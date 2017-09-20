₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by Explorers(m): 2:15pm
Qatar Airways has launched the first-ever double bed within business class.
The Qsuite allows passengers to recline two middle seats into a fully flat bed and features partition panels to create a private bedroom with two entertainment screens inside.
This new initiative marks a world-first for the industry and looks to set a precedent for rival carriers.
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by Explorers(m): 2:15pm
In addition, up to four passengers travelling together are also able to transform their seats to form a private area, so families, friends or colleagues can dine, socialise and work in a group.
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by Temidayo9(m): 2:16pm
Poverty na bastard
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by queenamirah: 2:17pm
Wow
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 2:18pm
Cool!! Now all i have to do is find that lucky girl and introduce her to the 'mile high club' aboard Qatar airways......
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by drunkcow(m): 2:25pm
make them kuku do 2 bedroom flat
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 2:30pm
This one is semi paradise o
Just few inches away from heaven
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 2:34pm
Let me run and book a ticket at Qatar Airways.
I must be the first person from my village to taste this comfort
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by Chascop: 2:35pm
Nigeria Airways was far better than this na...
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by royalamour(m): 2:43pm
This is beautiful.
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by hahn(m): 2:48pm
drunkcow:
Hahaha
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by uminem02(m): 2:50pm
Chascop:How na? You must be a comedian
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by iamchybs(m): 3:00pm
Omo people go bang tire inside this one. especially these babes wey no fit hold body. sharp sharp n silent
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by Emerikoss: 3:16pm
Inside plane isorait
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by dfrost: 3:58pm
Chascop:
Guy, guy, guy... Be careful. Use the morning dose in the morning only abeg. Afternoon dose for afternoon only. Don't ever, ever switch meds.
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by vws83223: 4:10pm
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by kennygee(f): 4:10pm
Temidayo9:
E no go better for am
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by UncleSnr(m): 4:10pm
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 4:10pm
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by IamFranco: 4:10pm
It's Explorers
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by Abbotp: 4:10pm
is ok
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by bodegaru: 4:10pm
royalamour:
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by Jarus(m): 4:11pm
That's my favourite airline.
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by Topmaike007(m): 4:11pm
Anoda Medium 2 Chop Pple Money.
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by Pdazzle01(m): 4:11pm
LUVLY...................
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 4:11pm
choi
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by endrin: 4:11pm
really cool and nice.
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 4:11pm
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by RomeSankara: 4:11pm
That bed will cost you 10 million nair from here to JFK I swear
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by pallybrown(m): 4:11pm
|Re: Qatar Airways Launches Double Bed In Business Class (Photos) by awillabo: 4:11pm
K
