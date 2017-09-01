₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by AutoReportNG: 1:34pm
Introducing Honda Urban EV Concept Car, it’s a new electric car with retro design. Revealed at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, this concept car might look like an old vehicle but it is equipped with high-tech system, built on a completely new platform that sets direction for technology and design of future battery electric Honda production model. You will be able to see this car on the road not too long from now, it’s planned that the car will arrive in Europe in 2019.
The exterior features low and wide proportions design, creating muscular stance for sporty driving performance. With a total length of 100mm shorter than Jazz supermini, this concept car offers a compact body, making it an ideal urban city car. The Honda emblem is backlit in blue, it represents a new styling feature for company’s future EVs. The front area of the car can display interactive multilingual messages, you can set messages to greet other drivers on the road, greetings, or charging status updates.
At first sight, Honda Urban EV Concept Car might look like an old car, but inside, it’s totally futuristic. The driver’s visibility is excellence due to slim A-pillars, there’s a wide windscreen that appears to sweep around the entire front of the car. Passengers can enter and exit the vehicle via rear-hinged coach doors while the electric charging cable connection is housed on the bonnet.
This concept car can accommodate up to four passengers, across two bench seats finished in different materials. The wood finish envelopes a large “floating” dashboard console, it also houses steering wheel column, a set control buttons, and a nice panoramic display screen. The extended door screens function as car’s wing mirrors using digital camera displays. This car would become your personal assistant, the on-board advanced Honda Automated Network Assistant detects your emotions, learning about you and your past decisions to offer new choices and recommendations.
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by AutoReportNG: 1:36pm
Honda... The more you look, the less you see..
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by princetom1(m): 1:39pm
Sexy
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by R0ckefeller: 1:41pm
it look like vw polo
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by maxiuc(m): 3:08pm
I need a Volkswagen bug
Beetle
2005 model
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by Jaytecq(m): 3:08pm
wow...... dis drops my jaw
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by LifeofAirforce(m): 3:09pm
Beautiful
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by RealZizou(m): 3:09pm
Which kind palava be diz again,wat is heavenly 4 here...shey e fit drive me reach heaven ni but if i get money i fit buy am
But for now am using car sa ma dupe
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by georgio(m): 3:09pm
Where is the heavenly inside na?
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by philanthropist1(m): 3:10pm
where is the inside
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by Carrottop(m): 3:10pm
Where's the heaven?
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by clefstone(m): 3:10pm
where is d inside?
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by cr7rooney10(m): 3:10pm
Looks like a virgin
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by OboOlora(f): 3:10pm
georgio:
U nor see angel for driver's seat ni
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by deeone10: 3:10pm
where is the inside?
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by lenghtinny(m): 3:11pm
Honda still dey market
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by jbkomo(m): 3:11pm
Powered by wht? Solar or direct charging or will it be self charging? Let dem put nig in mind as they are producing all dis electric cars o
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by webincomeplus(m): 3:11pm
2-door? I'll pass!
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by prinsam30(m): 3:12pm
I my supposed to see a car or is my eyes deceiving me
bcoz I dey see the thing like say na drawing
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by countsparrow: 3:12pm
Op, be like say something dey worry u ba?? Where d inside?
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by Eugosc1(m): 3:12pm
y
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by Juliojoe: 3:13pm
Market is ready for Africans.
But wait o so everybody must know the level of ur battery charge ahah Honda you can do better than this.
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by t12tosin: 3:14pm
Huuuuuuu, sexy
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by Bigsteveg(m): 3:15pm
You said the inside make sense, and you didn't show us the interior.
E be like say you need slap
Na so 419 dey start
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by bodegaru: 3:15pm
Jaytecq:
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by kerslumy: 3:16pm
Dirty na dirty jor
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by ojun50(m): 3:16pm
Wht is dis thy should give us cars that fit our road.
Bt dis one go sweet to fuc k woman inside
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by YINKS89(m): 3:17pm
Okay... Jah bless ma hustle so dat I'll b able to gt smfin good for ma self.
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by sbashir10: 3:17pm
H
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by Bigsteveg(m): 3:18pm
AutoReportNG:Something is wrong with you abi?
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by Abbotp: 3:19pm
OFF TO THE CAR DEALER......ARE YOU COMING?
CHECK MY SIGNATURE FIRST
|Re: This Honda Urban EV Concept Car Looks Like An Old Car, But Inside Is Heavenly by jeeqaa7(m): 3:21pm
uber loading... call me
