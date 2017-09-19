*Promo* !!! *Promo* !!! *Promo* !!! ���

*Royalty Garden, Shimawa*

*Title* : C of O Processing

*Actual Price* : # 2.5M

*Promo Price* : #2M

3 Months installment: #3M



*Royal Flourish Park, Eluju Town, By Bogije.*

*Title* : Excision & Registered Survey

*Actual Price* : #5M

*Promo Price:* #M4

3 Months installment: #5.5M



*Royal Haven Garden, Phase 2, Okun-ise, Ibeju-Lekki*

*Title* : Excision in Process

*Actual Price* : #850K

*Promo Price* : #800K

3 Months installment: #900K



*Royal Haven Garden, Agbowa, Ikorodu*

*Title* : Global C of O Processing

*Actual Price* : #900K

*Promo Price* : #850K



*Royal Haven Garden, Mowe, Ofada*

*Title* : Global C of O Processing

*Actual Price* : #800K

*Promo Price* : #750K



It gets better, These Estate's Offer has been extended



*Royalty Garden, Idasho, Akodo-ise.*

*Title* : Excision in Process

*Promo Price* : #700K

Offer: Buy 5 & get 1 plot free



*Lekki Sunrise Garden, Lepia Town, Ibeju-Lekki*

*Title* : Excision in Process

*Promo Price* : #1.5M

*Offer* : Buy 5 & get 1 plot free

3 Months installment: #1.8M



Also trending;



*Lekki Rose Garden, Oshoroko, Ibeju-Lekki*

*Title* : Global C of O

*Price* : #5M



*Lekki Crystal Garden, Oshoroko, Ibeju-Lekki*

*Title* : Global C of O, Registered Survey

*Price* : #5M



*Lekki Royal Garden, Oshoroko, Ibeju-Lekki*

*Title* : Global C of O, Registered Survey

*Price* : #6M



*Flourish Royal Garden, Phase 2, Okun-Folu,*

*Title* : Excision & Gazette

*Price* : #2.5M



*Orange Ville Estate* (C of O)

Located Around Abraham Adesanya, Ogombo, Ajah, Lagos.

Payment Plan Price Initial Deposit

Outright 9,500,000 2,000,000

2 months 9,500,000 2,000,000

3 months 10,000,000 2,000,000

6 months 10,500,000 2,000,000

Half Plot goes for 4,750,000 naira outright.

Other fees apart from the payment of land includes

Survey fees:

Deed of assignment: #250,000

Developmental fee: Not yet determined



Westwood Park Estate Phase II (C of O)

Located behind the New Shoprite, Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos.

Payment Plan Price Initial Deposit

Outright 12,000,000 2,000,000 (5% Discount if paid all at Once)

2-3 months 12,000,000 2,000,000

6 months 12,500,000 2,000,000







Half Plot goes for 6,000,000 Naira Outright

Other fees apart from the payment of land includes

Survey fees: #600,000

Deed of assignment: #250,000

Developmental fee: Not yet determined



Arium Estate (C of O) Current Promo Offer

Located near Nicon Town II, Abijo GRA, Lagos.

Payment Plan Price Initial Deposit

Outright 7,000,000 2,000,000

2 months 7,000,000 2,000,000

3 months 7,500,000 2,000,000

6 months 8,000,000 2,000,000

Half Plot goes for 3,500,000 naira

Other fees apart from the payment of land includes

Survey fees:

Deed of assignment: #250,000

Developmental fee: Not yet determined



PROPOSED ESTATE FEATURES

Good road network

Gated & Secured environment

Landscaping

Shopping center

Street light

These are Incredible Investment deals guaranteed to appreciate by 150% in 12 months.



*OPULENCE:*

Opulence by LandWey is for only those who appreci-

ate the very best things in life. It is situated in the

peaceful Lakowe part of Lagos; away from the hustle

and bustle of the city.

Every inch of the Estate represents luxury, elegance

and style while not compromising on functionality,

comfort and safety.

• Title: Gazzette



• 100% Dry Land

• Good road network



• Gated & Secured environment

• Sports Corridors

• Landscaping

• Shopping centres

• Street light

• Potable Water

• Electricity

Price:

N10,500,000.00



*Neighbourhood*

Oluwanishola Estate

• Victoria Garden City

• Chevron

• Novare Mall (Shoprite)



*WALTON*

*GATE:*

Shoprite

• Lagos Business Schools

• Emperor Estate

• Golden Park Estate

• University View Estate

Highlights: Neighbourhood

N12,000,000.

*Price N18,000,000.00*



