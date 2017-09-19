₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by Kimcutie(m): 9:13pm
Earlier today as reported by GoldmyneTV, Nigerian Singer, Eedris Abdulkareem blasted Mr Eazi and Davido, saying they were stupid, Davido has replied to the post on GoldMyneTV instagram page with a word "lmao"
Source:- http://www.thearticle.com.ng/celebrity/davido-replies-eedris-abdulkareem-saying-stupid/
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by LUGBE: 9:40pm
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by Tunndeh(m): 10:13pm
Okay
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by Sunofgod(m): 10:13pm
God forbid my children are born with a rugby ball shaped face,
6 Likes
Eedris wants to be relevant again but this time is Buhari and not Obasanjo so no way.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by nofindome(m): 10:14pm
and so mu fry beans for dem
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by saxwizard(m): 10:14pm
Make dem enter studio do diss track jor
the rate at which ppl dey buy space for front page mad gan
1 Like
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by BunbleBee: 10:14pm
.lolx... davido to edris
7 Likes
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by chemistry157: 10:14pm
This guy has lost relevance in the industry... He's just trying to buy his way back by insulting those hardworking lads young enough to be his kids....
5 Likes
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by Bari22(m): 10:15pm
nonsense
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by kennygee(f): 10:15pm
I expected Davido to act like the spoiled rich kid that he is but he surprised me.
Are you sure it was Davido that typed it?
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by xreal: 10:15pm
Dem take sunshade swear for all of them?
When dem don "high" and eye don red, dem go hide behind sunshade.
Anyway, my guy's comment shows that he isn't "high" yet.
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by NicoBaba(m): 10:15pm
eh! OBO fear sha, he jejely typed lmao wen itz obvious nigga feel pained, if twas humblesmith dah called him stupid... we go don hear f**k u boy,I made osinachi blow, I will treat ya sh*t wen m bk from ma tour... LMAO indeed
17 Likes
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by ArcFresky(m): 10:15pm
Silence us the best answer for a ........?
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by gozzlin: 10:15pm
Eedris desperately wants to trend, we all know the format. What do you expect from someone who can't make music again, someone utterly irrelevant in the present scheme of things? I can feel his pain. Nobody talks about him anymore.
I really wonder what he does for a living at present.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by Nairalandboss: 10:15pm
.
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by Satansadvocate: 10:15pm
Wait?? Na sense davido done dey get so??
28 Likes
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by datola: 10:16pm
Davido is getting more mature
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by abike12(f): 10:17pm
I dunno why Boda Eedris won't act his age. no be by baggy jeans o, you don old
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by Yomzzyblog: 10:18pm
Ok
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by KendrickAyomide(m): 10:18pm
..
kennygee:.. he knows he can't Bleep with edris . Eedris is not a Joke. Confam Gangsta.. Remember what he did to 50cent?
6 Likes
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by Lucid1(m): 10:19pm
Where's the reply?
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by Yinxies(f): 10:19pm
They have started oooo
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by NaijaEfcc: 10:19pm
Hahahahahahahaha
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by BluntBoy(m): 10:20pm
Kimcutie:
He can only laugh because he knows that if he talks too much, Eedris will beat him up like he beat up Jaywon.
1 Like
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by MCastle: 10:20pm
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by Lexusgs430: 10:22pm
Eedris is simply trying to remain relevant.....
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by miarhpe: 10:22pm
epic.
I think the child has become a man, knowing which fights to pick and identifying attention seeking expired. . .
#Pyongyang vs POTUS
#the storm is brewing
1 Like
|Re: Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid by Queenserah26(f): 10:23pm
