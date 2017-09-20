₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,657 members, 3,803,691 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 September 2017 at 06:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos (5875 Views)
Lai Adebayo Salami’s Weds Taiwo (Photos) / Adebayo Salami "Oga-Bello" And His 18 Children / Veteran Actor, Adebayo Salami Clocks 63 Today (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos by Nollyzonenews: 3:03pm
Despite his very busy schedule, Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo was not too busy to celebrate his beautiful wife Aduke who added a year yesterday.
The actor fulfilled his promise to his wife by taking her out with some few friends for an intimate birthday dinner.
The dinner party was attended by only a handful of people most likely very close friends of the celebrant and her husband.
A happy and fulfilled Femi Adebayo shared photos from the dinner on his page as he wished his wife a happy birthday again…
See the photos below…
http://news.nollyzone.com/photos-actor-femi-adebayos-birthday-dinner-wife/
|Re: Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos by NaijaCelebrity: 3:20pm
cute ooo
|Re: Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos by taoheedoriloye(m): 3:23pm
divorcée actor .femi wound funke no be small, am sure funke will never for him perhaps still love him
|Re: Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos by madridguy(m): 3:24pm
When you have money you marry fine woman
|Re: Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos by Papiikush: 5:26pm
First or second wife?
By the way, what's it with an average Yoruba woman and having big body during marriage. Like y'all can't take care of your body and stay slim?
Dang!
Errrr... I am Yoruba though.
|Re: Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos by pallybrown(m): 5:26pm
If your married or your in a relationship I recommend this app for you.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=sendsms.romanticlovesms
|Re: Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos by biGwal(m): 5:27pm
God punish poverty............
|Re: Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos by Abdulkareem407(m): 5:28pm
.
|Re: Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos by tiq24047: 5:28pm
|Re: Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos by Harbeyg09(m): 5:28pm
As them no invite Nairalanders gbenusi no be atenu
|Re: Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos by sirdjay1: 5:28pm
Beautiful
|Re: Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos by bellooyin(f): 5:29pm
Ok
|Re: Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos by elopee3000(m): 5:29pm
No black amala? Not complete without black amala and ewedusco
|Re: Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos by Nostradamu(m): 5:29pm
'
|Re: Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos by VIPERVENOM(m): 5:30pm
Papiikush:
2 Likes
|Re: Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos by itiswellandwell: 5:30pm
Happy birthday ma..
.
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank
|Re: Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos by CakezbyMarie: 5:32pm
Nice
|Re: Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos by silasweb(m): 5:43pm
Happy Birthday
|Re: Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos by obryneblaque: 5:52pm
Open your blog account @8k
Contact or whatsapp me through this number 07086100374
|Re: Omotayo Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo’s Wife's Birthday Dinner Photos by joenor(m): 5:57pm
Nice Party... HBD
(0) (Reply)
Wizkid Remixes “dont Dull” With Akon With Pictures / Kim K Vs Amber Rose -who Looked Better With Kanye West-photos / DJ Xclusive: Spends £4 Million A Week, Wow !!! (PHOTOS)
Viewing this topic: garantus2, mojysiola(f), Moheat(m), dimeji877(m), stingg(m), hardun63, Ladman406(m), kingjo96, babygirls(f), TOBIeee68(m), Keshinr0, Agathabless, gokay11(m), anyerhovwo(f), Bold11, spixytinxy(f), bigglesjnr, horciglowri(f), olyalby(m), Delznik(m), ayobami52(m), IamUdo(m), Damselteemah and 51 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17