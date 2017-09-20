Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / GEJ Meme Featured On Daily Mail (14869 Views)

This Lionel Messi Meme Will Have You Reeling With Laughter ( Photo) / How Daily Mail Reported About Anthony Joshua In 2012 And In 2017 / Yakubu Loiters On The Field For 2 Minutes In League 1 Match - Daily Mail (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-4901766/Liverpool-star-Alex-Oxlade-Chamberlain-mocked-Twitter.html As Arsenal fans continue to mock their former player, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, many memes have been used including one of former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan 7 Likes 2 Shares

For goodness sake, that's not Daily Mail. Is it?

..

That Twitter handle could be Nigerian sef?

Why the urge to denegrate a former sitting president of this country?



**Modified**

Incase you plan to quote me, it will be best you sound factful and logical. Although I'm not a fan GEJ, that handle of that account says @Four33sports, is that "Daily Mail" for the fools quoting (or planning to quote) me?

21 Likes 1 Share





You see that Presidential position ehn in Nigeria, e fit make any think so tey all your old age go show fast fast.





Yet, some people still dey kill to go sit down there





Nigeria. Yet, some people still dey kill to go sit down thereNigeria. 4 Likes 2 Shares

lol....This man iyaff suffer oo



First na snoop dogg now daily mail 1 Like 1 Share

GEJ we miss you 32 Likes

I like GEJ 6 Likes

they would regret him. I am happy he left AFC. 5 Likes

nigerians will never change 2 Likes

GEJ for all. 1 Like

1 Like

He is human

although I am not happy arsenal sold him to Liverpool o,but that guy can Bleep up big time 5 Likes 1 Share

From Ineffectual Buffoon to International Buffon. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Daily mail is crap.





He is not only a Joke in Nigeria now, he is now also a joke in England.



This is how low Jonathan has fallen.He is not only a Joke in Nigeria now, he is now also a joke in England. 2 Likes 1 Share

it still doesn't change the fact that madridguy ain't even Madrid fan nor even have anything to do with Madrid. It won't still stop ipobexposed to comment trash tonight! I love u GEJ, I love u even more seun #NoHomo This doesn't change the fact that sarrki is cluelessit still doesn't change the fact that madridguy ain't even Madrid fan nor even have anything to do with Madrid. It won't still stop ipobexposed to comment trash tonight! I love u GEJ, I love u even more seun #NoHomo 8 Likes

It must be a nigerian that posted it

Daily Mail perfectly depicted GEJ as a confused fella. 2 Likes 1 Share

ok

Lol

Nigerians have taken their savagery international

Hmmmmm!

GEJ have suffer.





Very clueless and useless man Very clueless and useless man 1 Like

Ineffectual Buffoon is finally useful for something. 1 Like

OrdercityWeb:

For goodness sake, that's not Daily Mail. Is it?

..

That Twitter handle could be Nigerian sef?

Why the urge to denegrate a former seating president of this country?



Guy eye dey pain you





That is daily mail Guy eye dey pain youThat is daily mail 2 Likes

he even rejected Chelsea ....lol







Chelsea fans now.... 1 Like

Jonathan is popular again, in the UK Internet side of things 1 Like

the innefectual one

mirabel001:

he even rejected Chelsea ....lol

Chelsea don turn barrack ooo Chelsea don turn barrack ooo