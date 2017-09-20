₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)
|Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by MrNollyzone: 2:20pm
Popular comedian and actor, Klint da Drunk, and his wife Lilien, marked their 10th wedding anniversary today and they showered each other with sweet words.
Klint took to his Instagram and wrote
This is what God blessed me with. The most wonderful wife, a lady of good virtue, a rare flower in a world filled with thorns, a hard working, loving not to forget extremely sexy wonder of a lady.
Mother to my 3 blessed, sharp, witty, smart, respectful, intelligent and lovable kids. Honestly, I cannot ask for more. I am blessed with the best family. @prettylilien, If there is anything like a next life, I will find you and marry you over and over again. This life is not enough to enjoy living with you. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY SWEETY.
#happyanniversary #klintdadrunk #DreZelCouture
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 3:06pm
good for dem
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by chinnasa: 3:22pm
nice
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by LifeofAirforce(m): 3:22pm
The first photo is crazy
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by fpeter(f): 3:23pm
Just like yesterday, congrats to them.
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by bodegaru: 3:23pm
Beautiful
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 3:23pm
The First Photo be like; Please love let me nack this yansh apako? Yes dear but I go join, let's make it a 3some plssss.
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by jhudit(f): 3:23pm
Lovely!
The wife's genes are dominant. More happy years together.
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by josef1(m): 3:23pm
Good for him
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by themonk(m): 3:24pm
The first photo suggests "swinging" I need a wife who is that crazy
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Mskrisx(f): 3:24pm
Congrats dearies! Bigger you I pray.
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by specimenG(m): 3:24pm
naso e dey take start o, using another woman's back as support. smh
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by vanderbolt: 3:25pm
So this man no drunk true true
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:25pm
Ayam not understanding the 1st pix
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by 99foxxy(f): 3:25pm
Beautiful. Na wa for de person upstairs, tomorrow it's gonna be my turn.
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Juliojoe: 3:25pm
Jah bless their home
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by emeka2254: 3:25pm
pls how can I start posting news on nairaland?
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by shegzan(m): 3:25pm
Wow... Nice one!!
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by asdfjklhaha(f): 3:25pm
I wish them many more celebrations to come
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Akinola2543(m): 3:26pm
happy for them
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by jerryunit48: 3:26pm
For the first picture the wife be like say she sabi drink Pass am self
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Dapromzy333(m): 3:26pm
congrats Mr Klint
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by pallybrown(m): 3:26pm
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Dexter247: 3:26pm
Pls, when is Buhari celebrating his own?
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by ANBAKO: 3:27pm
His mumu continues....!!!
The money making drunkard!
Happy married life!
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 3:29pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
I'm allergic to good news
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Foodforthought(m): 3:29pm
IgedeBushBoy:E what?
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by shinarlaura(f): 3:29pm
Beautiful family
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Florblu(f): 3:29pm
The wife is beautiful.
Just the way i love them
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Abbotp: 3:34pm
Congrats to them.......
But he is getting so fat
|Re: Klint Da Drunk And Lilien Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by pesinfada(m): 3:35pm
Just to see d wife pix
