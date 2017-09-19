₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by talk2saintify(m): 5:20pm
Toke Makinwa
is currently in New York and best believe she’s pulling out the big guns fashion-wise for her stay there.
The media personality and author stepped out for dinner last night wearing an all black outfit, green heels and a 522,000 Naira Chloe Nile Small Bracelet Miaudiere Bag.
She was styled by US-based Nigerian celebrity stylist and personal shopper, Remi Fagbohun.
http://valentineigbeli.blogspot.com.ng/2017/09/toke-makinwa-steps-out-with-half.html
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by Praisles(f): 5:26pm
waawu! So an OAP, and 'Onbecoming' author can afford this? in naija? there is more to what the eyes can see hm m
6 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by Jostico: 5:38pm
Praisles:
"becoming author" Abeg afford your own make we see. Na overfeeding dey worri me
2 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by veekid(m): 6:56pm
That money go buy a plot for egbeda in Ibadan
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by eleojo23: 6:57pm
500k on just a bag?
Well, maybe those things give her joy.
But I can't spend that amount on clothing and such accessories.
I either invest it in a business or spend it on electronic gadgets if I must spend it.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by Papiikush: 6:57pm
lol... She works for her money. Even olosho business Na work.
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by Harbeyg09(m): 6:58pm
This gehl will just be wasting money
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by elderhimself(m): 6:58pm
so what?... make i go steal am ?
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by kuwa(f): 6:58pm
.
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by asawanathegreat(m): 6:58pm
So make we dance makosa for d bag abi
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by Narldon(f): 6:58pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by acc001(f): 6:59pm
First to comment
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by yeyerolling: 6:59pm
bloggers in this part are just too shallow, go around stalking pple online and call it blogging smh
2 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by calebfm(m): 7:00pm
eleojo23:a
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by Partnerbiz3: 7:00pm
How did this girl make money abeg?
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by ademoladeji(m): 7:00pm
Bag that can not contain 100,000 naira?
Issokay but I hope it's the original before Olopa arrests her
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by calebfm(m): 7:00pm
aiq76568:you are a scam
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by eleojo23: 7:01pm
calebfm:That thing you quoted doesn't exist anymore...
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by Lagosparty: 7:01pm
hmmm!
Somebody please remind me what she does for a living.
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by Tayosteve(m): 7:02pm
her face look like plastic ;Dher face look like plastic
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by pyyxxaro: 7:02pm
Vanity
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by Harbeyg09(m): 7:02pm
acc001:
Aunty mi shey ewa alrice
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by Florblu(f): 7:04pm
My Madam! And I don't even like the bag Does it matter if I like it? No I guess#SadFace
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by ofuonyebi: 7:05pm
which bag for half a million naira?....rubbish!...unnecessary extravagant show-off!!
If GOD of mercy bless you, try to bless others with mercy too...NOT this useless show-off
thousands live around you who are hungry and have no clothes to wear!
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by Sunkyphil: 7:05pm
c as she dey look like mannequin
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by sacluxisback(m): 7:05pm
Abeg, hushpuppi pls confirm.
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by Nov6(m): 7:05pm
Not my consignment..... It does not add value to my sperm count
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by DONADAMS(m): 7:08pm
Hmmmm...where does she get her money...not my concern sha...nice
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by Johnpaul1099: 7:08pm
choiiiii Macbook pro Money
|Re: Toke Makinwa And Her N522,000 Chloé Bag Step Out by Greatmind23: 7:09pm
please does sperm contain money because some one sperm enter person body and na to buy 522k bag
