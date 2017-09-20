Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) (287 Views)

The Qsuite allows passengers to recline two middle seats into a fully flat bed and features partition panels to create a private bedroom with two entertainment screens inside.



This new initiative marks a world-first for the industry and looks to set a precedent for rival carriers.







In addition, up to four passengers travelling together are also able to transform their seats to form a private area, so families, friends or colleagues can dine, socialise and work in a group.

Poverty na bastard 4 Likes 1 Share

Wow

Cool!! Now all i have to do is find that lucky girl and introduce her to the 'mile high club' aboard Qatar airways......

make them kuku do 2 bedroom flat 2 Likes 1 Share



Just few inches away from heaven This one is semi paradise oJust few inches away from heaven 1 Like

Let me run and book a ticket at Qatar Airways.

I must be the first person from my village to taste this comfort 1 Like



Nigeria Airways was far better than this na...

This is beautiful.

Hahaha Hahaha 1 Like

How na? You must be a comedian How na? You must be a comedian

Omo people go bang tire inside this one. especially these babes wey no fit hold body. sharp sharp n silent

Inside plane isorait

Guy, guy, guy... Be careful. Use the morning dose in the morning only abeg. Afternoon dose for afternoon only. Don't ever, ever switch meds. Guy, guy, guy... Be careful. Use the morning dose in the morning only abeg. Afternoon dose for afternoon only. Don't ever, ever switch meds. 1 Like

E no go better for am E no go better for am

It's Explorers

That's my favourite airline.

Anoda Medium 2 Chop Pple Money.

LUVLY...................

really cool and nice.

That bed will cost you 10 million nair from here to JFK I swear







