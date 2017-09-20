₦airaland Forum

GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by 1wolex85: 6:37pm
As Arsenal fans continue to mock their former player, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, many memes have been used including one of former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-4901766/Liverpool-star-Alex-Oxlade-Chamberlain-mocked-Twitter.html

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by OrdercityWeb: 6:53pm
For goodness sake, that's not Daily Mail. Is it?
..
That Twitter handle could be Nigerian sef?
Why the urge to denegrate a former sitting president of this country? undecided

**Modified**
Incase you plan to quote me, it will be best you sound factful and logical. Although I'm not a fan GEJ, that handle of that account says @Four33sports, is that "Daily Mail" for the fools quoting (or planning to quote) me? undecided

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by Sleyanya1(m): 8:08pm
grin

You see that Presidential position ehn in Nigeria, e fit make any think so tey all your old age go show fast fast. sad sad


Yet, some people still dey kill to go sit down there grin


Nigeria.

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by seunO4: 8:08pm
lol....This man iyaff suffer oo

First na snoop dogg now daily mail

1 Like 1 Share

Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by motun2017(f): 8:09pm
GEJ we miss you

32 Likes

Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by AAinEqGuinea: 8:09pm
I like GEJ grin

6 Likes

Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by ENDTIMEgist(m): 8:09pm
they would regret him. I am happy he left AFC.

5 Likes

Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by seunmohmoh(f): 8:09pm
nigerians will never change

2 Likes

Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by Mavin1: 8:09pm
GEJ for all.

1 Like

Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by Rilwayne001: 8:09pm
cheesy
Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by lenghtinny(m): 8:09pm
grin

1 Like

Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by ruffhandu: 8:09pm
He is human
Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by dguizman(m): 8:10pm
although I am not happy arsenal sold him to Liverpool o,but that guy can Bleep up big time

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by EponOjuku: 8:10pm
From Ineffectual Buffoon to International Buffon.

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by Elxandre(m): 8:10pm
Daily mail is crap.
Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by 40kobo77: 8:10pm
This is how low Jonathan has fallen.

He is not only a Joke in Nigeria now, he is now also a joke in England.

grin grin cheesy grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by godwinkessi: 8:10pm
This doesn't change the fact that sarrki is clueless grin it still doesn't change the fact that madridguy ain't even Madrid fan nor even have anything to do with Madrid. It won't still stop ipobexposed to comment trash tonight! I love u GEJ, I love u even more seun #NoHomo tongue

8 Likes

Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by LesbianBoy(m): 8:10pm
It must be a nigerian that posted it
Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by Bolustical: 8:11pm
Daily Mail perfectly depicted GEJ as a confused fella.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by PointZerom: 8:11pm
ok
Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by okonja(m): 8:12pm
Lol
Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by Talk2david1(m): 8:12pm
Nigerians have taken their savagery international
Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by Omero(m): 8:13pm
Hmmmmm!
Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by nonut: 8:13pm
GEJ have suffer. grin
Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by Alariwo2: 8:13pm
grin cheesy

Very clueless and useless man

1 Like

Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by Throwback: 8:14pm
Ineffectual Buffoon is finally useful for something.

1 Like

Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by free2ryhme: 8:14pm
OrdercityWeb:
For goodness sake, that's not Daily Mail. Is it?
..
That Twitter handle could be Nigerian sef?
Why the urge to denegrate a former seating president of this country? undecided

Guy eye dey pain you


That is daily mail

2 Likes

Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by mirabel001(f): 8:14pm
he even rejected Chelsea ....lol



Chelsea fans now....

1 Like

Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by free2ryhme: 8:14pm
Jonathan is popular again, in the UK Internet side of things grin

1 Like

Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by maximunimpact(m): 8:15pm
the innefectual one
Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by free2ryhme: 8:15pm
mirabel001:
he even rejected Chelsea ....lol

Chelsea don turn barrack ooo
Re: GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail by drunkcow(m): 8:15pm
seunmohmoh:
nigerians will never change
see how u fine abeg.Baby is your name yam because my hearth is pounding 4 u

3 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

