1. Grocery store



This form of business that works irrespective of the business location and provides the daily needs of households and individuals. The items can range from fast food, toiletries, children candies to soft drinks.





2. Poultry farming



As new hotels, restaurant, caterers springs up, fast food joint, corporate occasions, and celebrations, the need for poultry egg and meat is on the increase.



Also, as the demand domestically increases, the import is discouraged, to boost local production and to ensure we’re taking a healthy meat.



In poultry farming, there are three ways to enter the business.



Broilers farming: where you grow bird for meat consumption

Layers farming: Where you grow bird for egg production

Cockerel farming: where you also grow the bird for meat consumption





3. Bookshop



This business works irrespective of your location. The business is about selling books and related items. The bookshop can focus on the most important book and item that people will buy.



For instance, if you stay in a place where you have more of the student, you can decide to start a bookshop to sell academic books, CDs, writing pad and so on.



Whichever type of bookshop you wish to open, you’ll have to look for suppliers. My recommendation is to get 3-5 suppliers and choose from one you can work with.





4. Event Rental Equipment



At the start, create a business where you can be able to rent out this equipment to at least two people. You’ll have the room to expand by reinvesting the profits into the business.



The event rental equipment business is one of the businesses that makes you recover your invested income in time.





5. Building material rentals



Renting of building material equipment is another business you really need to look into. Several materials are available to rent. Some include block making machine, mixer, pan and so on.



Most of the materials are made of metal and really durable.





6. Dry cleaning services



Many have little or no time for themselves because the of the nature of their work. To develop more free time for themselves, they have decided to pay for other services. And one of the popular of such services is dry cleaning.



This business can be started from the comfort of your home and scale it up. Get standard equipment that enhances your work and makes your service stand out.



7. Football viewing centre



Nine out of ten youth love football. The European football has captured the minds of many. Today, the majority of people can pay any amount if you can stream the football.



Even those who have access to view it at home, prefer the viewing centre because of the fun.



Starting the business requires that you have a space (preferably 50X50), satellite dish, Television/projector, standby generator and seats.





8. Business centre



Even though we’re in a computer age, we still people who like to outsource their printing, typing, photocopy, online registration, laminating and so on.



You can start the business by getting the necessary equipment and start offering the services.



9. Car wash



More cars are plying our roads today than some few years ago. You can start a house to house car wash business or start a standard one in a location that car owners will visit you.



10. Gift shop



Create a business where you sell gift items. the business thrives all year round. Because these items are bought and presented during weddings, corporate occasions, award nights, appreciation and so on.









