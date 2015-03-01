₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate.
Most Nigerian graduate leave an utopian dream. They have a false idea of life after the four walls. I was chatting with an undergraduate one day when she told me she can't take any job that doesn't pay at least N500,000. I was shocked to my bones. Nigeria graduates needs to brace up to reality and accept that they ahve to work extra hard to make a successful career after school. Here are 5 timeless lessons for every Nigerian graduate;
1. Don't Wait for Employment.
Every graduate irrespective of their final grade in the university, polytechnic or colleges expects to serve and get a job straight off. This feeling is even automatic among those finishing with first class, 2nd class upper or Higher credit.
NO! - Prepare yourself for the worst, start thinking of at least a source of income, if possible more right from your final year in school or during your youth service. That dream job might not come automatically, so don't wait.
2. Don't rely on your course of study. - Be ready to diversify
More than 50% of bank workers didn't study banking and finance or related courses. Sane can be said of so many profession too.
If you're in a course where employment oppurtunity is limited then eg Zoology you would agree you might not end up in a zoo or around animals.
The solution is to begin to diversify in your knowledge and skill acquisition or trade. Eg learn tailoring and become a fashion designer.
I'm summary, don't expect you would get a job in your chosen industry, so don't wait.
3. Don't expect a bank business loan.
For those who have 1 & 2 sorted out, and looking to be young entrepreneurs, done wait for a bank loan, you might not meet their requirements, so don't wait.
The solution could talking to family and friends, colleagues for partnership or part sponsoring or even fund raising.
4. Don't lose your school, NYSC contacts.
Keep your contacts, they are your first client. It's easier to convince family and friends to patronize you, that could then build your CV, portfolio or profile which would be used to get more clients. Value your links, don't lose them.
5. Don't give up
Need we emphasize this further? If you give up, your dream dies - keep going, keep doing the right things and you'll sure to stand out.
Remember, whatever happens don't give up rather change plans or you'd way of doing things.
Source: http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/5-practical-lessons-for-every-nigerian-graduate
Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate.
lets empower the youths. Thanks
Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate.
Good one,
School should also tailor some of their courses to suit entrepreneurship to train people not to focus on paid job.
Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate.
All these again after years of dedication to study..
This life....
Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate.
Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate.
Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate.
Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate.
Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate.
Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate.
Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate.
Dont look down on any of your colleagues
Dont look down on any of your colleagues
Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate.
Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate.
Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate.
Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate.
In summary, prepare for the worst.
In summary, prepare for the worst.
|Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate. by Naruto87(m): 12:33pm
this is a very good advice.. I'll also like to add that those who are or about to serve should save and if possible start a biz where u are located and don't rely on promises from relatives, friends or family because things might go wrong.
Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate.
|Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate. by Sanctus1: 12:34pm
easier said than done...better pick up your lappy n start something
Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate.
Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate.
Another one...Take advantage of every opportunity around.
Another one...Take advantage of every opportunity around.
|Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate. by iamleumas: 12:39pm
I'll also like to add that those who are or about to serve should ensure they learn a skill, it will take them a long way...
Re: 5 Practical Lessons For Every Nigerian Graduate.
