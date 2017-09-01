₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by pulsemusicng(m): 12:03pm
What happened in Benue is a tragedy
A great tragedy befell the land, which calls for action.
TERRY G as an indigene of the sate has gingered for his people as he releases #MyPeople this song for us to use to swing into action to show that we care.
It might have been you or your loved ones but as we seat in the comfort of our homes reading this, let’s do the least we can.
DOWNLOAD Via
https://pulsemusic.ng/terry-g-i-stand-with-benue-tribute-flood-victims/
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by lekjons(m): 2:20pm
That's good!
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by verygudbadguy(m): 2:21pm
May God replenish all that's lost in folds. Terry used to have the R'n'b thing lest for the igbo that turned him to akpako singer. I haven't listened to the song though.
#IStandWithBenue
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by agbonkamen(f): 2:21pm
The guy dey knack Benue state akpako aka akpako master
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by 9jvirgin(m): 2:22pm
Now is the time I expect all Benue artists to come unite together and sing a song for their people in order to raise money and awareness to the world. People Like Monica Ogah, Blackface, Terry G, Geoffrey Orji, Tuface just to mention a few. Having a brain is far better than having a mouth.
We keep blaming the government, but we are worst than the government.
2 Likes
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by queenamirah: 2:22pm
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by Tayosteve(m): 2:22pm
good boy
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by bodegaru: 2:22pm
Hope it doesn't sound like a burial song. Someone please confirm
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by Robisky001: 2:24pm
Business strategy. Using the prevalent situation to resuscitate his already forgotten carrier.
1 Like
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by Oluwasaeon(m): 2:26pm
Robisky001:But you forgot the spelling of 'career'
1 Like
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by AzeezAbubakar1: 2:27pm
i pity my friend omenka
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by PROPUNTER(m): 2:27pm
Trying harder to be back.. Meet Tekno , Runtown or Mr Eazi for Pon Pon Sound Beat...
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by baski92(m): 2:28pm
I just dey wonder how the music go sound like, most people don forget say the mad man still dey exit
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by Robisky001: 2:28pm
Oluwasaeon:Is that all?
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by Blitz888(m): 2:30pm
Hope this is not another cacophony like akpako?
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by Saintdude60: 2:30pm
.
2 Likes
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by tintingz(m): 2:33pm
I thought the song will be a slow and emotional song but Terry G didn't disappoint, the beat is a popular dance all beat.
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by Oluwasaeon(m): 2:38pm
Robisky001:That's all.
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by mainman7(m): 2:42pm
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by toprealman: 2:48pm
9jvirgin:Airforce 2?
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by DONADAMS(m): 2:49pm
Terry G...tribute song??
|Re: Terry G – I Stand With Benue (tribute To Flood Victims) [new Song] by Robisky001: 2:53pm
Oluwasaeon:Good.
1 Like
