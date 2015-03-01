



Most Nigerian graduate leave an utopian dream. They have a false idea of life after the four walls. I was chatting with an undergraduate one day when she told me she can't take any job that doesn't pay at least N500,000. I was shocked to my bones. Nigeria graduates needs to brace up to reality and accept that they ahve to work extra hard to make a successful career after school. Here are 5 timeless lessons for every Nigerian graduate;





1. Don't Wait for Employment.



Every graduate irrespective of their final grade in the university, polytechnic or colleges expects to serve and get a job straight off. This feeling is even automatic among those finishing with first class, 2nd class upper or Higher credit.



NO! - Prepare yourself for the worst, start thinking of at least a source of income, if possible more right from your final year in school or during your youth service. That dream job might not come automatically, so don't wait.





2. Don't rely on your course of study. - Be ready to diversify



More than 50% of bank workers didn't study banking and finance or related courses. Sane can be said of so many profession too.



If you're in a course where employment oppurtunity is limited then eg Zoology you would agree you might not end up in a zoo or around animals.



The solution is to begin to diversify in your knowledge and skill acquisition or trade. Eg learn tailoring and become a fashion designer.



I'm summary, don't expect you would get a job in your chosen industry, so don't wait.





3. Don't expect a bank business loan.



For those who have 1 & 2 sorted out, and looking to be young entrepreneurs, done wait for a bank loan, you might not meet their requirements, so don't wait.



The solution could talking to family and friends, colleagues for partnership or part sponsoring or even fund raising.





4. Don't lose your school, NYSC contacts.



Keep your contacts, they are your first client. It's easier to convince family and friends to patronize you, that could then build your CV, portfolio or profile which would be used to get more clients. Value your links, don't lose them.





5. Don't give up



Need we emphasize this further? If you give up, your dream dies - keep going, keep doing the right things and you'll sure to stand out.



Remember, whatever happens don't give up rather change plans or you'd way of doing things.





