in Okaka Prisons in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/man-sentenced-jail-sleeping-4-year-old-girl-5-yr-old-boy-photos.html

Need I say anything? 1 Like

Life sentence with hard labour! 1 Like

Look at his eyes...you can see the afonja blood in him. These are Ijaws contaminated by Afonja blood 5 Likes

See em neck like ostrich own 1 Like



Only him slept with a 4 & 5 yr old child ..too bad

Things are happeningOnly him slept with a 4 & 5 yr old child ..too bad

naija404040:

Look at his eyes...you can see the afonja blood in him. These are Ijaws contaminated by Afonja blood

If you don't have 1. Get it ASAP.



Common sense it is. If you don't have 1. Get it ASAP.Common sense it is. 8 Likes

pedophile

And his name is God bless,



Bayelsa?



4yrs

5yrs

Boy and girl?

Severally?



This is wicked.



Bury him alive. 3 Likes

So of all the pûssies wey dey gallivant upandan Nigeria na minor toto na em dis man cum dey find?? He deserves nothing but a death sentence I swear 2 Likes

ah....and this one be human being like this

Let his manhood burn

He should be killed

mak dem cut the something jor

Na wa o

.... to jail for 8 years for unlawful series of sexual intercourse with a 4 year-old girl and unlawful carnal knowledge of a 5 year-old boy



Pure wickedness!!

spiritual konji

chai.. .does this one deserve to live?

he is unstable, mentally

Imagine!!!!....

oh GOD! NOT AGAIN

MENTAL nutjob

That magistrate is sick....This man should be castrated and watch his balls been roasted before stoning him to death. ...see as e resemble death. ..gay!!!##spits

Just 8 years ? Da Bleep is wrong with the judge ? The man should rot in jail for the rest of his life. This is why I like jungle justice . Just 8 years ? Da Bleep is wrong with the judge ? The man should rot in jail for the rest of his life. This is why I like jungle justice .

ChangeIsCostant:

The Bayelsa Magistrate Court has sentenced one Godbless Ogiode to jail for 8 years for unlawful series of sexual intercourse with a 4 year-old girl and unlawful carnal knowledge of a 5 year-old boy (Sodomy). The man has already been remanded in Okaka Prisons in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/man-sentenced-jail-sleeping-4-year-old-girl-5-yr-old-boy-photos.html



go one for justice go one for justice

ChangeIsCostant:

The Bayelsa Magistrate Court has sentenced one Godbless Ogiode to jail for 8 years for unlawful series of sexual intercourse with a 4 year-old girl and unlawful carnal knowledge of a 5 year-old boy (Sodomy). The man has already been remanded in Okaka Prisons in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/man-sentenced-jail-sleeping-4-year-old-girl-5-yr-old-boy-photos.html

why dem no chop his peni.s off why dem no chop his peni.s off

naija404040:

Look at his eyes...you can see the afonja blood in him. These are Ijaws contaminated by Afonja blood Osu, dont start what you cant finish Osu, dont start what you cant finish

Ok