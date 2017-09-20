₦airaland Forum

Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by Explorers(m): 2:15pm
Qatar Airways has launched the first-ever double bed within business class.

The Qsuite allows passengers to recline two middle seats into a fully flat bed and features partition panels to create a private bedroom with two entertainment screens inside.

This new initiative marks a world-first for the industry and looks to set a precedent for rival carriers.



http://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/travel_news/article-4901664/Qatar-Airways-launches-double-beds-business-class.html

Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by Explorers(m): 2:15pm
In addition, up to four passengers travelling together are also able to transform their seats to form a private area, so families, friends or colleagues can dine, socialise and work in a group.

Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by Temidayo9(m): 2:16pm
Poverty na bastard

Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by queenamirah: 2:17pm
Wow
Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 2:18pm
Cool!! Now all i have to do is find that lucky girl and introduce her to the 'mile high club' aboard Qatar airways...... grin
Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by drunkcow(m): 2:25pm
make them kuku do 2 bedroom flat

Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 2:30pm
This one is semi paradise o
Just few inches away from heaven shocked

Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 2:34pm
Let me run and book a ticket at Qatar Airways.
I must be the first person from my village to taste this comfort

Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by Chascop: 2:35pm
Nigeria Airways was far better than this na...
grin
Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by royalamour(m): 2:43pm
This is beautiful.
Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by hahn(m): 2:48pm
drunkcow:
make them kuku do 2 bedroom flat

cheesy

Hahaha

Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by uminem02(m): 2:50pm
Chascop:
Nigeria Airways was far better than this na...

grin
How na? You must be a comedian
Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by iamchybs(m): 3:00pm
Omo people go bang tire inside this one. especially these babes wey no fit hold body. sharp sharp n silent
Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by Emerikoss: 3:16pm
Inside plane isorait
Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by dfrost: 3:58pm
Chascop:
Nigeria Airways was far better than this na...

grin

Guy, guy, guy... Be careful. Use the morning dose in the morning only abeg. Afternoon dose for afternoon only. Don't ever, ever switch meds.

Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by vws83223: 4:10pm
sad sad

Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by kennygee(f): 4:10pm
Temidayo9:
Poverty na bastard

E no go better for am
Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by UncleSnr(m): 4:10pm
grin
Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 4:10pm
ggdfhgde
Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by IamFranco: 4:10pm
It's Explorers
Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by Abbotp: 4:10pm
is ok
Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by bodegaru: 4:10pm
royalamour:
This is beautiful.
Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by Jarus(m): 4:11pm
That's my favourite airline.
Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by Topmaike007(m): 4:11pm
Anoda Medium 2 Chop Pple Money.
Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by Pdazzle01(m): 4:11pm
LUVLY...................
Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 4:11pm
choi
Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by endrin: 4:11pm
really cool and nice.

Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 4:11pm
grin
Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by RomeSankara: 4:11pm
That bed will cost you 10 million nair from here to JFK I swear
Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by pallybrown(m): 4:11pm
Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by awillabo: 4:11pm
K

