|GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by 1wolex85: 6:37pm
As Arsenal fans continue to mock their former player, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, many memes have been used including one of former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-4901766/Liverpool-star-Alex-Oxlade-Chamberlain-mocked-Twitter.html
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by OrdercityWeb: 6:53pm
For goodness sake, that's not Daily Mail. Is it?
..
That Twitter handle could be Nigerian sef?
Why the urge to denegrate a former sitting president of this country?
**Modified**
Incase you plan to quote me, it will be best you sound factful and logical. Although I'm not a fan GEJ, that handle of that account says @Four33sports, is that "Daily Mail" for the fools quoting (or planning to quote) me?
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by Sleyanya1(m): 8:08pm
You see that Presidential position ehn in Nigeria, e fit make any think so tey all your old age go show fast fast.
Yet, some people still dey kill to go sit down there
Nigeria.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by seunO4: 8:08pm
lol....This man iyaff suffer oo
First na snoop dogg now daily mail
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by motun2017(f): 8:09pm
GEJ we miss you
32 Likes
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by AAinEqGuinea: 8:09pm
I like GEJ
6 Likes
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by ENDTIMEgist(m): 8:09pm
they would regret him. I am happy he left AFC.
5 Likes
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by seunmohmoh(f): 8:09pm
nigerians will never change
2 Likes
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by Mavin1: 8:09pm
GEJ for all.
1 Like
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by Rilwayne001: 8:09pm
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by lenghtinny(m): 8:09pm
1 Like
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by ruffhandu: 8:09pm
He is human
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by dguizman(m): 8:10pm
although I am not happy arsenal sold him to Liverpool o,but that guy can Bleep up big time
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by EponOjuku: 8:10pm
From Ineffectual Buffoon to International Buffon.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by Elxandre(m): 8:10pm
Daily mail is crap.
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by 40kobo77: 8:10pm
This is how low Jonathan has fallen.
He is not only a Joke in Nigeria now, he is now also a joke in England.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by godwinkessi: 8:10pm
This doesn't change the fact that sarrki is clueless it still doesn't change the fact that madridguy ain't even Madrid fan nor even have anything to do with Madrid. It won't still stop ipobexposed to comment trash tonight! I love u GEJ, I love u even more seun #NoHomo
8 Likes
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by LesbianBoy(m): 8:10pm
It must be a nigerian that posted it
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by Bolustical: 8:11pm
Daily Mail perfectly depicted GEJ as a confused fella.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by PointZerom: 8:11pm
ok
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by okonja(m): 8:12pm
Lol
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by Talk2david1(m): 8:12pm
Nigerians have taken their savagery international
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by Omero(m): 8:13pm
Hmmmmm!
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by nonut: 8:13pm
GEJ have suffer.
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by Alariwo2: 8:13pm
Very clueless and useless man
1 Like
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by Throwback: 8:14pm
Ineffectual Buffoon is finally useful for something.
1 Like
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by free2ryhme: 8:14pm
OrdercityWeb:
Guy eye dey pain you
That is daily mail
2 Likes
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by mirabel001(f): 8:14pm
he even rejected Chelsea ....lol
Chelsea fans now....
1 Like
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by free2ryhme: 8:14pm
Jonathan is popular again, in the UK Internet side of things
1 Like
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by maximunimpact(m): 8:15pm
the innefectual one
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by free2ryhme: 8:15pm
mirabel001:
Chelsea don turn barrack ooo
|Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by drunkcow(m): 8:15pm
seunmohmoh:see how u fine abeg.Baby is your name yam because my hearth is pounding 4 u
3 Likes
